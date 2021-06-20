Pandering and pretense are perilous policies



As with all Democrats and leftists, the Biden administration is solely based on style over substance and intentions over actions. They never want an examination of the consequences or ramifications of their failed policies and wrong-headed notions. With a media safety net of perpetual pitched praise, Joe Biden precariously stumbles on the high wire of world affairs with perilous possibilities, but no one gasps or notices because the media draws our attention to how Biden is well liked and to his stylish aviator sunglasses. Its all a preposterous show, a pernicious distraction.

The most blatant display of abject incompetence was Bidens recent fumble with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden bragged how he was going to tell Putin how it was going to be, but Biden ceded any leverage he might have weeks before the summit. Biden gave his pal his coveted Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany by removing Trumps sanctions, so Russia can make millions selling oil to Europe. He also threw in a bonus by suspending a $100 million military aid package to Ukraine; was that a tacit green light to Russia to continue encroaching on and threatening Ukraine?

The United States suffered at least two recent large cyber-attacks on the Colonial Pipeline and JBS Meat Processors; our vital supplies of food and fuel were interrupted. Intel reports claim those cyber-attacks were based in Russia. What did Biden tell his Russian comrade? Dont do that again. But he promised no consequences. So why should Putin care or listen? He got want he wanted. In fact, Biden gave him a list of industries and infrastructure to avoid that was tantamount to a new target list! Anyone want to bet we soon see cyber-attacks on targets on that list? The press touted this pusillanimous pandering as tough talk, but it was complicity at best and surrender at worst.

Biden threw open the borders to spite President Trump, but he carelessly endangers the security of the United States. Millions will invade America this year and we have no idea who they are. Hordes of illegal immigrants will burden our welfare systems and displace American workers, but many of these wayward souls are horrifically abused and exploited by human traffickers. Biden has thrown these desperate people to the wolves. The Cartels are making millions and expanding their criminal influence deep into our territory. While Biden glibly celebrates Juneteenth, he fosters sex slavery coming across our borders.

Americas current greatest geopolitical enemy is China. They engage in predatory trade, steal our jobs and intellectual property, threaten their neighbors and destabilize the region with aggressive militarism, launch cyber-attacks on our elections systems, and have even loosed a biological weapon from Wuhan on the world. What is Bidens response? He ignores their depredations, rewards their theft, and excuses their aggression. He utterly failed to get the G7 to reprimand, much less condemn, China for their global aggression. For all the superficial posturing, its simply about power and profits over principle. Leftists across the planet pursue globalism and are willing to partner with China to achieve one-party rule everywhere!

The Biden administration is all pretense that he is a benign, nice old man with a moderate agenda to unify America. A buffoon his entire career, he is a puppet of radical leftists to divide Americans and weaken America with the most extreme leftist agenda in our history. Aside from his catastrophic domestic policies, his vacuous pandering to our allies and enemies puts America in great peril!

Bumbling Biden is obviously indecisive and extraordinarily weak. Our enemies perceive his palpable feebleness. They see he cannot or will not protect our borders and they know he will not stand up against our enemies, so for any enemies with nefarious designs the time is now. With the American ship absent a captain, we will see the Middle East devolve into chaos as Iran steps up its terrorism exports with American acquiescence. Russia will increase pressure on Ukraine and Eastern Europe. And most dangerous, China will assert their hegemony on the Pacific Rim, pacify Hong Kong, and most troublesome, they may very well bring Taiwan to heel militarily before a strong American president can be restored to the White House.

America has never been more vulnerable. An incompetent, feckless Commander-in Chief is unbelievably problematic, but the Biden administration is also infested with anti-American traitors ready to sell out American interests for globalism at every turn. America is in imminent danger! Americans didnt vote for this, but this is the reality foisted upon us. Americans must reject this radical leftist administration and vote them out! Until then, pray God delivers America from this malignancy.

Happy is the land whose king is a noble leader and whose leaders feast at the proper time to gain strength for their work, not to get drunk (Ecclesiastes 10:17).

