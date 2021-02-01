The Republican Party at the crossroads



February 1, 2021

In 1962, a former FBI agent by the name of Dan Smoot wrote a book about an invisible government running America. Decades later, FBI agents would become members of that invisible government and arrange a political surveillance operation directed at President Donald J. Trump. Only one of these corrupt officials, former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith, has been held accountable.

But accountable doesnt really apply. Clinesmith pleaded guilty to criminal charges in connection with an illegal surveillance warrant and he was sentenced by Judge James E. Boasberg to probation.

This means that the surveillance state that subverted the Trump presidency is still in place and running the show under the Joe Biden regime. The former president must, if he proceeds with an impeachment defense, expose not only the fraudulent election but the Deep State agencies in on it.

The rest of the culprits from the intelligence community are free, some still in power and others making appearances on TV and arranging book deals to make themselves rich. They now want additional powers, in the form of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, to put Trump supporters under surveillance and jail them.

Our only hope, in terms of a functioning two-party system, consists of the new members of Congress, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has introduced charges of impeachment against China Joe.

One of the GOP members doing the right thing, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, is under attack because she has dared to file impeachment charges against China Joe, mostly over his familys financial dealings with China and other foreign countries. Although she has the full support of former President Trump, House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he opposes that course of action.

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has attacked Greene, in what is clearly an effort to divert attention away from Rep. Eric Swalwell, an impeachment manager against Trump who was reported to have had a romantic relationship with a Chinese spy.

Another feisty GOP lawmaker is Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who is sounding the alarm about the unprecedented market manipulation by financial institutions and Big Tech in the current financial crisis. Shes also a big Second Amendment supporter.

But House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy doesnt want to fight. When former Republican Rep. Steve King came under media attack for speaking out in favor of saving Western civilization, McCarthy arranged to have King replaced on various congressional committees. His pressure eventually led to King losing his seat in Congress.

The liberal medias charge against King was a familiar oneracism. The charge against Greene is that she is a conspiracy theorist. Left-wing comedians are even on the attack against her.

The real conspiracy is the FBI/CIA cabal that subverted the Trump presidency and brought an administration under the control of China to power.

So-called conservatives such as Tyler ONeil of PJ Media have accepted the left-wing narrative about Greene, and he now insists that Republicans have an obligation to denounce her for controversial statements she made on social media years ago. This is how conservatives play unto the hands of those determined to run true conservatives out of the GOP.

The author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center, ONeil should know better. The left always dredges up something to use against conservatives.

True conservative leaders said about Kevin McCarthys handling of King: We are appalled that Republican leadership would choose to believe a liberal news organization famous for their bias over an outstanding member of Congress who has served the people of Iowa and the United States honorably and faithfully for 16 years.

It looks like hes planning similar treatment of Rep. Greene. But Trump has reportedly made a call of support to her.

More than half of the GOP conference in the House wants Rep. Liz Cheney out of her number three leadership post because of her vote for impeachment. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution, she claimed.

Yet, Trump used his speech at the January 6 rally to urge his followers to act peacefully and patriotically.

Depending on what happens in the GOP, there is an alternativethe Constitution Party. I recently interviewed its national chairman, Jim Clymer, on Americas Survival television.

Clymer says, True Constitutionalists have been courted by Republicans when seeking our support, only to be kicked by them in the teeth when it counts the most. I believe the Republican Party has so betrayed its principles, and those of its supporters, that it is no longer worthy to be called the home of Constitutional conservatives and it is time for it to be relegated to the dustbin of history.

With adequate funding, the Constitution Party is a structure that could easily be developed into a highly effective and competitive organization.

Howard Phillips started this third political party when the Republican Party began drifting away from conservatism. He always stood for principle. He was a conservative first and last.

We cant say that about the Republican senators confirming people like Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence and Tony Blinken as Secretary of State in the Biden Administration.

There is a chance, however, to defeat another power grab for the surveillance state.

Some left-wing groups are opposing the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act because they think the new surveillance powers will be turned on non-white people.

In terms of the upcoming farcical impeachment trial of the former president, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell betrayed the president by echoing Democratic Party charges that Trump somehow incited the events of January 6 but then McConnell voted, in effect, to declare the impeachment trial unconstitutional.

On this basis, Senators can recommend that Trump take up the case already filed by attorney Orly Taitz, who argues in a lawsuit that the trial of a former president is clearly unconstitutional. Taitz made this case to me during another recent episode of Americas Survival television. She was denied standing, something available to Trump, but she can appeal.

If Trump proceeds with a defense, he has every rightindeed, an obligationto expose the fraudulent nature of the election and the Deep State forces which brought China Joe to power. He has to find courageous lawyers willing to argue the case and stand up to legal pressure. I recently interviewed attorney Mark Fitzgibbons about efforts by the far-left Democrats to "purge" conservatives from the legal profession.

But if Republicans continue playing defense, true conservatives will have nowhere else to go but the Constitution Party.

© Cliff Kincaid