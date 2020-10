Eyes + Ears = 50!



October 13, 2020

By Joan Swirsky

Last March brought us the results of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest. Out of a U.S. population of about 330 million末some stats include 40 million illegals, which brings the total to 370 million末the best Democrats had to offer was about 15 unimpressive candidates who the public saw through and sent packing. Left in the contest were:

Senator Bernie Sanders, an energized 78-year-old white Jewish Marxist from Vermont預 keen admirer of Fidel Castro and Mother Russia who represents his constituents as an Independent末who had recently survived a heart attack.

Joe Biden, a 77-year-old white pro-abortion Catholic, former senator from Delaware for 36 years, VP of the U.S. for eight years under Barack Obama, and, even last March, clearly in the early-to-mid stages of dementia.

But uh oh. When the DNC and Hillary & Co. saw the crowds that a feisty and passionate Sen. Sanders was attracting末and knowing that he would not obediently follow the agenda of the 妬nsider leftist-globalist-Islamist playbook they had been working to establish for decades末they once again, as they had four years earlier, engineered the ouster of Sanders in order to implant their exquisitely easy-to-manipulate candidate of choice: Joe Biden.

In short order, they garnered key endorsements, enlisted their media whores to omit any mention of 笛im Crow Joe痴 long and ignominious history of racism, and relied upon other career liars to camouflage the unmistakable cognitive decline of candidate Biden, which has worsened significantly over the past several months.

IN THE MEANTIME

March was also the month when the China virus hit末田oincidentally after the impeachment hoax imploded of its own fakery末and the Democrats realized that everything they had tried for four years to derail the Trump presidency had failed:

The Russian hoax末kaput!

The Ukraine hoax末a colossal failure.

The Stormy Daniels fiasco末a charade.

The impeachment hoax末crashed and burned.

The China virus 菟andemic fit the Democrats plan perfectly末as did the 都pontaneous rise of the leftist-financed, five-months-long rampage through American cities of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, the rationale being that if 典rump痴 America was out of control, Biden痴 America would make things better.

That is the same Joe Biden who echoed every word, philosophy, and plan of action his old boss, Barack Obama, put forth庸or instance Obama痴 declaration to the American people that 展e cannot continue to rely on our militarywe致e got to have a civilian national security force that痴 just as powerful, just as strong, just as well-funded.

According to writer Amil Imani, 鄭ntifa and BLM are Obama痴 壮ecurity force.樗

PSYCHOPATHOLOGY

And what have these 菟eaceful demonstrators薄紡s the corrupt media would like you to believe they are末done over the past five months to reassure the public that the Biden-Kalamity ticket is our country痴 best path forward?

Fortunately for Trump supporters like me and millions throughout the country, these acting-out psychopaths have behaved so egregiously that they have literally insured a landslide reelection victory for POTUS MAGNUS!

That痴 right, I said psychopaths. While the less menacing word for this species is sociopaths, they are one and the same. And the arch symptom of this pathology is a complete lack of empathy, the absolute inability to feel for another human being.

Reminds me of a song called 哲othing from the musical A Chorus Line, with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

And I dug right down to the bottom of my soul

To see what I had inside

Yes, I dug right down to the bottom of my soul

And I tried, I tried.



[And I felt] "Nothing, I'm feeling nothing"

They all felt something

But I felt nothing.



Want proof? Over the past five months, Americans with their eyes wide open and ears perked up have witnessed the thugs of BLM and Antifa:

Rampaging through our city痴 streets and avenues, smashing the massive plate-glass windows of banks and office buildings, apartments and medical facilities with tire irons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Destroying gas stations, bodegas, and supermarkets, and terrorizing suburban neighborhoods and private homes.

Committing widespread arson by igniting both small and large businesses on fire till they burn to the ground.

Overturning cars and vans, buses and cabs, shattering their windows, ripping out their seats and ripping off their fenders and, again, lighting them on fire.

Inflicting savage bodily harm on old and young, black and white末throwing them to the ground, kicking them over and over again in their guts and heads, shooting blinding laser beams into their eyes, breaking their bones, all often resulting in hospitalizations in intensive-care units and also deaths.

EYES + EARS

I cannot imagine even one person in America watching this hate-fueled carnage, these blatantly illegal acts, and not asking himself or herself:

Do these bought-and-paid for goons not have parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, siblings and friends who work in such businesses; who have spent blood, sweat, tears and often 25-hour days building such businesses; who depend on their work to pay their bills, care for their families?

Of course they do末but they felt nothing!

Don稚 these marauders know how painful it is to get kicked in the head, get the wind knocked out of you so you can稚 breathe, see your skin peeling off from third-degree burns?

Of course they do末but they felt nothing!

Don稚 these domestic terrorists know how terrifying it is to have criminals shining flashlights into your home, threatening you and actually inflicting bodily harm, and making you afraid to shop in your own city?

Of course they do末but they felt nothing!

As if to emphasize their stone-cold natures, after they commit these crimes they dance and prance, laugh and high-five as if they致e contributed something valuable to the world.

And one more question: Do these idiots think that after watching this criminality for five months, any sane American will vote for a Democrat?

After all, every single Democrat擁ncluding candidates Joe Biden and Kalamity揺as uttered not one word of objection or condemnation while parts of the beautiful cities of Seattle, Portland, Manhattan, Baltimore, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, Kenosha, and others were being burned to the ground, their properties destroyed, their residents frozen in fear as they hear the anarchists chants of 泥efund the Police at a time when the heroic men and women in blue are more needed than ever.

Why? Because Democrats approved! So much so that Kalamity actually praised BLM during the recent VP-candidate debate!

It is no wonder that Ron Ross of Spectator.org writes that 泥emocrats have created scores of first-time Trump voters, including parents, sports fans who detest seeing players insult the flag and national anthem, new gun owners, people fed up with coronavirus lockdowns, fracking fans who don稚 want to see gas prices double, black and Hispanic voters who appreciate the employment offered by Trump痴 booming末and now recovering末economy, the list is long.

By my computation, all this adds up to a 50-state rout for President Trump! Yepeyes + ears = 50!

© Joan Swirsky