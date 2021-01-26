So is Trump still president?



January 26, 2021

A few days ago, one of my brothers, a retired lawyer, sent me a message that asked, So is Trump still president?

Since the phrasing of the question implied the answer was neither simple nor straightforward, I gave the answer serious thought, from every angle I could think of, and came up with the following.

Because of unprecedented anomalies that havent been sufficiently resolved regarding the Nov. 3 election, there is still some question as to the elections outcome. Among the factors still at play are these:

Its possible that all of the above issues may be conclusively resolved once the Senate convenes the week of Feb. 9 to try Trump. This trialdespite its disputed legitimacywill offer Trumps lawyers a public opportunity to defend him against a continual stream of unfounded information from the media, Big Tech, the Democratic Party, and others relating to the election, as well as to publicly present the mounting evidence of deliberate theft of the election by the Biden Campaign and Democratic operatives and supporters (among whom is Mark Zuckerberg, who reportedly donated $400 million dollars to Democrat election officials in the swing states to ensure Bidens win, in violation of the law).

These and related facts are part of the biggest constitutionaland existential threat to our nation since the Civil War.

[1] Additional evidence that could be cited includes (1) blatant disregard for law in some swing states where election officials (including secretaries of state) changed the rules of the election without the statutory consent of their legislatures; (2) blatant actions by election officials that aggressively prevented poll watchers from observing the processing and counting of ballots, as required by lawnullifying that processing and counting; (3) credible evidence of large quantities of mail-in ballots that were apparently never folded, with Bidens name pre-selected by the printing machine and no down-ballot races included; (4) the unprecedented pausing of voting late at night Nov. 3 in the swing states when Trump was winning by large margins, only to be resumed hours later with Biden winning by modest margins; and many more documented serious irregularities. These anomalies are significant enough to demand a thorough bipartisan investigation of these states elections, to settle the legitimate question of who lawfully wona move state leaders have so far resisted.

