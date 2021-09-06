James Lambert
Bidens Afghanistan blunders present problems for Taiwans future independence
By James Lambert
September 6, 2021

By now, it is quite clear that President Biden has demonstrated his administrations weakness in dealing with foreign policy issues. This is particularly true when it comes to protecting the freedoms of citizens in other countries who have helped us..

It is sad that many Americans, as well as a large number of Afghanistan residents who supported us the past 20 years, are now in danger. Bidens pledge to remove all of our own citizens from that troubled country was simply untrue. Now many of these citizens, as well as a number of U.S. citizens abroad, are in danger.

Bidens Afghanistan blunders have demonstrated that our countrys foreign policy is no longer one of resolve. We are not upholding measures to protect our citizens in foreign counties, and we are not properly protecting our own citizens in this country. Certainly, this is evident in our own border communities. Just look at whats happening at the U.S.-Mexico border today.

Illegal immigration in this country is reaching record levels. There are thousands of immigrants coming across our southern borders each day illegally. Yet the Biden administration has taken the side of those people who are willingly breaking our immigration laws. And the Democratic Party refuses to say anything negative about this.

Sadly, I see more danger arising involving the future of our long-time ally, the Republic of Taiwan. We now hear that Taliban-controlled Afghanistans newest and strongest alley is China. As a country that is led by President Xi and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China has historically opposed Americas freedom policies.

For months, the Chinese have made fighter aircraft runs, along with naval runs, close to Taiwans island shores, in an effort to intimidate Taiwans leadership and military. The CCP has long declared that this island country belongs to mainland China.

Chinas communist leadership has implied that someday they will take over Taiwan and make it their own. You may remember that in the past, they made the same claims about the city of Hong Kong.

Sadly, the CCP has repeatedly breached its agreement with the British that guarantees Hong Kongs rights and freedoms following the Britains handover of the city to Beijing in 1997, after 156 years of British control. The Chinese government has demanded the citys leadership and voters bend to the wishes of the CCP. This is contrary to the "Sino-British Joint Declaration," by which China gave Hong Kong voters democratic control of their leaders. That is now gone. Hong Kong is firmly in the control of the CCP.

I sense, because of the recent blunders by the Biden Administration in Afghanistan, that China may very well test Americas will to defend Taiwan if it is attacked by China. I noticed in a recent article by NBC that the liberal network shares similar concerns.

If anything, Taiwan needs our FULL support today. That should include providing this endangered country the newest military weaponry. We should also give them defensive rocketry, as well as small craft naval assistance to defend their shores. I fear that if we dont help this long-time ally, we may regret it in the future.

© James Lambert

 
James Lambert

James Lambert

James Lambert has a broad business background. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Linfield College (McMinnville, Oregon), Lambert pursued a career in banking by working in various management capacities for Crocker Bank, San Diego Trust & Savings Bank and First Interstate Bank (between 1973 and 1995). By 1990 Lambert received his Master in Business Administration from National University (San Diego). For 3 years, Lambert also taught Finance at Mira Costa Community College... (more)

