Frank William Maguire, Jr.



May 24, 2021

The rich, abundant life of Frank William Maguire, Jr., came to its full transition on May 19, 2021, at his home in Arizona City. He was 83 years old.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 25, 1938, the son of Frank William, Sr., and Mary (nee McGrath). He grew up loving baseball, playing it well, and cheering on the Boston Braves, then the Red Sox, whom he lived to see win four World Series championships.

He married Helen (nee Estevez) in 1957, and thrived on her tough love and gentle wisdom for 63 years. Together, they raised six

children – Mary Jo Conniff, Erin Maguire, Patricia Weston, Thomas Maguire, Anita Maguire, and Andrea Knott – all of whom survive him. They blessed him with 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, each of whom has been graced by the depths of their patriarchs love and unswerving commitment to their joy and success.

He completed his degree in music and English writing at Grand Canyon College (now University) in 1982. Prior to and after earning that degree, he performed as a professional musician, enthralling and delighting countless listeners in restaurants, clubs, and churches throughout Massachusetts, California, and Arizona.

He was remarkably versatile in his gifts as a pianist, singer, and composer, and is affectionately remembered for writing the acclaimed official musical adaptation of Valentine Davies Miracle on 34th Street, which has been performed on Cape Cod and in the Casa Grande, Arizona, area.

An exceptional writer and poet, he also worked as a journalist, contributing regular columns to RenewAmerica.com and The NorthWest Connection of Troutdale, Oregon, which he also served as copy editor. Whether tickling the ivories or tapping on typewriter keys, he inspired those around him with his keen mind, penetrating observations, nimble wit, and deep compassion. He had the unusual ability to challenge opponents in ways that turned many into friends, and to touch even strangers with his kindness and understanding.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Anne Beauchamp, and survived by another, Diane Horton. He is survived, too, by the warm memories of so many souls who found in him a friend, a mentor, a minister a man who shared and so thoughtfully articulated their love of family, their hopes for their country, and their faith in a holy God.

It is to the mercies of that God and the wonders of His eternity that Frank Maguire has made his transition, and his delight in being there must be something to behold.

Memorial services are planned for the Fourth of July weekend.

