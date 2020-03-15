Steve A. Stone
Coronavirus – a convenient disease?
By Steve A. Stone
Dear Friends and Patriots,
Does the coronavirus, a.k.a. COVID-19, have you altering your behavior? Does it make you just a bit nervous? Do you worry that you or someone you love might catch it and not have a clue of how, where, or from whom? I want you to dwell on this new worldwide phenomenon that's being heralded as our latest pandemic.
Do you know what the definition of terrorism is? It's violence perpetrated for the purpose of instilling fear and changing the behavior of large groups of people. Is the coronavirus as dangerous as we're led to believe, or is the current outbreak of the disease being dealt with in a manner that makes it more potent as a biological terror weapon? Think about it.
I want to declare all my filters and biases before entering into this discussion. I've been following the news intently for the past month, and there are many aspects to this pandemic that strike me as peculiar, odd, and peculiarly odd.
I'm very mindful at all times of the goals and agenda of the thing we refer to as the globalist cabal. Because we can't identify many specific people as members of that cabal (except the ubiquitous George Soros), we have to speak of it in generic terms. It's sort of like a meson – a sub-atomic particle we can't see but are assured exists by a lot of physicists whom we can't just dismiss. Yeah, the globalist cabal is just like that. We know it exists because we see too much evidence of it, though we can never quite wrap our hands around it. We know their grand plan, in the form of United Nations (UN) Agenda 21/2030. We all know the UN is the single greatest promoter of globalization, backed by organizations such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), the Club of Rome, the Trilateral Commission, and many, many others. We see the structure they hope to put flesh on one day – all the "World" this and thats in the Hague, Bern, and a few other sites in Europe; you know, the World Court, the World Bank/International Money Fund, the World Trade Organization, the International Criminal Court, the World Health Organization, etc. We see their budding grand design in the European Union, the European Parliament, and the European Commission. Then, there's the Pacific Rim analog, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which went into effect at the end of December 2018. Yes, there is a large and active globalist cabal and their intent is becoming more evident with the passage of time.
Having studied Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, and the knock-off American implementation scheme known as the Green New Deal, and also being familiar with the analytic studies done to comprehend the metrics that would be involved in their implementation, I always look at world events with respect to real and potential effects on population. Why? Because one of the studies I read came to the conclusion that the economics of the Agendas just don't work if the world population is too big. What's too big? The current population of the world is too big – by far. By at least 30%. If that analysis is valid and the architects of the New World Order (the goal of the globalist cabal) understand it, then it would make sense to engineer things to cause the population of the world to decline. We already see the use of abortion to prevent population growth. That's done in most countries. We've seen China enact family size policies and know they would have no problem returning to those policies if their economy slows down. We see native populations in Europe with birth rates so low we know all the nations there face cultural collapse within two generations. We've seen no shortage of wars. We see all kinds of pressures on people to limit the size of families. In more recent years, we have also experienced a series of odd and dangerous diseases we're told are just the "normal" mutations of existing microbes. We've seen SARS (a previous coronavirus strain), H1N1 flu, Ebola, MERS (yet another coronavirus), swine flu, Zika, and others. It seems we have all kinds of things out there just waiting to take us out. Apparently, there's a ready-made market for "superbugs," diseases with the potential to eliminate large populations in a short period of time. If you want to engineer a massive die-off of people, there's nothing more efficient than a good, fast-spreading killer disease.
It's also worth pointing out another trend in the world today – euthanasia of the elderly. We hear more and more of legislation, especially in Europe, where physician-assisted suicide is not only sanctioned, but promoted. Recently, there was a ruling in a German court that any ban on assisted suicide is unconstitutional. In The Netherlands, euthanasia is becoming relatively common, and there are moves to allow doctors to euthanize terminally ill patients in hospitals without their specific consent. They also allow for euthanasia of people with dementia, based on advanced directives that the patient isn't able to validate.
In America, we have had debates for years about so-called "death panels." You know, the groups of insurance people who can deny treatment of diseases based solely on a patient's chronological age. Those panels do operate in some states, and to some extent Obamacare institutionalized such panels on a national level.
There are a couple of questions that need to be mentioned before we get into the meat of this discussion. One is, "Where did COVID-19 come from?" The other is, "How long has COVID-19 been active?"
Don't put any mental energy into those two questions. The actual truth is we'll never get any real answers to them. COVID-19 could be a natural virus mutation. It's possible. It's also possible it's a lab-created bug that either got out into a population by accident or was released on purpose. It could be COVID-19 was engineered by Chinese bio-scientists, but it's also possible it was engineered in the United States by one of the military or intelligence agencies, or even a university lab, and given to the Chinese. As for how long it's been active in any population, that's also a bit of a mystery. It could be it first manifested as early as last June. We know it's been out and about for a while. We've learned the Chinese government's response priorities were: government security, medical response, and then find a cure, in that order. In other words, they worried first about the effects of the disease on their ability to rule. We'll never know the full truth about COVID-19 but, because of the state of bio-science and world politics in general, we can't discount any scenario.
We've seen coronaviruses before. Why should we get more excited about COVID-19 when compared to any other outbreak? What makes it more interesting and dangerous?
COVID-19 kills off old people. Usually, it's old people who already have compromised health, such as COPD, diabetes, an auto-immune disorder, or some other condition that makes it hard for the person to fight off the disease. So far, the median age of death for the virus is 80. That's up there! The so-called "danger zone" is from the age of 60 to 100. People younger than 60 can perish from it if they are already weakened from a chronic condition, but so far no one under 18 has. This is a trait of the disease that's curious, and is what conspiracy theorists key on. If you're already intent on ridding the planet of as many older, supposedly non-productive citizens as possible, what better way can you think of than to engineer a virus that targets old people while sparing the young? It's the holy grail of bio-weapons for the globalists. It could aid in achieving the huge population reduction goals of the UN Agendas and all the other groups that concern themselves with notions of global overpopulation.
Another truly curious trait of COVID-19 is its ability to spread in an undetected way. If a person who's infected manifests no symptoms for two weeks, yet can transmit the disease to any person who comes within six feet for that entire incubation
period – that's a mighty dangerous characteristic. So-called experts estimate a person with the "normal" strains of flu may infect 1.5 additional people. COVID-19 sufferers are thought to infect as many as 6 additional people. That's a huge increase in virulence.
Aside from the conspiracy theories that center on the globalist cabal's supposed need to dramatically reduce the world's population, there are other curious gainers with this outbreak. China has been looking for a way to defeat President Trump's tariffs. What better way than to engineer a worldwide panic and inject turmoil into all the world's markets. Think about it. China is the major world supplier for all kinds of goods today. That's a strategically dumb position for any non-Chinese corporation or nation to get themselves into, but it's true. Today, we hear almost 90% of the world's antibiotic drugs are manufactured in China. Is that smart? Market power of that kind says China can dramatically affect the world's markets and physical health. And, what can demonstrate that better than to engineer a shutdown of much of China's productivity and shipping? After all, this virus outbreak is only temporary, but even so, look at the results. We've seen worldwide panic and chaos. The Chinese are philosophic about such things. They are perfectly willing to withstand a few short weeks or even months of economic chaos if they think they'll come out ahead on the other side. And ... they will.
Economic panic has set in everywhere. It that rational? No. But, it's real. It's a demonstration of just how loony humans can get whenever someone or something threatens to dip into their wallets. Any rational person understands the course of this kind of virus will be run in only a few short months. What's the panic about? Nothing, really. It's just what people do. It's true that in the short run, many corporations will see their profits dip. But ... for how long? It's best to just wait this out. It won't be long!
Meanwhile, on the home front, our mega-patriotic Democrats haven't missed a trick. At the outset, when President Trump announced a travel ban on China, the Democrats decried him as a xenophobe and a racist. Today, they criticize the pace of his reactions – he didn't ban travel between the U.S. and China soon enough. Even though we have few cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., there are Democratic Party hacks out there in the media declaring the U.S. government's response to the disease a terrible disaster – the worst response in the world! Really? Italy is almost totally shut down today – the whole country. Is that what the Democrat nay-sayers want for us? The truth is it doesn't matter what President Trump and his administration do or don't do in response to this health issue – it's going to be wrong. The Democrats long ago adopted the Alinsky strategy of never letting a crisis go to waste. They have no shame and no honor. Their natterings are exactly what we should expect of them.
Our government is setting up to spend billions to fight this pandemic. Even though COVID-19 cases are very, very few when compared to this year's flu, and there's only been 39 deaths to date, 26 of them in one nursing home in a Seattle suburb, we have to be circumspect. If our government did nothing at all, how would COVID-19 compare to the flu? We don't know. It appears our government thinks it could be bad enough to justify the fortune it's going to spend in combatting it. Politics and medicine do make for strange bedfellows, don't they?
It's been interesting to watch President Trump react to the COVID-19 outbreak. He hasn't ignored it; not by a long shot. But he hasn't provoked a nationwide freak-out, either. He urges common sense and calm. He seems to be the most rational person in any room he's in. I'm certain that drives the Democrats up the wall, but most people seem to appreciate it. American's don't really like to panic. Instead, we like to figure out what makes the most sense and what disrupts our days the least. We can get behind a plan like that.
On the business front, this COVID-19 outbreak is a short-term killer. The entire hospitality industry is feeling the ill effects. That includes restaurants, hotels and motels, cruise ships, and theme parks. People are getting the point – gathering with groups of people you don't know just isn't prudent. Travel is way down. Airlines are flying routes with hardly any passengers aboard. International travel to and from the U.S. is bottoming out, especially now that there's a travel ban between us and Europe on top of the one that existed with China. The music industry is shutting down concerts. Boston, New York City, and Chicago cancelled St. Patrick's Day parades. Just imagine the scope of business losses all across the country.
You need to make up your mind on COVID-19. It's at least a convenient illness. Convenient for some peoples' agendas. But what is it, really? Is it a natural mutation? Is it a bio-weapon that's been unleashed to cause chaos or as an experiment? Is this outbreak just nature doing what nature does, or is this a prime example of bio-terrorism? You decide. You can't be wrong, no matter what you decide. After all, we'll never know the actual truth of this, will we? We just have to decide who and what to trust. And we have to stay away from crowds, wash our hands about a dozen times every hour, stop touching our faces, and cover our mouths when we sneeze or cough. And, lastly, everyone might just take a few minutes to pray. A whole lot of people are going to be ill before this is over, and some of them are going to die. It's a shame that none of them will ever know why. But, that's the world we live in today, isn't it?
In Liberty,
Steve
© Steve A. Stone
March 15, 2020
