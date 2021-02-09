It was a coup!



"Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." (John Adams)

The defeat of Nazi Germany and Japan in 1945 led to the rise of Americas superpower status and its superior military force. Thereafter, our enemies understood that defeating America by military might was not an option, but decided a clandestine operation from within might be achievable. Throughout the 20th century and until today, the infiltration of Communists within our midst, along with domestic operatives willing to aid the enemy for the right price or through the use of blackmail, undermined our foundation and founding principles upon which this country was built.

The United States, the land of liberty and rule of law, provided its citizens and foreign guests the benefit of living in the land of the free. In the spirit of détente, however, initiated by Henry Kissinger and the Nixon administration, America opened its doors to Communist China. Beginning with the exchange of students, many Chinese with membership in the CCP began to arrive at our universities. Currently, we have 369,000 Chinese students attending American universities. The Chinese Ministry of State Security operates a global intelligence network on our shore through a variety of business and industry officials and the Chinese Scholar Associations. Additionally, China operates Confucius Institutes at 67 of our college campuses and 17 K-12 public schools where they indoctrinate and gather intelligence by staffed Intelligence operators.

American administrations saw in China a large open market for American goods; thus the push for China to become a member of the World Trade Organization in the early 90s became a reality. Joe Biden, along with Bill Clinton, sold America a Psy-Op by advancing a false narrative suggestive of an America benefiting from the cost of cheap labor and cheap goods. Our complicit, obedient media followed along without any investigative reports to the contrary.

Within a span of thirty years, we saw the rise of China and the deterioration of the United States. While China with its newfound riches began to build skyscrapers, bridges, and new highways, the United States infrastructure was falling apart. Roads and highways needed updating, bridges were crumbling, and our sidewalks and streets in major urban areas were substandard. During these years, China invested heavily in all areas of American societyfrom American entertainment companies, real estate, banking and financial institutions, American newspapers, the media, Hollywood, and American brands such as Nikeand made contributions of over a billion dollars to American universities, where Chinese spies often were planted with the task of stealing intellectual property. By the time China unleashed the Wuhan virus (whether deliberately or accidentally), they were very well positioned to influence public opinion. As a sign of China's newfound influence, Americas media refused to refer to the Wuhan virus by its name. The Wuhan virus became COVID-19, lest Americans be reminded of who was responsible for the pandemic. Hollywood, on cue, rolled out their spokesmen to denounce anyone, especially President Trump, who placed the onus squarely where it belonged  on China!

As the election neared, China was well ensconced in every facet of American lives. China had gobbled up many of our resources and much of American ingenuity. From farmland in the Midwest and South to American ports and large segments of American industries, they could not have done it without the help of unscrupulous American legislators in our halls of Congress and the White House. There were no investigative reporters willing to ask if there were kickbacks for Maxine Waters, Mitch McConnell, Feinstein, Schumer, Pelosi, Obama, and the Clintons for their support of sweet deals on behalf of China. Hunter Biden received a $1.5 billion contract with Red China while his father was Vice-President. His mission was to acquire interests in companies that supply our U.S. Military and Industrial Complex for the purpose of improving Communist Chinas defense industry. Surprisingly, neither the media, the FBI, CIA, or the Justice Department launched an investigation into the Bidens' shady deals with a Communist foe. For two years we've waited for the Durham report, a report that never materialized. As of today, no one has faced the consequences of the Russian collusion hoax.

The beginning of last summer brought forth a sea of riots and violence in dozens of cities throughout the United States as Black Lives Matter and Antifa, two Marxist funded and trained groups, took to the streets. President Trump, predicted to win the November election by a landslide, was suddenly faced with a two-pronged attack: a pandemic with its origin in Red China, and domestic upheaval by Marxists here at home.

Nevertheless, support for President Trump was high. Not only did he manage to keep his base, but he made significant inroads into the Black and Hispanic communities. His rallies drew tens of thousands, while Biden could only gather a few dozen whenever he managed to leave what the media termed his basement. As November 3 approached, regardless of what the biased mainstream media predicted, the eyes of America told a different story. It appeared President Trump was on his way to a second term.

Americans were unaware the Dominion voting machines with ties to China and originally manufactured to rig the election for Hugo Chavez in Venezuela were used to tally our ballots. The same Dominion machines were designated to be used in six swing states to tilt the election for Joe Biden. At midnight on Nov. 3, Americans went to bed with the knowledge that President Trump was winning by a landslide, only to wake up the next morning to see Joe Biden declared by the media and Big Tech as the President of the United States. Apparently, while America slept, the vote count simultaneously stopped in all swing states, only to be resumed in the middle of the night with no oversight. And because Dominion could be plugged into the internet, the Red Chinese (along with Iran and Russia) were most likely, to their delight, seeing the tallies change in real time (see here, here, and here).

The CCPs influence in the United States could not have occurred without the introduction of Cultural Marxism, which began with the withdrawal of religion and God from our daily lives. Beginning decades ago, we saw the Left and their proxies in the press, the world of entertainment, and our universities ridicule religion and espouse the virtues of Secularism. The decline of mores and norms, the earmarks of Western Civilization, took its toll. Ideals such as honor, nobility, honesty, civility, self-reliance, and self-respect were tossed to the waste bin of history. What took its place was vulgarity in speech and action, lack of self-restraint, and an emphasis on feelings instead of knowledge and virtue. It is that uncivilized and immoral culture that produced scoundrels we see in public office today. There is a direct correlation between Americas unravelling and the rise of Joe Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi to positions of leadership.

Today, with Biden fully ensconced in the White House, surrounded by barbed wire and thousands of troops, D.C. is now more reminiscent of a Third World Banana Republic where elections are determined not by voters, but by who counts the vote. As in all countries seized by Communism, the Great Purge has begun. Trump supporters are censored and de-platformed by Big Tech. Many are blacklisted from employment opportunities or fired from jobs they once held, and men like Mike Lindell, My Pillow guy, can no longer sell his pillows at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, Kohls, or Wayfair. Lin Wood, a brilliant, righteous prominent defamation attorney whose quest for justice is legendaryand a Trump supporteris threatened by the Georgia Bar with having his license revoked unless he undergoes a mental health examination; the First Amendment be damned. The Communist objective is to destroy the opposition by silencing the influencers, remove them from public life, and instill fear in the rest of America.

In his first week in office, Biden cancelled the Keystone Pipeline and the 70,000 jobs that went with it. Additionally, he has outlawed fracking. Both the Keystone Pipeline and fracking were instrumental in keeping us energy independent. Now, once again, we will be dependent on foreign oil. Gas prices have already risen 15%. With a nod to Big Pharma, he has increased the price of insulin by halting President Trumps HHS freeze on it. Our borders are again wide open, and he has ordered the border wall to come to a halt. Caravans from Central America have already formed, and Biden has ordered ICE to halt deportations for all, including illegal criminals.

While millions of Americans are out of work, he has earmarked $4 billion to Central America. He has restored economic aid to the Palestinians and has agreed to let their offices be reopened in New York, while committing himself once again to the failed two-state solution. He has re-entered the Paris Climate Accord, a move that will hurt American companies and increase the loss of jobs. There is talk of the Biden administration rejoining the Iranian Nuclear Deal. While legislating from the Oval Office with the stroke of a pen is not in keeping with our Constitutionwhere the power to legislate is granted to CongressBiden, in his first day in office, egregiously erased President Trumps 1776 Commission, a pro-America promotion of Americas founding principles, in favor of a continuation of the 1619 Project, an anti-American program that favors tribalism and critical race theory.

The actions undertaken by Biden are not the earmarks of policies designed to benefit Americans. They are the policies of domestic proxies acting on behalf of foreign enemies. We, the American people, did not vote for the above policies. Instead, we are being governed without the consent of the governed. Hundreds of sworn affidavits of irregularities, unconstitutional changes in state laws, and demonstrations of voting machines accessible to hacking suggest there was foreign interference. Bidens cozy relationship and sweetheart deals with Red China on behalf of his son, along with a billionaire oligarchy bent on a One World Order, through the use of cyberwarfare conducted a coup upon the United States on November 3. 75% of Republican voters believe the election was stolen. Eighty million Americans will not sit idly by without redress.

Shari Goodman is an educator, public speaker, and freelance writer. Her articles have appeared in American Thinker, WorldNetDaily, Israel Today, and other publications.

