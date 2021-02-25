We need a dose of McCarthyism



February 25, 2021

Rather than less McCarthyism, we need more. The Communists are taking over and most Republicans are pretending its not happening. Lets hope that former President Trump, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend, outlines how he will take back the presidency from the Deep State.

Consider that China Joe Bidens new Ambassador to the United Nations gave a paid speech to a Chinese Communist propaganda center praising China and was confirmed by the Senate by a vote of 78-21 (with one senator not voting).

To make matters worse, a prominent law professor has given testimony attacking the specter of McCarthyism poisoning our political debate. Jonathan Turley actually confused Joe with Eugene, declaring, Outside of wartime crackdowns, our struggle to protect free speech hit another low during the Cold War and Red Scare. He explained the most visible abuses occurred in the hearings on Un-American Activities with figures like Senator Eugene McCarthy. The work of these committees was replicated in a myriad of federal and state laws barring rights and privileges to suspected Communists.

Not only did Turley confuse Eugene, a peacenik Senator, with Joe, he failed to identify one innocent person whose life was destroyed by McCarthy. Whats more, McCarthya senatorhad nothing to do with the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Turleys purpose was to claim that left-wing crackdowns on free speech by conservatives is a modern form of McCarthyism. Like Glenn Beck, he called this the new Red Scare.

But judging by the Senate Republicans rubber-stamping the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Ambassador to the UN, we could use another real Red Scare. We need a real Joe McCarthy investigating how the Chinese Communists are influencing our political parties and the various Confucius Institutes on college campuses around the country. Thats where Thomas-Greenfield gave her speech about Chinas humanitarian efforts in Africa.

Stopping communists and fellow travelers from subverting our country was Joe McCarthys mission. I wish he had done a better job, but he ran into interference from the Deep State, most notably the CIA. McCarthy was preparing to investigate the CIA when he went into Bethesda Naval Hospital for knee surgery and died from hepatitis. The J.C. Hawkins book Betrayal at Bethesda explains the curious sequence of events.

One of the most important challenges we face is to educate the American people about how communism came to America. On the game show Jeopardy, on Wednesday night, one answer (contestants are given answers and then have to provide a question with the relevant facts) was, In 1947 screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, part of this numerical Hollywood group, was subpoenaed by the House Un-American Activities Committee. The answer, in the form of a question, provided by one contestant was, What was the Hollywood Five? That was wrong. It was the Hollywood Ten, and all of them were communists inserting pro-communist messages into Hollywood films.

Allan H. Ryskind, author of the book Hollywood Traitors, points out that while the myth is that Trumbo and all other members of the Hollywood Ten were innocent victims of a McCarthyite blacklist, Trumbo was in fact a Soviet/Nazi agent of influence in Hollywood. Even today, basic knowledge of this period in America is sorely lacking. But the facts help explain why American institutions, including the media and intelligence agencies, can be so infiltrated that the public at large cant remember the nature of the communist threat and how it is working today right in front of our eyes.

Hence, when a popular TV personality such as Glenn Beck or a professor like Jonathan Turley completely distorts the meaning of McCarthyism, we are set back enormously about what the Red Scare really was and why we should be scaredterrifiedtoday.

The confirmation hearing of Merrick Garland as Attorney General was a golden opportunity to identity real communists, since he was implicated in the approval of a judicial decision that dropped charges under President Obama against a communist terrorist by the name of Elizabeth Anna Duke. Duke was a member of the May 19th Communist Organization, a spin-off from the Weather Underground, and linked to associates of Barack Obama.

It was a perfect case to ask Garland about, since he promised to prosecute the terrorists who entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and be tough on terrorists in general.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, told me on Americas Survival TV that he has been trying to get Republican senators to raise the issue.

But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and former Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr (who presided over the cover-up surrounding the death of Clinton White House lawyer Vincent Foster) endorsed Garland.

The Duke case demonstrates beyond doubt that Garland is a fixer for the Democratic Party. This explains why Obama nominated him for the Supreme Court. He is now being asked to fix (through sabotage or generous plea deals) the ongoing investigations of the Obama/Biden role in the Russia hoax conspiracy and Hunter Bidens dealings with China.

The irony is that while the most serious charges against Duke have been dropped, she is still on the FBI website as a Most Wanted terrorist. She is supposedly still wanted for the following: Unlawful Possession of United States Identification; Conspiracy; Unlawful Storage of Explosives; Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Destructive Devices; Storage and Concealment of Stolen Explosives; Unlawful Possession of Five or More False Identification Documents; Possession of Counterfeit Social Security Cards; Aiding and Abetting; Unlawful Possession of Document-Making Implement.

The charges relating to identity theft suggest a possible connection to Obama, who used a stolen Social Security number (SSN) when he ran for president.

Since the Justice Department has never pursued that matter, I suggest Jack Cashills book Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency. His book has a whole section on how Obama had been using an anomalous and fraudulent SSN. Cashill explains the story of identity theft behind Obamas rise to power and how even the left-wing fact-checkers couldnt dispute the evidence of fraud.

My review of Cashills book noted, People were fooled by Obama, his lies, agents, and apologists, but they eventually came to understand there was something sinister, even un-American, in the Obama presidency. People now understand there is something sinister in the Biden presidency and how he and his puppet masters in China came to power.

The deceptions continue, as evidenced in Garlands handling of the Duke case.

Since legal votes and legal identification cards dont seem to matter much anymore, perhaps the fraudulent nature of Obamas background and identity may not matter much, either, except to those interested in how our government has been stolen. And that kind of fraud goes beyond Obamas personal story to Americas fate as a nation.

What is Trump going to say and do about it? Millions want to know.

© Cliff Kincaid