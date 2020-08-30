2020 will be the year of the discrete Trump voters, thanks to BLM and Antifa

August 30, 2020

"[T]he BLM movement, with its senseless fires, rioting, and looting, and the liberal democratic Minnesota government and communitys approval of same, turned a decades-long Democrat into a 'save me Trump' conservative."





President Richard Nixon had "the silent majority" to elect him in 1968.

President Donald Trump has what I call the discrete Trump voters to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat this year.

The difference in the 2016 presidential election was what the liberal media disparagingly calls "shy Trump voters."

They are smart Trump voters.

They will make the difference again and this time will include people who voted against Trump and for Hillary Clinton in 2016, because the United States is not systemically racist and most voters are proud to be Americans and unwilling to trade the American dream for a socialist nightmare, complete with the demise of the nuclear family and reparations for slavery as the next form of affirmative action.

Most Trump voters are proud to proclaim themselves Trump supporters, but others know that silence is their protection from retaliation and they cherish the secret ballot.

I knew that they were there in November 2016 and I know they are there now, thanks, ironically, to Black Lives Matter (the organization, not the concept) and Antifa. As Election Day 2020 approaches, the choice is between the Republican incumbent, President Trump, and his older Democrat rival, Joe Biden, a career politician who was elected to the United States Senate from Delaware before he was old enough to serve there (30), stayed there for decades, ran unsuccessfully for the Democrat presidential nomination twice, joined former President Obama as a vice presidential candidate and served two terms before deciding not to challenge Hillary Rodham Clinton in her quest to become the first female President of the United States, and then joined and survived the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination race.

In 2016, the bulk of the so-called experts expected Hillary Clinton to win easily and nearly all polls indicated that. Clinton won the popular vote, while Trump won the electoral vote and the presidency despite insistence that he had no path to 270 electoral votes. Trump, the novice politician, won more than 300 electoral votes as the vaunted Clinton machine met more than its match.

A pro-abortion feminist who proudly voted for Clinton recently advised me that she would vote for the re-election of President Trump this year and I asked her to explain why. Her response is set forth in full below.

Random thoughts from a Democrat turned Republican – or how to

turn a liberal in 90 days, BLM style

I am a single white female, age 57. I was brought up in a small Long Island town, primarily Italian Catholic, only a handful of African American families. My parents were poor, with three children and only had a home, the smallest house on the block, due to the generosity of a relative. My parents did the best they could, and loved all of us unconditionally, but by the age of ten, I had already decided that I would not have children; I did not want the responsibility, and after hearing my parents' arguments over money, how to feed the kids, eating spaghetti w/o meatballs four nights a week and going to school with secondhand clothes, I decided, not for me."

I also knew that if I wanted to go to college, I had to study – hard. If I wanted a car, I had to get a job and purchase it myself. If I wanted a nice wedding, again, I would have to save and pay the bills myself. There would be no automatic, traditional payment by my parents; my dad, a security guard, and my stay-at-home mom, would do it all for me if they could – but they could not. My point is, I AM NOT WHITE PRIVILEGED. Far from it. My family was too proud to even attempt to apply for welfare, and it was really not a program that was open to white applicants anyway.

I got through high school without forced busing, without the student race riots that my youngest brother endured...but I heard about them. He told me once the busing began, a white student that was recovering from brain surgery was attacked by a group of black students, new to the school. They kicked him in the head repeatedly, until he lost consciousness nice introduction to interracial schooling, right?

When my dad lost his job in the 1970s, affirmative action was kicking in, and he would often come home distressed, saying that he didnt get the job, not because he was not the most qualified , but because an African American had applied for the same job doesnt exactly make a gal warm and fuzzy over the black population. The poor white citizen is the most underrepresented sector of the American population, but is a large voter pool hmm.

Anyway, fast forward to my early adulthood. Still on Long Island My parents were steadfast Republicans, even to the point of being pro-Nixon. I think the motivation was racial and religious, but Im not sure. As I became an adult, I found myself becoming much more liberal than my parents. I didnt swallow my dads excuse for Nixon, they all do it, he just got caught. I was against the Vietnam war, but agreed with my dad, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, that Jane Fondas actions were disgraceful. I respected the veterans and their sacrifice, even if I did not stand behind my government's motives for being there (turns out Lyndon Johnson got millions selling his helicopters to use in Vietnam).

Unlike my parents, who thought homosexuality was a sin against God, I felt that people were born with a desire for the same sex; one certainly did not cultivate it on their own only to become ostracized by society  they deserved the same rights, freedoms, and safety as heterosexuals.

My biggest and most significant moral compass for how I voted was standing up for Roe v. Wade and being pro-choice. Keeping right to lifers off of the Supreme Court was the main driving force of any vote. I was in a niche in the middle, or lower middle. A vote for either a Republican or a Democrat would not benefit me economically; I was not wealthy enough for the Republican tax breaks, but I was self-sufficient and would not be eligible for government subsidy plans. So then, I voted for Bill Clinton and dont regret it. Yes, he was a perv, and proved to be even more than a perv than the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but still, the country was economically sound and at peace.

By this time, I had relocated to Florida, one of the swing states. I voted for Al Gore and SWORE that Jeb Bush threw half of the ballots in the swamp still feel that way. I voted for Obama  twice. I scoffed at the notion that he was a Muslim, as king Trump alleged. When the housing crisis was blamed on Obama's Acorn policy, I turned a deaf ear. To me, Bush II left him a big mess to deal with, and he got us out of the mess pretty well. Sure, we are in deep debt, including to China, but .

2016 arrived. I had never been a fan of Hillary Clinton – a bit butch for my taste. But between a former Secretary of State and Trump, a reality show host and self-made billionaire who bragged that he never paid taxes? It seemed like a no-brainer to me. When I woke up on the morning of November 5th and checked my cell phone, I was in utter shock that Trump had won. Surely my eyes deceived me. WHO but the ultra rich would vote for him? Were there that many right to lifers? I had vowed to move to Canada if he was elected...but, life went on...the tweeting president would travel back and forth from D.C. to Palm Beach County, Florida, every other weekend, creating what we called Trump Traffic on Southern Blvd. and the Palm Beach Island Bridge, but life went on .the economy thrived unemployment decreased and the stock market was soaring. (Of course, I decided to reinvest three weeks before COVID-19 crashed the market, but that is a separate story.)

2019: I get relocated to Minnesota to keep my job certainly not a choice that I was comfortable with. Moving to the frozen tundra as I called it, from sunny Florida, was all based on my economic security, as my childhood had left lasting scars on what poverty was like ..as far as safety goes, I was told by realtors that Minnesota was Gods country, that I could be comfortable leaving my doors unlocked and was scoffed at for installing a security system – a "waste of my money...hmmm. The Red/Blue map is right on the money with Minnesota; the people are primarily liberal, seek racial diversity, welcoming to Muslims and have large Ethiopian and Somalian populations. At this point, I feel relatively safe and was not seeking a gun – yet.

Prior to what I consider his extreme ignorance in handling the COVID-19 situation, Trump had performed pretty well. His anti-environmental, global-warming ignorance aside, the country was economically sound and he had started pulling us out of Iraq. He was building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, something I supported .but would I vote him in for a second term? Certainly NOT. Surely, the Democrats would provide me with a candidate that I could feel confident in, right?

Well, March and April of 2020 came with COVID-19 and massive layoffs. It seems President Trump had not read his daily briefings for months at a time, and was more interested in his golf score than the health and welfare of U.S. citizens. Then I was even more determined to vote for a Democrat, any Democrat. The Democratic presidential nomination race was on. Twenty or so candidates? Is this the Kentucky Derby? It seemed like a comedy show to me. Sanders and any progressive was out; any candidate that I felt was pro Reparations (a ridiculous notion that the African American population is entitled to money due to slavery) was out – didnt leave much left.

I used to LOVE Joe Biden. I would have voted for him in a heartbeat four years ago, but now? He had obvious signs of dementia, and his choice of vice president was CRITICAL to his success and my vote for him. Joe had been pretty middle-of-the road, just where I wanted my candidate to be .but media indicated that he would choose a black woman as his running mate. Is this how we choose the second in command of the United States? Has to be a BLACK WOMAN; need the black vote, need the womans vote; no white men allowed. (This was a decades-long discriminatory practice with all jobs in the United States.) The fact that he narrowed in on only choosing a black woman irritated me, especially since this person would be sworn in as president after Biden was revealed to be mentally unstable. Kamala Harris was chosen. I would have to do some serious research on her from what I thought I knew, she was far from a middle-of-the-road candidate, was pro-open borders and providing medical care for illegal immigrants .and most likely was pro-reparations certainly NOT who I would want running our country why not just elect Oprah?

Then the George Floyd situation hit in Minneapolis, a half hour away from my home. Thanks to a black population and young white liberals with cell phones, the murder of Floyd went viral  quickly.

BLM destroys Minneapolis, fires. looting, destruction of property. Our white mayor and governor (liberals) were shocked and dumbfounded that their black brothers turned on them and let fires and looting go on for three nights undeterred. Liberal community members applauded the BLM movement and had absolutely no problem with the violence; it is righteous anger.

Over the next month, I couldn't get away from BLM  it was on my TV screen each and every day, it was displayed on a banner on Amazon's website. When like-minded people responded with all lives matter, we were called racists. For two months, there are periodic protests and riots, blocking of traffic, seemed like any excuse would do. A death in Ethiopia, block traffic then came the loot fest of August 2020. Seems the black community got wind of another police-involved shooting of a black man. Police were quick to post video of the man, a murder suspect, shooting himself, but plans to wreak havoc and loot were already underway. Downtown Minneapolis, suffering from COVID-19 closings and the destruction of the George Floyd riots was just starting to recover; boards on windows had been removed too soon ..Britts pub was set on fire and totally destroyed. (I had a meetup with a girlfriend set for this restaurant; guess that is canceled ) Target was looted, pics of gleeful black youths exiting the retail giant with stolen merchandise under each arm...hard for me not to compare to the Watts riots of the 1960s and the stories my dad told about the blacks looting and stealing TVs...so, affirmative action had apparently not solved our racial/cultural problem and still, the Minnesota community sobs for the black community and wants to welcome them to the suburbs of Minneapolis.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE? I NEED TO GET A GUN PERMIT AND A WEAPON TO PROTECT MYSELF. (By this point, I had a taser, pepper spray, and a police whistle.) THIS was the turning point for me.

Trump's Law and order policies sounded good to me. Bringing in the federal troops to push these Minnesota ineffective police aside and subduing and arresting all rioters sounded like a damn good idea. So, the BLM movement, with its senseless fires, rioting, and looting, and the liberal Democratic Minnesota government and communitys approval of same, turned a decades-long Democrat into a save me Trump conservative. If Trump wins again, maybe the liberals will move to Canada. Maybe it will be a crime to burn the American Flag or throw a brick at a cops head...or, just maybe, the rule of law will be enforced, REGARDLESS OF RACE. At the very least, I may not have to hide my political views for fear of being fired or socially ostracized.

I am NOT privileged, and I will only kneel for Jesus.

IF YOU GOOGLED ANTIFA.COM NOT LONG AGO, YOU WERE REDIRECTED TO BIDEN.COM. INTERESTING, HUH?