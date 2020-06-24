Gorsuch the pharisee and textualist fool

Selwyn Duke
The Supreme Courts recent opinion that the 1964 Civil Rights Acts prohibition against sex discrimination offers protections for the LGBT groups has raised eyebrows and ire. But its not surprising: The decisions author, Justice Neil Gorsuch, long ago made clear that he operates from false premises. One of these is whats called textualism, which is not at all the same as originalism.
Conservatives also err, in my view, in claiming that Gorsuch has redefined sex. In reality, his ruling is instead based on a certain rationalization. Harvard law professor Noah Feldman, while essentially applauding Gorsuchs lawyer-craft, explained it well.
As applied to Title VII, the classic 1964 anti-discrimination law, the textualist idea is very simple, he wrote June 15. The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. To discriminate against somebody because of sexual orientation necessarily entails discriminating on the basis of sex. After all, if you're discriminating against a man because he is attracted to men, you would not be discriminating against him if he were a woman who is attracted to men.
The same is true for transgender status, he continued. [I]f you are discriminating against somebody for identifying with a gender that differs from their biological sex at birth, you are necessarily discriminating on the basis of sex because you would not be discriminating against the person if they had the opposite biological sex.
(Note: By this logic, bisexuals wouldnt be protected because the behavior a person could be fired for being attracted to both sexes would be the same for both sexes. Although, some future judge will no doubt spin this, too.)
Now, realize that the above isnt even necessarily dictated by textualism, the legal theory holding that a laws application should be based on a plain reading of its text, as opposed to its framers original intent or some other guide. After all, theres a difference between discriminating on the basis of sex and on the basis of sexual attraction or gender identification.
Consider: If an employer wont hire anyone with same-sex sexual attraction, there is no sex discrimination because he will reject lesbians along with homosexuals (he only might be engaging in sex discrimination if he applied the no same-sex sexual attraction prohibition to only one sex).
Not only is the same true of so-called transgenderism an employer could reject all people identifying as the sex theyre not but theres another factor: The business owner could simply be rejecting anyone who misrepresents himself.
Some may now respond that a man claiming womanhood really is a woman. But this propositions validity is irrelevant. The fact remains that the hypothetical employer is discriminating based on perceived misrepresentation, not sex. This is just like the fact an employer rejecting someone with species dysphoria, who claims to be a ferret, isnt discriminating based on species, but possibly misrepresentation or concerns about the prospective hires mental stability. (Though Gorsuch would no doubt say that such discrimination is okay because the employer wouldnt hire an actual ferret, either.)
Of course, some will still prefer Gorsuchs argument. Yet this conflict and confusion merely illustrate how textualism doesnt live up to its billing. Late Justice Antonin Scalia is known for pushing the theory (one of his great mistakes), which he did because in his mind, textualism discouraged judges from using interpretation to make the law say something different from what the law actually said, explained Feldman.
Yet while Scalia would no doubt disapprove of Gorsuchs textual interpretation, this is yet another example of how there just is no simple formula for preventing judicial activism; a judge lacking intellectual honesty and philosophical soundness can always tendentiously spin a ruling.
This said, Gorsuchs opinion might not have been rendered if he adhered to the only legitimate legal philosophy: originalism. As Justice Samuel Alito pointed out in his dissent, no one in 1964 even imagined that banning sex discrimination would include prohibitions against homophobic or transphobic discrimination; in fact, neither of these terms even existed, and transgender status hadnt been conjured up yet.
By the way, Gorsuch essentially admitted as much, writing in his opinion that when the express terms of a statute give us one answer and extratextual considerations suggest another, its no contest. Only the written word is the law, and all persons are entitled to its benefit.
Moreover, he also rather haughtily insisted that the limits of the drafters imagination supply no reason to ignore the laws demands.
Now, the contrast between textual tomfoolery and sound judicial theory can be illustrated with a simple analogy: 10-year-old twins Timmy and Oliver and five-year-old Malcolm are siblings. One day mom hears Malcolm crying wretchedly, investigates, and learns that the two older boys had been punching him.
After scolding the twins, the mother warns, Now, stop hitting Malcolm! If you hit him again and I come in here and find him bawling, youre gonna be in big trouble!
Yet an hour later Malcolm is crying his eyes out, again. The mother learns that Oliver understood not to hurt his kid brother and that Timmy is the culprit. Instead of being contrite, however, Timmy says, Mommy, you said not to hit Malcolm; you didnt say anything about not choking him and twisting his arm and thats all I did!
Then too-clever-by-half Timmy adds, The limits of your imagination, mommy, are no reason to ignore your rules demands. Only what you said matters and Im entitled to the rules benefits!
In the above analogy, Oliver is the originalist, understanding and accepting the spirit of his mothers command. Timmy is the textualist, doing things not expressly forbidden by her rules language even while knowing it contravenes her intent.
The problem with this philosophy is that insofar as you dont consider what was intended, you increase the chances of experiencing the unintended. Gorsuchs approach is every bit as maddening as Timmys (because its the same), as it places an unrealistic burden on legislators. If their laws are to meet Gorsuchs textualist standard for being applied as intended, the legislators must have godlike capabilities: They must see into the future so they can craft language covering every social innovation, bizarre fashion, or collective insanity that may eventually, one day, manifest itself.
So its bad enough we have the law of unintended consequences. Now we have textualists turning the law of unintended consequences into a legal philosophy and legislating it from the bench.
I dont know Gorsuch personally, but he wouldnt be a very pleasant person to associate with if he were a Timmy the Textualist in everyday life. Would you thus conduct yourself, parsing every friends words to seek a loophole and essentially punishing him for not being a seer who speaks like Mr. Spock? Youd have few friends and deserve none.
Interestingly, Gorsuch and his fellow travelers arent the first textualists. Two-thousand years ago they were called Pharisees, a group of pseudo-intellectuals whom Jesus excoriated for following the letter of the law, but ignoring its spirit. Its tragic that were back to that, but convenient for todays Pharisees.
It is ironic, though, that in order to avoid abiding by the intent of laws from a half century ago, some today are resorting to a mistake from two millennia ago.
