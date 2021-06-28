America's founding is stronger than we think



Here upon the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States, many Americans are wondering and worrying if we will even make it to our Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary) in 2026. The Bill of Rights is under relentless assault by leftists, the Constitution is considered obsolete by the ruling elite, our youth are being indoctrinated by educators to hate the nation of their birth, and our federal government is working overtime to push every factor for peace and prosperity in the wrong direction. It feels like the country is in shambles as inflation skyrockets, illegal immigration spirals out of control, international relations skid into chaos and violence, and our immutable individual rights are sacrificed for the greater good.

Americans can certainly handle hardships. They have proven it time and again by taming a wilderness continent, conquering every enemy, overcoming every challenge history could hurl at us, and through it all, building the most powerful, prosperous nation in history.

Any adversity always seems worse in the moment, but the current dilemma is particularly pronounced because we have a crisis of leadership. It's not just that we have bad leaders, but we have malevolent leaders who despise their citizens and loathe our Constitutional Republic.

Confident they know better, these malevolent leaders' arrogance is rivaled only by their aggressive ambition to remake America. As Obama told us, they intend to "fundamentally transform" America, and they no longer hide that their goal is a socialist utopia. For that, they need uninterrupted one-party rule (some call it totalitarianism), but the Constitution and the citizens are still major obstacles. Undeterred, the ruling leftist elite are certain they are smarter than the people, our founders, and for that matter, God. They are not!

While it seems the government and leftist media completely disregard the people, the dirty secret is they are utterly afraid of average Americans. They demonize our traditions and ridicule our values, hoping to intimidate and isolate us, but they know their leftist media echo chamber is extremely fragile. They constantly seek to distract and divide us, because they know if we are focused on truth and united in goodness, their nefarious designs don't have a chance. Democrats are panicking, because they know they are thwarting the will of the people, and if there is a fair and free election in 2022, they will very likely suffer the wrath of a furious electorate and be driven from power for at least a generation.

Despite a biased, craven judiciary and the tortured distortions by press and pundits, the leftists cannot overcome the sheer genius of our founders and timeless principles they enshrined in our Constitution. Contrary to the distinct desires of modern Democrats, the founders knew any centralized or concentrated power would be a sure threat to liberty, so they devised a comprehensive system of checks and balances to restrain any unbridled power in any branch of government. As long as we uphold the Constitution, tyranny can be kept at bay, so that is why they are bent on changing it. Again, the founders ensured the people have the power because we can vote them all out! That's why election integrity is vital! And the Second Amendment is our backstop to voting.

Ultimately, the keystone to American freedom and greatness is God. Our founders brilliantly acknowledged in our founding documents that our basic rights are granted by God and that each individual is sovereign. This means no man or government can deprive any citizen of the rights that could only be given by God. The essential rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are intrinsically free; they cost nothing to anyone. But leftists want to add education, healthcare, housing, and even food as rights, because they covet the power to grant those rights. It's a cynical lie. Anything that someone must pay for is not a right; it may be charity, or a bribe, but it is always a means of making someone dependent. Basic human rights are freely bestowed by God, so leftists are determined to add rights that they can give and take away; that is the recipe for slavery.

Americans cherish their freedom and are steadfast in the belief that freedom ultimately cannot and should not be denied by man. Now our rights have been severely encumbered and encroached upon by rogue governments and politicians across the land, but the truth of our rights being immutable is based on the omnipotence of God. That fundamental truth cannot be denied, and a God-fearing people will never surrender it. These axioms are supremely powerful and when wielded by a free people are irresistible. That's why leftists strive to undermine Christianity, because they know we will fight for our God-given rights. Therein lies our strength and path to victory: we only need turn to God and fight for our freedom. The weight of truth ensures our success.

Victory is ours as long as we acknowledge the blessings of God and assert our rights; then "government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth." It is still within the power of the people to preserve freedom. Happy Independence Day!

"Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance" (Psalm 33:12).

Pete Riehm is the host of Common Sense Radio heard 8 pm every Thursday on FMTalk106.5 or streaming at fmtalk1065.com.

