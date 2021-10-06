Indias ivermectin miracle says Western critics are lying



October 6, 2021

In an all-out attempt to squash the spread of COVID-19 in Indias Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, the use of medicines ivermectin and doxycycline is breaking world records against the spread of the pandemic.

In only five weeks, the rate of new cases of COVID has dropped a spectacular 97.1 percent. The state is using what is known as the T3 testing mechanism, which is Trace, Test, and Treat. The T3 has caused the recovery rate to soar to 99 percent in the last five-week period.

The state is still calling for everyone to observe all the protocols such as masking and hand cleaners, but the use of ivermectin is producing a large-scale reversal of the pandemic. Also worthy of note is the fact that Uttar Pradesh has a population of 240 million, which is almost as much as the United States.

In the United States, the main thing in reverse is the freedom to talk about useful alternatives to vaccination that are proving themselves throughout the rest of the world. It is almost impossible to fathom how the nation that once stood for freedom of speech is now on the frontlines of free-speech suppression.

Some are calling the recovery of Indias most populous state a "heroic public health story.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) praised the effort and its results, they failed to mention that India was using the drug ivermectin.

The New York Times admits there is a colossal drop in COVID cases in Indias largest state, but they are unwilling to give credit where credit is due, to ivermectin.

Reporting on the ivermectin effect, the desertreview.com says, The New York Times reported Indias colossal drop in COVID cases was unexplainable, while the BBC declared that Keralas rise was also a mystery. While new cases of COVID in Uttar Pradesh are rare as million-dollar lottery tickets, in Kerala, a tiny state located in southern India, new daily cases are the same as the United States, nearly one case per thousand. Yet, as we have seen in this series, there has been a curious media blackout on Indias overall success against COVID.

The livemint.com news site says that 34 districts in Uttar Pradesh are now declared "Coronavirus-free, according the Indian government.

Dr. John Campbell is credited with attacking the worldwide ivermectin blackout and advises everyone to get the information before it is pulled down:

The Desert Review declares, Rather than turning a blind eye to Uttar Pradesh, perhaps it is time to analyze its success. It is time for all to realize that far from being dangerous, ivermectin is safer than hand sanitizer or plain Tylenol, judging from the number of United States poison control calls.

We can go on a Biden-driven panic towards vaccinations for anything that moves if we want to, but good sense and a little research will lead us to the truth beyond the fearmongering barriers.

It is not that the efficacy of vaccines should be disregarded, but that the vaccines are not, and never will be, the only effective treatment or remedy for Coronavirus.

And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free (Jn 8:32).

