Can we stop with the 'indigenous' bit already?

Its amazing how many people are trying to tear down present glories in the name of a past none of them have any interest in going back to. Bringing this to mind is the underreported story of the Canadian church burnings, acts inspired by the claim that Christian-run residential schools abused, brutalized and murdered American Indian children.
I investigated this story recently, and it wont surprise many readers that the Enemedia have completely misrepresented it. And while I covered it here and will have a long magazine essay on the topic go to print this week, the shorter version is this: Insofar as Indian children were forcibly taken to the schools, it was the result of Canadian government policy; many (in fact most, it appears) Indian parents of school pupils wanted their children to attend; and some ex-students describe their years at the institutions as their lives best.
Furthermore, the media provocatively speak of residential schools' mass child graves. But these sites are merely quite typical church cemeteries, and it appears that, at least in some cases, people of all kinds from the local communities were buried therein. But, hey, the Enemedia cant be bothered with the facts. What I want to address today, however, is something even the churches/schools defenders dont say.
A central charge made against the churches/schools and the government is that they aimed to stamp out Indian culture. In point of fact, John A. Macdonald, Canadas first prime minister and a main residential school system author was a benefactor to the Indians and called many of them his friends. Admittedly, though, he did consider their culture doomed to extinction and thus believed they needed to be westernized to survive as individuals. Horrible, isnt it?
Only, he was right.
And Indian culture is, largely, extinct by the Indians own choice.
Heres reality: We all enjoy the wonders of Western culture, from modern conveniences to human rights. Virtually all of us love our refrigeration, indoor plumbing, heat, air conditioning, cars, and computers, not to mention a multitude of other luxuries. We all want most of what modern science offers, such as advanced health care (we want it so much, in fact, that many demand it be free). As with everyone else, all responsible Indians want their children educated in the Western sense (the pre-European Indians didnt have the written word). In other words, American Indians today dont want to live as their antebellum ancestors did any more than Id embrace my pre-Roman, European forebears lifestyle.
Its also true that virtually everyone has ancestors whose culture, at some point, was extinguished by someone else (e.g., Europes many medieval tribes such as the Vandals, Goths, Marcomanni, Quadi, and Galatians were subsumed by others). Should we go on about how these peoples, whose times and tribes we wouldnt return to if we could, were culturally extinguished while we sip our café latte and compose angry missives on the computer?
Yet this is analogous to what too many indigenous (and other) activists do today. It much reminds me of an episode of the old sitcom Sanford and Son, one in which the son character, Lamont, decides to embrace his African roots. So he dons a dashiki and takes a couple of Nigerian friends one of whom finally gives him a stern lecture (amusing video below) about how his Africanism is all superficial, style and no substance.
Lamont was posing, but no more than many indigenous and other activists do. Its easy to grow your hair long as did Indian ethnic studies professor Ward Churchill (who, it turned out, didnt even have Indian blood) or adopt African names as did Ibram X. Kendi (of The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination fame), as he uses the millions he makes race hustling and attacking America to finance his opulent American lifestyle. Its also easy getting in a 16-year-olds face and banging a drum as Indian activist agitator Nathan Phillips did in 2019 with the Covington kids while chanting gibberish (actually learning your ancestors language would be too much, I guess).
Of course, many of us find our remote ancestors lifestyles intriguing and perhaps even somewhat romantic; I myself am a fan of the Middle Ages and wouldnt mind going back to that period for a day. But Id want to return to our time, and I dont lament that the Romans, Charlemagne, and perhaps others might have extinguished some of my forebears culture.
This said, if youre shattered because the Romans or the British, French, or early American settlers made your ancestors culture history, then go native. Knock yourself out. But show you mean it: Enter the wilderness with a band of fellow travelers wearing a loincloth or animal skins, carrying only bronze or stone tools, depending on who your ancestors were, and carve a life out of the forest. Best of luck to you.
As for me, the Alaskan Indian below (hilarious 90-second Malcolm in the Middle video follows) is my kind of guy.
Ill also point out that leftists love affair with the indigenous is highly selective and becomes a hate-fest when those indigenous happen to be European; in fact, its as if were to believe Europe doesnt even have indigenous people. Exemplifying this attitude was Social Democrat politician Mona Sahlin, who said in 2001 in reference to the Mideastern Muslim immigration transforming her country that the Swedes must be integrated into the new Sweden; the old Sweden is never coming back.
Note that far from evoking outrage and Sahlins cancellation, her attitude is trumpeted as multiculturalist progress. And whats befalling the Swedes isnt called cultural genocide, but nation-strengthening Diversity.
The bottom line is that we have a civilization here, now, today. If its worth preserving and it has given us lifestyle and law unprecedented in history then we should robustly defend its institutions and traditions. Tearing it down in deference to a false noble-savage fantasy that wed never actually want as reality is, frankly, stupid.
The kicker is that too many of todays indigenous activists not only dont want to truly go native; they actually want to swap our system for another European-born one: socialism. So they dont really want to dispense with the West they just want the worst it has to offer.
