Huge January 6 LIE imploded!



May 3, 2021

For months, the Democrat Media Complex has breathlessly reported about the deadly Capitol riots on 6 January and robotically repeated five dead every time. The five deaths were emphasized with every mention to support the false narrative the January 6 protest was a violent right-wing insurrection to overthrow the government of the United States. Obviously leftists will always twist anything to smear President Trump, but why did the Democrat Media Complex unrelentingly shove this lie down our throats when the events that day were demonstrably not an insurrection, and by ANTIFA/BLM standards not even a riot  actually relatively peaceful in comparison. There was more at stake than just maligning Trump.

That fateful day when congressional Republicans were set to challenge the questionable Electoral Votes from several states, the nation was riveted to the high drama and fascinated by the massive crowds of citizens descending on Washington from across the country. The people were coming to protest and be heard. Despite early reports that very large numbers would come and even official warnings ANTIFA (known seasoned rioters) would infiltrate the conservative crowds, security at the Capitol was curiously and inexplicably lacking. Why did Speaker Nancy Pelosi deny Capitol Police requests for increased security and even the National Guard?

Out of hundreds of thousands of protesters, somehow a few hundred managed to enter the Capitol. The reports and videos were conflicting and confusing. Some video showed protesters struggling with police and others showed protesters nonchalantly ambling about the Capitol alongside police; in some cases, it appeared officials ushered in protesters. As the scene unfolded, people were puzzled and shocked by reports of vandalism and violence. The media gasped "riots" and shrieked "insurrection," but conservatives are not prone to violence and the crowds were generally elderly. It didnt make sense.

Despite confirmation of ANTIFA and leftists among the Capitol invaders, the daily focus became five people died, so thats proof it was a violent right-wing attack. It took weeks to get any substantial information on these five deaths. Finally, we learned two deaths were natural causes and one was an overdose. How many conservatives overdose? Did they check that one for some leftist connection? And then there was the unarmed woman shot by a Capitol Police officer even though there were several Capitol Police right behind her. We still have little information about the shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

The media was left with only one riot death to exploit. It was widely reported that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was killed in a violent altercation with protesters. Some unscrupulous reporters even surmised he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, but that evidence never emerged. Prosecutors looking for a murder indictment quietly dropped their investigation. And eventually, we learned Sicknick collapsed and died the evening of January 7, the day after. Then the media reported he died from injuries suffered the day before.

Finally, some three months later, the medical examiners report was released confirming Sicknick died of a stroke! There was no trauma; it was natural causes, not anything related to violence. It's pretty clear-cut and obvious that authorities knew the truth within days, so why did it take three months to tell the truth? Why did the Capitol Police and the FBI let the media run with an indisputable LIE for months?! Because it supported the Democrat-approved propaganda! Democrats knew the truth, but they were so wedded to this fiction they had Sicknick lie in state for his ultimate sacrifice defending the Capitol. It was all a cynical LIE!

The entire sordid episode was manufactured to distract the public and intimidate congressional Republicans to abandon their Electoral challenge. It worked. In the middle of the night, Congress unceremoniously certified the most questionable presidential election in our history. Now this explosive revelation of monumental deception passes through the news barely noticed. The Democrat Media Complex is betting Americans will not connect this lie with their charade about the January 6 events.

Law enforcement lied, the media lied, and Democrats lied! Folks, if they will all lie about this, is it any stretch they will all lie about election fraud?! The magnitude of this ruse only rivals the Russia Hoax. Why would they have to lie about the sad death of this poor officer? To shore up their bigger lies about January 6!

Like always, whatever accusations Democrats are stridently screaming, you can bet thats exactly what they are doing. They needed to convince Americans of a right-wing insurrection because the real leftist coup was on the midnight floor of the House when Congress certified a fraudulent election. The election is over, but the truth must be shouted from the rooftops to strengthen our crusade to restore election integrity. Pray for courage and providence; our Constitutional Republic depends on it!

I issued an order and a search was made, and it was found that this city has a long history of revolt against kings and has been a place of rebellion and sedition (Ezra 4:19).

Pete Riehm is the host of Common Sense Radio heard 8 pm every Thursday on FMTalk106.5 or streaming at fmtalk1065.com.

