Selwyn Duke
Video: The COVID con is the 76 swine flu fiasco on steroids
FacebookTwitterGoogle+
By Selwyn Duke
December 1, 2021

In a social media feed Monday, I came across a 1979 60 Minutes segment on the propaganda surrounding the 1976 swine flu panic. Many of us had already heard about how the event was reminiscent of todays COVID-19 con, but actually watching the segment drives home how striking the parallels between the two disease scares are. Exaggerations of the bugs severity, media propaganda and fear-mongering, an effort to vaccinate the whole nation, serious vaccine-coincident side-effects, and an apparent government cover-up of the latter were all elements of the 76 fiasco just as they epitomize whats occurring today.

The segment opened with late 60 Minutes host Mike Wallace saying:

    The flu season is upon us. Which type will we worry about this year, and what kind of shots will we be told to take? Remember the swine flu scare of 1976? That was the year the U.S. government told us all that swine flu could turn out to be a killer that could spread across the nation, and Washington decided that every man, woman and child in the nation should get a shot to prevent a nation-wide outbreak, a pandemic.

    Well, 46 million of us obediently took the shot, and now 4,000 Americans are claiming damages from Uncle Sam amounting to three and a half billion dollars because of what happened when they took that shot. By far the greatest number of the claims  two thirds of them  are for neurological damage, or even death, allegedly triggered by the flu shot.

(Transcript hat tip: WanttoKnow.info.)

Eerily reminiscent of today, one vaccine-induced problem was Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which also has apparently been induced by the coronavirus genetic-therapy agents (GTAs, a.k.a. vaccines). Wallace spoke to a woman thus afflicted; he also mentioned vaccine-coincident deaths. The video is below and well worth watching.

Yet there also were a number of differences between then and now, with a notable one being the 60 Minutes report itself. While Wallace was a liberal, the media was not so much in the Establishment tank that it wouldnt expose its days COVID con. Thus did Wallace talk about the U.S. government's publicity machine, reveal lies told by officials, and grill ex-CDC head Dr. David Sencer, who devised and pushed the swine flu program and who looked in his interview a bit like a kid who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

(This said, the fact that the swine flu fraud occurred during the tenure of President Gerald Ford, a Republican, certainly must have made the story more appealing to the EneMedia.)

Could you imagine Dr. Mouth (Anthony Fauci  fauci means mouth in Italian) being likewise grilled by the mainstream media today? Imagining it is a nice fantasy for anyone whod like to see the imperious Dr. Mouth take one on the chin, but its a fanciful fantasy. Only the mainstream media have access to the man, and theyre busy deifying our prevaricating pooh-bah of pandemic prescriptions, who just recently went unchallenged in an interview after saying I represent science. (Narcissistic much?)

Another difference between 1976 and today is that because we werent as far down the Big Brother rabbit hole and Americans were more faith- and freedom-oriented  and because we werent facing a scary novel virus  lockdowns and other restrictions never materialized. In fact, I was a child at the time and dont remember the disease being a factor in our lives at all. Along with a car trip from Jacksonville to Key West, Florida, with my mother, most memorable to me about that year is that it was the Bicentennial, and quarters bearing a colonial drummer image; and red, white and blue themes, were everywhere.

We could use the spirit of 76  the real 76  today. But speaking volumes about our time is that even the spirit of 1976 now seems, relatively speaking, almost quaint and boldly and unapologetically American.

Contact Selwyn Duke; follow him on Gab, MeWe, or Parler; or log on to SelwynDuke.com.

© Selwyn Duke

 
The views expressed by RenewAmerica columnists are their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of RenewAmerica or its affiliates.
(See RenewAmerica's publishing standards.)
Click to enlarge

Selwyn Duke

Selwyn Duke (@SelwynDuke) has written for The Hill, Observer, The American Conservative, WorldNetDaily and American Thinker. He has also contributed to college textbooks published by Gale – Cengage Learning, has appeared on television and is a frequent guest on radio. His website is www.SelwynDuke.com.

Contact Selwyn Duke, follow him on Twitter or log on to SelwynDuke.com

Subscribe

Receive future articles by Selwyn Duke: Click here

More by this author

December 1, 2021
Video: The COVID con is the 76 swine flu fiasco on steroids

November 22, 2021
Unsaid: Joseph Rosenbaum might have committed suicide-by-Rittenhouse

November 21, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse Did NOT get a fair trial

November 3, 2021
Hit the courts and fight hard! Without vote fraud, Ciatarelli wins New Jersey hands down

October 20, 2021
The equality blues: Feminists cry foul when boys netball team wins girls tournament

October 5, 2021
A record? Twitter has had me 'under suspension' for SIX MONTHS

September 20, 2021
FDA panel member on COVID 'vaccines': 'Heart attacks happen 71 times more often.'

September 14, 2021
When Afghan nation-building, did we remember the mandatory pig roasts?

August 24, 2021
Did Deep State purposely mess up the Afghanistan withdrawal to damage the Biden administration?

August 12, 2021
My troubling COVID vaccine story experiences

More articles

 

 Stephen Stone
'The fervent prayer of the righteous'

Siena Hoefling
Protect the Children: Update with VIDEO

Stephen Stone
Flashback: Dems' fake claim that Trump and Utah congressional hopeful Burgess Owens want 'renewed nuclear testing' blows up when examined

Jim Terry
Hackery at high levels

Madeline Crabb
Gifts, gratitude, and God

Selwyn Duke
Video: The COVID con is the 76 swine flu fiasco on steroids

Jerry Newcombe
Allegations of the Salvation Army going 'woke'

Tom DeWeese
Black is black. White is white. A is A. There aint no grey

Steve A. Stone
In memoriam  Michael C. Ruppert

Linda Kimball
Revisiting the fall of mankind, the religion of evolution, and the antichrist

Judie Brown
Some of us are hellish creatures

Pete Riehm
Democrat lawlessness and media lies exposed

Peter Lemiska
Biden and Harris: Incompetents or saboteurs of the American Dream?

Kurt Kondrich
Christmas – Jesus arrives on earth!

Matt C. Abbott
Vast financial corruption in the Church?
  More columns

Cartoons


Click for full cartoon
More cartoons

RSS feeds

News:
Columns:

Columnists

Matt C. Abbott
Chris Adamo
Russ J. Alan
Bonnie Alba
Bob MacGuffie & Antony Stark
Chuck Baldwin
Kevin J. Banet
J. Matt Barber
. . .
[See more]

Sister sites







 