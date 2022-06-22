Nancy Pelosi says drag queens are what America is all about!



June 22, 2022

We are still waiting for Justice Ketanji Browns answer to what is a woman, when along comes another hard-to-answer whopper for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

For all those who ever asked what America is all about, Nancy gave the quintessential answer.

Nancy declared that drag queens expressing themselves are precisely what America is all about.

And all this time we thought it was about God and country, the American dream, home and children, advancement and opportunity. How could we have missed it by so much?

The speaker has disgraced herself in a yellow pantsuit for all the world to see.

Have news organizations and once trusted media outlets been seduced?

Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils (1 Tim 4:1).

Recently, it was announced that transgender Bruce Jenner, now called Caitlyn, will be a Fox News contributor. Jenner has since been seen commenting on everything from trans-swimmers to Joe Bidens recent fall from his bicycle.

To the degree that Jenner is in with Fox, he and Fox News are conversely out with many people who see this as a compromise and a betrayal.

Skirting nonchalantly by the scriptural warning to refrain from intentionally harming children, along comes an even greater betrayal that breaks down the doors to the realm of obscenity and criminality, also courtesy of the great Fox News network.

Matt Walsh from the Daily Wire lambasts Fox News for promoting the chemical castration of children, in a scathing piece that calls for the firing of everyone involved with the production.

Aired on Americas Newsroom, it was voiced over by Bryan Llenas, who explains how a young girl was allowed and encouraged by her parentsto become a boy.

Writing in The Federalist, author Jordan Boyd says, The poor kid is 14 now with a permanently altered body, condemned to live forever with an identity imposed as a small child. It is horrifying, evil, and sick. And it is what Fox chose to promote.

The reporter says that the child announced a new gender as a toddler. Does Fox want us to believe that BABIES can choose their gender? This is the most extreme, radical, dangerous form of gender ideology. And its being promoted on Fox News.

Many Fox News viewers have expressed their deep disgust with Fox for allowing this report to be featured.

To be clear, not everyone in America is OK with all the gay and transgender activism. Millions of people realize that America is being seduced, and thankfully many organizations are engaged in uncovering that seduction. A partial list is available at Peter LaBarberas Americans for Truth.

Is American involvement with child grooming an outgrowth of its greenlighting of all things gay?

Transgender story hours in public libraries and other openly public exposure of the gay lifestyle before children are without doubt laden and laced with child groomers.

The evidence has been mounting and the stories are disconcerting and disgusting.

At the top of the list is Joe Biden, who recently signed an executive order to advance equality for trans people by banning conversion therapy. This is essentially outlawing any attempt to persuade someone who is contemplating a transition to transgender to change their mind.

People who are honest about science will never seriously see themselves as transgender, because no one can change the DNA they were born with. And people who are committed to adhering to Bible teachings will never agree to the medical procedure involved in transitioning, because they are told that God only made two genders, and they cannot be altered.

All that leaves is the Romans Chapter One crowd who are bound to follow the Last Days' doctrines of devils to their own demise and final judgment.

That judgmentunlike trying to shift from one gender to anotheris final and unalterable.

Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels (Mt 25:41).

