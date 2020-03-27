Rev. Mark H. Creech
Prayers for use during the COVID-19 crisis
By Rev. Mark H. Creech
Our country has entered the place of the unknown, unchartered territory. We need wisdom, strength, and hope for the days ahead. God knows our comings and our goings. The following are written prayers I penned to address various people and circumstances affected by the coronavirus pandemic. You are at liberty to make these prayers your very own. Pray them with your family and friends. Share them via email or social media. However, let me add a caution. These are scripted prayers meant only to help with intercession. Scripted prayers are meaningless unless one's heart is united with the words.
In The Impossible is Possible, John Mason has written, "Prayer brings momentum. It lifts the heart above the challenges of life and gives it a view of God's resources of victory and hope."
Won't you join me in praying to Him?
A General Prayer for the Crisis
"Almighty God, your integrity is impeccable. You can be trusted implicitly. Your power is infinite. Nothing is too hard for you. Our sins are many. Forgive us and show us your mercy. Your Word says, 'The king's heart is in the hand of the Lord, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will' (Proverbs 21:21). So rule the hearts of our President, Donald J. Trump, and the Governors of our states, and all who are in authority, that they, may above all things seek first your honor and glory. Grant unto them grace to reject all partisan and self-serving seductions and think only of the people whom you have called them to serve. Grant that we, and all the People, duly considering whose authority they bear, may faithfully, obediently, and appropriately honor their leadership. Moreover, we pray that you would make us, the People, cognizant of our duty to love our neighbor, even as you have loved us. We pray for the sick and the dying. Grant to them healing, comfort in their discomfort, and the peace that surpasses all understanding. We ask that you not only remove the scourge of this pandemic from our land, but that while it passes over us we should be given eyes to see the good which you often bequeath in the midst of suffering, pain, and impoverishment. These things we ask through Jesus Christ our Lord, who with you and the Holy Spirit lives and reigns forever and ever. Amen."
A Prayer for Those Who Minister to the Sick
"Merciful God, whose blessed Son went about doing good; Uphold by your grace the people who minister to those sick with the coronavirus worldwide, and especially those who serve them within our own borders. We pray that you will favor and grant success to the medical researchers who busily seek to find a vaccine, a cure. Grant to the physicians wisdom and skill, and to the nurses sympathy and patience. We beseech you to protect all of them as they place themselves in harm's way for the sake of others. We pray that you will relieve them of their anxieties and fatigue, and sustain them with the power of faith to move mountains and a superhuman strength for their protracted labors. Give us the wisdom and determination to do nothing that would unnecessarily frustrate their current sweat and toil. These things we ask through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen."
A Prayer for Those Who Are Dying
"God of abundant grace and mercy, today your summons comes for many who are dying from the pestilence which afflicts the world. An innumerable caravan of souls will march through the valley of the shadow of death and into that undiscovered country from which no traveler returns. We pray that they might not go, like slaves taken in chains. Instead, we ask their eyes be opened before they close at last to see the Savior who forgives and cleanses all sin, who takes away the sting of death, with whom is the key to eternal life, our blessed Lord Jesus Christ. We pray earnestly that in their last hour, they should possess that unfaltering trust, whereby they approach the grave like someone who wraps himself in a blanket to lay down to pleasant dreams. O Lord, bless and keep them, make your face to shine upon them and be gracious to them. We would not forget to ask that you comfort and look with compassion upon bereaved family members, whose hearts are now bowed low with grief. Bring assurances of your love to them as well. We make these petitions in the precious name of Him who is the way, the truth, and the life. Amen."
A Prayer for Businesses and the Economy
"Father God, in this pause precipitated by a world-wide pandemic, we are called to hear your voice now above the clamor and clangor of commerce and trade. It is your voice that commands, 'Be still and know that I am God.' It is your voice that reminds us that economic ground is also supposed to be holy ground. We repent of where we have been selfish materialists only, where we thought only of ourselves and not the people whom we employed, and often the consumer we claimed to serve. We acknowledge the 'earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof,' and you have made us stewards of it. Enable us to perform our work and transact our business, as 'unto the Lord,' as a service to our fellowman, that the blessings of sustenance, suitability, and succor be available to all. That from these benefits, humankind may derive a sense of dependence and brotherhood, community interests and concern, thus exemplifying the Spirit of our Lord Jesus Christ, who is not only the Master Builder of the faith, but also the framework of economic right and social blessedness. It is you, O Lord, who put within our bosoms a desire for aspiration and achievement, which is gravely diminished by the current crisis. Save us from this sickness. Save our businesses. Save our workers. Save our economy. In the future, we commit to showing thankfulness. We commit to making the purpose of our lives to seek first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness that we may be assured that all things whatsoever we should need shall be added unto us. In the name of Christ, we pray. Amen."
A Prayer for Protection from Temptation
"O Almighty God, precious Redeemer and Protector of those that trust in you, grant that we should pass through these days of sickness and trial without stumbling and without stain. We pray what our Savior, the Lord Jesus, taught us to pray, 'Lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.' Deliver us from the Evil One, our adversary, the devil, who always prowls about, like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Although sheltered in place, many are still in grave danger, perhaps graver dangers from the temptations they face, confined within their quarters, than the ones they encounter outside their homes, or even the virus which would steal their health. Protect and deliver those who are tempted to entertain prurient lusts with online pornography. Protect and deliver those who are tempted to waste their resources on internet gambling. Protect and deliver those, who from demons within and demons without, are tempted to drink to excess at this time. Protect and deliver those who would stagnantly vegetate for hours on end before a television's unwholesome programming. Protect and deliver those who would relieve their boredom, or a respite from their anxieties, through drug abuse. O Lord, give them the grace to stand against the wiles of the devil, which no door, no shelter, can shut out, but that of the human heart. These things we pray in the name of Him who can empathize with our weaknesses, who was tempted in every way, just as we are – yet did not sin. Amen."
© Rev. Mark H. Creech
March 27, 2020
© Rev. Mark H. Creech
