Is Afghanistan President Biden's Waterloo, or America's, too?



September 1, 2021

Voters paying attention (and it is tempting for many not to do so) are suffering from buyer's remorse, but that pales before the needless deaths in an evacuation that could and should have been avoided and the consequences that will follow from bullies around the world feeling emboldened.

President Trump did not call for, much less lead, an insurrection last January, but now that America's military forces are all out of Afghanistan, watch for "progressive" Democrats" and the "mainstream" media desperate to deflect from President Biden's Afghanistan fiasco by pretending otherwise.

Shameless "progressive Democrats" deny their bad intentions and terrible mistakes.

History shows that patriotic Republicans and Democrats do admit mistakes.

For example, Fiorello LaGuardia, a Republican who served as Mayor of New York City, is remembered for this retort when he was reminded that a judge with whom he was disagreeing had been appointed by him: "When I make a mistake, it's a beaut!"

Lloyd Bentsen, a United States Senator from Texas and the 2000 Democrat vice presidential candidate, faced with a fundraising furor, tried to deflect with this combination of pride and humility: "I'm not known to make many mistakes, but when I do, it's a doozie."

This year President Biden finally achieved his longtime goals of being inaugurated as President of the United States and ending the United States participation in war in Afghanistan (a few days less than twenty years).

On December 27, 2020, in The Hill, Glenn C. Altschuler titled his article "Nothing becomes Donald Trump's presidency like his leaving it."

Nothing is as unbecoming for President Biden's presidency as the way he chose to have American military forces leave Afghanistan. It's even worse than his choice of Kamala Harris as his running mate and his reversals of President Trump's border and energy policies.

The silver lining in this tragedy is that the answer to President Trump's "Do you miss me yet?" question may become a resounding yes.

Will the freedom of Taiwan soon be gone?

Will Israel be secure?

Will "domestic unrest" around many parts of the world increase significantly?

Will the claim that the United States is a paper tiger become wisely believed?

The United States Constitution does not authorize a do-over of the 2020 presidential election, but President Trump looks better and better. He kept his promises within his power and maintained the credibility that a President of the United States must have to be effective.

Tragically, the voters responsible for the Biden-Harris administration coming to power were gullible souls following cunning scoundrels and shameless opportunists.

God help the United States of America.

© Michael Gaynor