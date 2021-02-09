Citizen Trumps prima facie defense



February 9, 2021

What the Democrats and liberal media are trying to do to President Donald Trump is regicide by another name, fake impeachment. They want to actually destroy the President. They dont want to preserve the Republic. Theres nothing honorable about what is happening, this is a despicable abuse of constitutional power. (Joseph diGenova, former U.S. attorney and former chief counsel to the Senate Rules Committee, interview on Fox News The Ingraham Angle, 10-8-19.)[1]

On January 13, 2021, President Donald Trump was falsely impeached for the second time by the rabid Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. With a 232-197 vote, the House adopted one article of impeachment against President Trump: incitement of an insurrection at the Capitol.

Because of overwhelming evidence showing the rioters who led the Capitol insurrection were not MAGA supporters, the China-class Democrats had to go back to charging President Trump with inciting violence by spreading lies about a false election. President Trump was not lyinghe was citing indisputable facts of election fraud. The Democrats want to cancel the truth. Liars, liars, pants on fire!

To convince readers of the truth, I use an abundance of hyperlinks and footnotes linking to videos, websites, and news sites, gleaned from responsibly reporting websites, to enable you to share evidence with your own mailing lists, your family, your friends, business associates, to educate and enlighten using substantiated proof showing the 2020 election fraud against President Donald Trump. Americans need to continue to support their former President, Donald J. Trump, now more than ever, as we tighten our seat belts for possible events that may come in the very near future.

Former President Trump would do well to use this impeachment trial to present his best prima facie evidence, the overwhelming proof that the 2020 election was fraudulent. If this means trusted associates of Donald Trump must before the Senate and argue the prima facie case on its merits, then, pray God, they do so.

The second Senate impeachment trial of the 45th President of the United States will effectively commence today, Tuesday, February 9, twenty days after the President officially left office. Two-thirds of the Senate, or 67 senators, would need to vote in order to convict – requiring a minimum of 17 Republican senators to convict. This is not going to happen, and the impeachment trial is farcical. Stay with me, dear reader, the numerous reasons are written below.

Donald Trump is the first President of the U.S. to be impeached twice. In 2019, the President was impeached on two fake charges dealing with Ukraine but was acquitted quickly in the Republican-controlled Senate. Why a second frivolous impeachment trial? Its part of the Chinese communist campaign to take down his entire legacy and destroy his deplorable MAGA movement of over 80 million American workers.

President Trump is the first U.S. President to stop the deceptive takeover of America by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operatives. As a result, many American politicians are trying to impeach him a second time to sanction him from holding public office ever again. They are sweating bullets; they are up against the proverbial wall.

On January 20, 2017, the first day of his Presidency, Donald Trump vowed to "clean the swamp"and not just the Washington D.C. swamp, but the treasonous network of thousands of politicians in most of our nations capital cities.

Guilty politicians on both sides of the aisle have been shaking in their boots since Trump took his first Oath of Office. There has been a call for impeachment ever since, and former federal prosecutor Joe E. DiGenova describes the two attempted frivolous impeachments of the President by the Democrat leftists as "regicide."

On January 26, Sen. Rand Paul [R-KY] cleverly argued a point of order to the U.S. Senate from the floor Well. He forced a Senate vote on whether it is unconstitutional to impeach a non-sitting President. Sen. Rand Paul laid out a number of reasons why he believes the second Impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional.

"Constitutional scholars have said you impeach and disqualify. If the person isn't there to impeach, you can't do either one of them," he said. Moments later, forty-five Republican senators voted that an impeachment trial would be unconstitutional.[2]

On Tuesday, January 20, at 12:01 p.m., President Donald J. Trump became former President Trump, a/k/a citizen Donald J. Trump. Therefore, convicting citizen Donald J. Trump is highly unlikely as the Senate would need 17 more Republican Senators to convict.[3] In other words, the frivolous Impeachment trial would be dead-on-arrival and the House paramedics would swiftly wheel the gurney away.

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley, both avowed Democrats, agreed last week that if the Senate continues to proceed with the frivolous trial on Tuesday, February 9, then former President Trump has an excellent platform from which to present his prima facie evidence. Professor Dershowitz on January 29 said: Congress is putting itself above the law in the Trump impeachment.[4]

SCOTUS Chief Justice John Roberts refusal to oversee the trial further affirms that the impeachment trial is compromised.

Donald Trumps new team of lawyers, attorneys David Schoen and Bruce Castor, would do very well to seek a full trial of three weeks or more and not the farcical Lindsay Graham three-day trial. A longer trial is needed to look at the voluminous evidence of election fraud gathered by countless numbers of lawyers and other professional volunteers committed to keeping Americas democratic elections free.

In fact, to present and consider all the evidence – including many government surveillance videos, remarkably vivid with criminal activity, all of hundreds of depositions, witness affidavits, and oral testimonies of official poll watchers and poll challengers, truck drivers, precinct workers, computer experts, security IT engineers and others who were involved with or observed the election fraud at the TCF arena in the City of Detroit, Michigan[5] alone, it would easily take three days, and that one Michigan venue is just one of the six critical "Battleground" states all inextricably linked to insurmountable evidence proving voter fraud of the election of 2020.[6] See remarkable video showing late-night delivery of tens of thousands illegal ballots to the Detroit Arena.[7]

Every day there is growing evidence that undermines the Democrats false impeachment premise that then-President Trump incited the Capitol riot. The evidence actually proves the attack was pre-planned weeks in advance by Antifa, BLM, and other terrorist or activist groups (some financed by China or other elites). Their plans that were positively reported to the FBI, the CIA, the DOJ, and other government entities who vow to be vigilant against such threats, but instead did nothing to resist the terror attack. It is becoming clear that some D.C. swamp leaders wanted the attack to take place so they could impeach President Trump for the act.

It is being reported often that citizen Donald Trump wants his legal team to use his best prima facie defense and the irrefutable mountain of evidence of the election fraud to meet the burden of all the elements of his case. The evidence discovered by Attorney Sidney Powell over the past three months has proven that the cyber warfare occurred in the 2020 election used the CIAs Hammer supercomputer and the Scorecard software against a sitting President of the United States.[8] Will orange become the trending color of hundreds of treasonous government leaders who are now being investigated?

Using the supercomputer Hammer and software program Scorecard, contracts to build many machines and programs were made several years ago with the U.S. governments CIA, DOD, CISA, HS, DNI, AF, DIA. Many were then sold to Communist nations in South America and Central America, and to China, Italy, Germany, and Islamic Middle East nations. Then, the smoking gun. On November 3 through the morning of November 4, a 10-hour cyber warfare attack was waged against the United States and her citizens by foreign nations hostile to Americas democracy and free elections.

Businessman and inventor Mike Lindell produced an extraordinary documentary whose release last week sparked Communist chatter and intel that hasnt been seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Lindells documentary shows the actual cyber warfare that was used by foreign nations against the U.S. in the 2020 election.[9] And the 2020 election was not the first time the Hammer and Scorecard have been used to steal an American election.[10]

President Trumps first team of impeachment lawyers resigned last week, just one week before trial, and the new second team of attorneys are now defending him. As with the first team, the second attorneys also do not agree using Trumps election fraud prima facie defense. They have, however, agreed to use videos of violent speeches and actions committed by Democrat leaders in recent months, words, and threats that were met with only the sounds of crickets.

Hopefully Donald Trumps attorneys will not forget to use the available evidence of Kamala Harris paying jail bail money on behalf of many violent Antifa and BLM rioters, murderers and arsonists who burned Americas cities for the past 12 months so that Donald Trump would not get re-elected. Only in China-America are violent terrorists allowed to get out of jail free and move on, only to burn down more cities.[11]

Will Donald Trumps lawyers also use the mountains of prima facie evidence of 2020 election fraud to protect future American elections so millions of hard-working voters can confidently go forward in the years ahead? If the prima facie election fraud defense is not presented at trial, America will become a nation whose elections are decided by elite globalists at the Chamber of Commerce and the AFL-CIO.

On Tuesday, February 2, lead attorneys for citizen Donald Trump responded to the Democrats impeachment brief with their own counter brief in preparation for the Senate trial today, Tuesday, February 9.

In their counter-brief to Democrats, the defense attorneys argue that President Trump did not incite violence ever, that he did not interfere with the Electoral College vote-counting taking place at the Capitol on January 6 during the large MAGA rally, that the Senate cannot constitutionally impeach a civilian, that it is not unusual for politicians to challenge the Electoral College, but that instead the peaceful MAGA Capitol Hill rally was hijacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists paid to storm the Capitol while President Trump was delivering his welcome speech one mile away.

Standing before hundreds of thousands of MAGA supporters from all over the nation, young and old, families grouped together in the bitter cold listening to their President encourage them not to be discouraged, President Trump used the words "act peacefully and patriotically" while he delivered his address, a mile from the siege by the paid Antifa terrorists at the Capitol Building.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week explained to Fox News financial host Maria Bartiromo that former President Trump had several times weeks prior to the January 6 rally offered to provide 10,000 National Guard troops to ensure order, but was turned down by Democrat leaders. So, President Trump delivered a direct order to the National Guard Chief to be on notice to be prepared in case the Democrats changed their minds for the January 6 event. Chief Mark Meadows told Fox News:

We know President Trump did so for the January 6 event, but he also offered National Guard protection to Democrat Governors in various cities throughout the summer of 2020. We all know that President Trump was very vocal in making sure governors had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional police support because President Trump always supports our nations rule of law and supports our law enforcement and military and has always offered additional help.[12]

Yet today we now see all kinds of false blame thrown at the President, but no accountability demanded of House leaders for refusing the President's help at the Capitol on January 6, after credible intel reported there would be Antifa and other terrorists converging on the grounds.

Here (in the endnotes) is a list of 20 terrorist individuals at the Capitol on January 6, all connected to Antifa, BLM, or other leftist extremists.[13]

The FBI has testified they warned the Capitol Police of intel of a planned siege upon the Capitol weeks in advance. Some reports show Capitol Police asked Speaker Pelosi for reinforcements from the National Guard, and an increase in D.C. Police and Capitol Police. To date, evidence has not been presented why their request was ignored. Countless videos of the violent siege by Antifa and BLM criminals shows a limited number of Capitol Police on duty, and some Capitol Police cooperating with the rioters by opening doors and leading the rioters into the offices of various congressmen and congresswomen.

Author Dr. Carol M. Swain, has opined that the impeachment trial is a great window of opportunity for former President Trumps legal team to be savvy enough to present the overwhelming evidence of the 2020 election fraud. Dr. Swain added that politically-correct advisors seem to have the Presidents ear, but that he needed to surround himself with better advisors if he wants to protect America. She told Donald Trump to listen to his own gut, to seize the moment, and to do the right thing.[14]

Donald Trumps current lawyers will defend the Presidents MAGA rally address, showing the President's words were protected by the First Amendment's right of free speech. His words were not inciteful, he told the awful truth about the 2020 election steal, and he did not lie. Today, we all are aware the proof of the 2020 election fraud is overwhelming and documented. If Donald Trump does not succeed in proving this prima facie allegations of election fraud, America may well cease to be a free and a democratic republic.

For some strange reason, many justices, judges, politicians, and even trial lawyers do not want to look at the 2020 election evidence, refusing to talk about the mountain of evidence for fraud while pretending the election was normal and valid.

If anyone speaks well of President Trump, that he was correct when he predicted the election fraud months before the November 3 election, the China-class media elites in America accuse them of white supremacy and racism, while systemically "cancelling" Trump supporters from important professional and social media networks, greatly disrupting their business opportunities, friendships, and family life. The China-class elites shaming extends to the Trump supporters' spouses and children. Their lives are turned upside down.

One family I know well suffered greatly and their teenage son committed suicide from the bullying at school by the teachers, not by the classmates. The teachers heckled him in front of classmates; his life became miserable because his parents had a Trump sign on their front lawn.

As Stephen Mosher said recently on his LifeSiteNews blog, Americas corporate media, pharma and Big Tech elites aggressively and punitively suppress any open discussion of possible election irregularities.[15]

Rep. Matt Gates last Wednesday said he would be willing to give up his seat in Congress to represent former President Trump in his impeachment trial, if Trump asked him. This is at a time when many of the Presidents Cabinet members and closest supporters have left his side, some for greener pastures and some as saboteurs, treasonous leakers, attempting to stop his Make America Great Again movement.

Chinese Communist elites have spent billions on this second impeachment hearing watching carefully that their American puppets go after President Trump with everything they can dream up.

In the impeachment trial, Democrats attorneys will present misstatements and false testimony trying to prove President Trump lied about election fraud in order to incite a riot against Congress on January 6. Trumps legal team revealed theyll be using video proof of very inflammatory threats against conservative leaders and SCOTUS justices in recent months. There will be video-taped violent threats from Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer standing in front of the SCOTUS building yelling to the world: Hey, Gorsuch, Hey, Kavanaugh, youve unleashed a whirlwind and youre going to pay the price. [Y]ou wont know what hit you if you go forth with these awful decisions.[16]

We have all seen Sen. Kamala Harris threatening Americans that the Antifa and BLM riots will not stop and they should not stop.[17] We will never forget China Joe Biden, for the second time, threaten to beat up President Trump: If we were in high school, Id take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him. Then there's the violent speech by Rep. Maxine Waters publicly calling on Democrats to harass President Trumps staff:

If you see anybody from Donald Trump's cabinet out in public, in a department store, at a gasoline station, in a restaurant, you get out and you push back these people, you create a crowd, you tell them they are not welcome anymore, anywhere. God is on our side.[18]

These threatening public statements must be compared to what the House Democrats accuse President Trump in their second impeachment, of having incited the riots during the MAGA rally when he instructed his supporters to act peacefully and patriotically.

Donald Trumps defense attorney Bruce Castor told Laura Ingraham last week in an interview: Many Democrats in Washington are using really the most inflammatory rhetoric it's possible to use, he said. But here when you have the president of the United States give a speech and he says You should peacefully make your thinking known to the people in Congress, hes all of a sudden the villain. So, you better be careful what you wish for.

Kenneth Starr, the former federal appeals judge, solicitor general, and Whitewater independent counsel recently commented on the second frivolous impeachment trial:

I would hope that those 10 Republicans and hopefully even some Democrats would say as we now look at the timelines that the media, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and all other who are reporting, here are exactly the facts .House lawmakers made a huge, colossal blunder, so walk back and apologize to the former President Trump, apologize to the American people that you never should have voted in favor of this without the benefit of all the facts, that you rushed to judgment.[19]

Americas Silent Majority needs to be much more active. Help your family and friends better understand what is taking place within the prosecution of this second frivolous impeachment trial, and evil political forces behind the trial.

Winston Churchills remark in the l940s, "Never let a good crisis go to waste," is classic, and it is as if one crisis follows another crisis here in America, day after day. And as if there hasnt been enough whirlwind of activity already in our nation lately, this past week delivered several extraordinary events worthy of note and study here below.

A curious "tell all, out loud" type of article, entitled The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election, or in plain English, They Rigged It," was written for Time Magazine by extreme leftist Molly Ball, who brazenly explains (and defends) the illegal activities of the actual "Shadow Campaign" in America politics to destroy the re-election of Donald Trump.

While spending billions of dollars to prevent Trump's re-election, the secret cabal of wealthy left-wing tech, pharma, social media elite signed a joint pact with the AFL-CIO and U.S. Chamber of Commerce determined to destroy the President through a campaign of misinformation.[20]

According to the article, "the effort consisted of a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.[21]

Why would leftist Time Magazine publish such an article seemingly exposing so much election corruption on the eve of former President Trumps impeachment trial today?

Arrogance and pride! The leftist China-class Democrats, bolstered by their many recent successes, I believe are taunting American patriots expressly with publication of this exposé, which in essence says:

We are here, we are everywhere, this is what we have done to your America, we are in your face, we will dominate your lives, get used to it!

In addition, this week, we see important opposition forming against the Democrats H.R. 1 Bill entitled: "For the People Act of 2021." This House Bill would federalize virtually every aspect of who votes in America and how. H.R.1 would wholly change Americans free speech and privacy rights, dramatically altering First Amendment protections for all Americans, placing severe restrictions on rights to speak, publish, and organize.[22]

This past week an important eye-opening essay appeared in the UK Tablet Magazine that exposes the Great Reset[23]the deal that American Big Tech elite chose to make with the Chinese Communist Partywritten by author Lee Smith entitled: The Thirty Tyrants.[24]

On Friday, February 5, Fox News canceled the famously popular show Lou Dobbs Tonight, hosted by medias most steadfast supporter of Donald Trump and supporter of the claims of 2020 election fraud.[25] Now, there is no longer any reason to plug the TV into the wall, as Lou Dobbs was the last bastion of truth. Former President Trump on Friday quickly posted a message on Gab.com:

Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me. RealDonaldTrump.

More bad news for Fox News talk-show hosts from the Cancel Media Culture: A recent 285-page, $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit was filed by election tech company Smartmatic on February 4 in New York State Court in Manhattan against Fox News and its most popular Fox host, Lou Dobbs, talk show hostesses Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, and attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.[26] Warning to Fox hosts: no mention on air regarding election fraud or youll get cancelled.

Dr. Peter Navarro, former Harvard Professor, recently the Director of the U.S. Trade Council appointed by President Trump, has published his impressive three-part analysis of the Deep States election fraud, and its found online only at his website. All other media sources refuse to host the excellent burden of proof document. It would be very helpful for Americans to share the attached proof of the 2020 election fraud with others. Complete evidence is detailed in THE NAVARRO REPORT.[27]

In the Navarro Report, Dr. Navarro points out that among three of the six battleground states, Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizonas number of illegal ballots surpassed the margin of victory; not winning these three states, Biden is therefore not president of anything. Biden is president over nothing. Quite an impressive accomplishment for Biden after having been elected to political office in Washington since 1973President over nothing.

Continuing with this weeks important events, a very impressive presentation was introduced February 5 exposing irrefutable proof of the fraudulent 2020 election. Businessman and inventor ["Pillow Guy"] Mike Lindell produced and released last week an extraordinary 2-hour documentary entitled Absolute Proof.[28] In an emotional testimony, businessman Mike Lindell speaks of two miracles that preceded the production of this documentary the 2020 election fraud, fraud that will shock the world.[29]

Immediately, Lindell was attacked by the Cancel Culture media and retail elites. Lindell responded to the censorship campaign against him by a dozen national chain store retailers such as Kohls, Bed Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penney, Macys, Wayfair, Texas supermarket chain H-E-B, and many social media websites such as YouTube, Twitter, Vimeo, Newsmax, and OAN: [30]

Big Tech and Big Medias anti-America schemes are backfiring, said Mike.[31] Over 22 million people have watched his documentary since it was first released jon Friday, February 5.

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney (Ret.) appeared Saturday for an interview on the Two Mikes podcast for 44 minutes, talking about Mike Lindells documentary.

The general believes the growing evidence of treason among some of the new White House cabinet heads, working secretly for a shadow government from China, shows that all 44 Executive Orders signed last week by President Joe Bidenwhich were facilitated and fast tracked[32] illegally with the help of Attorney General William Barr while he was working for President Trump weeks before Biden's strange inauguration are illegal and unconstitutional and benefit China only. Many in the DOJ, the FBI, CyberCommand, CIA, and SA are fit to be tried for treason against the government of the United Statesaccording to McInerney:

The 2020 election fraud was a direct and premeditated act of war against the American Republic and her people, and [this] cyber warfare dealt the Republic a much more disastrous defeat than that inflicted by Imperial Japan Navy on Pearl Harbor. Indeed, the 3rd of November, 2020, should live forever right beside the 7th of December, 1941, as a "day of infamy."

Gen. McInerney warned that the U.S. military must get involved, particularly performing a thorough cyber warfare audit of the Hammer and Scorecard breach, if they are not already doing so, because the last 28 minutes of Lindells documentary reveals a very high level of secret intel concerning an act of war from cyber warfare that has never been told publicly before.[33]

Americans must know the truthhow else will they be able to discern evil from good? How can you comfort and help your loved ones understand what all the chaos is thats going on around all of our lives if you dont know whats going on yourself? Who will share the valuable and reliable resources listed here with your family and friends if you do not? There is no one else but you and me. Americans needs to read, study, and embrace these factual, indisputable events and reports and realize that a false election took place and there will be consequences in the future.

The China-class elites in America want everyone to believe Donald Trump was lying about the 2020 election fraud. But he was telling the truth. They want to impeach him for inciting an insurrection because the 2020 election was stolen from America. But he said nothing that would incite anyone. The Democrat Chinese puppets do not want Donald Trump to be able to run for office ever again. He likely will be in office again, perhaps soon. The Democrats want him and his movement cancelled. You and I will never be cancelled.

We must not be silenced by the Cancel Culture.[34] Americans must discover and use new means of communicating with each other without being cancelled and persecuted in our personal lives and business careers.

There are excellent, safe social media formats that are being closed down daily by the Democrats Cancel Culture. The Democrats do not want us communicating with each othersharing information. We must all realize this now and take the situation seriously.

Share this analysis with everyone through email, text message, and even U.S. Postal mail if you have to. Don't rely solely on Facebook and other platforms to do your legwork. It is time to get back to old-school tactics here!

Let us share with other Americans the indisputable evidence of fraud published in the "Navarro Report"[35] and the extraordinary intel documentary by businessman Mike Lindell entitled "Absolute Proof."[36] Click on any of the 36 endnotes below to instantly read more of the story.

Most important of all, daily prayer and Scripture reading with theologically sound commentary study. Very important for everyone to embrace this practice daily. The greatest prayer is the Holy Mass, the second most important is Scripture reading and theologically guided commentary study, and the third is the Holy Rosary daily. A beautiful balance for a very topsy-turvy world. Let us pray for Donald Trumps next important work and for each other.

