Americas folly: Gambling the health and safety of our children against our very existence



June 20, 2021

Children in the United States are now in jeopardy from conception to birth, and then all the way to adulthood.

They must jump through four deadly hoops, or otherwise pass around four guideposts that threaten to lead them to a future so radical that for many it will end in death.

Gone are the days when childhood was a great experience full of aspect and prospect.

What are the four hoops?

Abortion

Gay indoctrination

Transgenderism

CRT (Critical Race Theory)

Abortion

Catholic leaders are debating whether to allow the sacrament of communion to those who are committing the sacrilege of abortion. There is no debate for those who are guided only by the scriptures  the answer is always no.

Abortionists will not be able to give an answer to God at the day of judgment. Repentance could solve that, but the momentum of this modern scourge is like a train barreling down the track without an engineer.

The train wreck is inevitable, but in the meantime, we have crowds of BLM and CRT people who fail to see that they are their own worst enemies.

Blacks are killing blacks both on the street and in the abortion clinics at a rate faster than an army of bad cops could hurt them. But how can you tell a frenzied crowd anything?

Gay indoctrination

Born this way is a ship that has long since sailed into obscurity, there is not a chance it will ever return. That brings us back to the facts that have been known from the beginning  homosexuality requires indoctrination, it is a learned lifestyle.

The only time the gay agenda takes a pause is when the woke generation runs into an international block of resistance from giants like China. Apple showed us this hypocrisy when they cancelled all gay apps to please the communist Chinese. To blazes with Americas kids, but the LGBT dare not touch the favored Chinese children.

Scripture guarantees that pride does go before a fall, so how did this nation decide to spend an entire month with gay pride. What part of perversion needs to be celebrated?

God lives too far above for man to kick the dust into his face, but we have sunken to a depth that is not too low for God to reach us with judgments, calamities, and natural disasters.

We will as always use science to explain away the droughts, pestilence, floods, and deadly weather. Nature will be used to explain away the rest, and that is where the next great deepening plunge into evil against children derives its ridiculous excuse.

Transgenderism

Child transgenderism can only be the most demonically inspired crime against nature that has ever come down the pike. Instead of cringing at this assault on humanity, some have not only lauded it, but they have found ways to commercialize it  such as Burger Kings plan to donate money to the cause.

Burger Kings CEO Daniel Schwartz has decided that the King will donate up to $250,000 from sales of its new premium chicken sandwich, Ch'King, to help kids change their sex. But this is just part of a long list of facts that transgender activists call lies.

The word nature is used to sell vitamins, food, athletic apparel, and just about anything else that we want to think is better than something man-made. It all works fine, until we come to the sexual identity we are born with. It is there we think we must deny nature's choice, and destroy lives or turn them inside out.

Lives that have been destroyed by this evil are becoming part of the daily news cycle.

One article recently published the headline Mutilated Girl Describes Horrors of Child Gender Transition The little girl said, "I cant believe I was allowed to have this procedure."

When the cloud of gender dysphoria clears away from children, it will all seem like nothing, but when transgender activists intervene beforehand, it could, and often does, end in tragedy, regret, horror, and suicide.

Lets jump to even higher ground now. The scriptures say that if we mislead, willfully harm, or destroy the lives of innocent children, the price to pay is off the charts.

But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea (Mt. 18:6).

Other than one verse about the unforgivable sin and the eleven passages about the sin of homosexuality, this is the most severe warning given in scripture.

This verse speaks directly to transgender activism toward children. If nature condemns it, why would we think God is OK with it?

CRT (Critical Race Theory)

The cry has gone forth  CRT is not needed in America today. It is a disgrace and at the least is a form of reverse racism.

It takes little savvy to see that saying all whites are racist is in itself racist. Now, we have another kind of racism, but in this case, they want it in schools. Why wait for the culture to adopt it  teach it in the schools and get it sailing along. This is the latest idea from the radical left.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this video of a father and his daughter destroying CRT must be worth a million.

A fifth hoop and a summary

If our children skirt safely around an abortion-inclined army of potential mothers, they still may fall prey to the LGBT lobbyists and head down the road to the pink world of make-believe marriages and pride parades.

Then, if they are not satisfied with their proclamation of an entire new identity, they can have hormone treatments, surgeries, and an entire wardrobe change to blast themselves across the great gender divide.

Reversal, repentance, and retractions are now impossible, and what has anyone really benefited, even if they dont want to go back?

And yet, now they must still make their place in life. Yet, all they think or accomplish is now subject to the whims of the lefts new cancel culture notions.

Now, they may be left bereft of all thats left  certainly no pun intended.

The sin-sick trends unleashed in America today are laughed at by the rest of the world, mocked by our enemies, and are leaving us stranded in a quandary of confusion and stupidity.

Perhaps this is exactly what we deserve, but the innocent children of this country do not deserve to be subjected to our raging nonsense.

The final question to prevail is this. If the scriptures admonish man not to wrongly provoke their children to anger and discouragement  how can they possibly answer for abusing, misguiding, and harming them?

Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged (Col. 3:21).

The truth is that children are Gods, and he will never sanction our hurting them in any way.

Moreover, thou hast taken thy sons and thy daughters, whom thou hast borne unto me, and these hast thou sacrificed unto them to be devoured. Is this of thy whoredoms a small matter...? (Ezek 16:20-21)

Where do we stand, America?

© Michael Bresciani