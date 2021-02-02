The Jew haters in power were very carefully taught

Joan Swirsky
In 1949, the trailblazing anti-racist musical South Pacificcreated by composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein IIdebuted on Broadway to wild critical acclaim, running for over five years in nearly 2,000 performances.
A particularly powerful and influential song from the musical, Youve Got to Be Carefully Taught, carried the message that hatred does not arise spontaneously in the human species, but rather is inculcatedtaught, sermonized, infusedby parents, teachers, coaches, political figures, or other impassioned haters. Here are the still-relevant lyrics:
You've got to be taught to hate and fear,
You've got to be taught from year to year,
It's got to be drummed in your dear little ear,
You've got to be carefully taught.
You've got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made,
And people whose skin is a different shade,
You've got to be carefully taught.
You've got to be taught before it's too late,
Before you are six or seven or eight,
To hate all the people your relatives hate,
You've got to be carefully taught!
The show takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II, which makes the lyrics relevant and understandable. This is why the world-famed composer (who was Jewish) and lyricist (whose father was Jewish) didnt include the hatred for Jews that children have been taught for literally thousands of years.
CARRYING THE TORCH FOR THE OLDEST HATRED
When Americans see Joe Bidenor whoever is running the show for him and Kalamityappointing a virtual Whos Who of Jew- and Israel-haters to the highest positions in his regime and promulgating policies specifically designed to destroy Israel, it is clear that all of these appointees, as well as Ole Joe and Kalamity themselves, were very carefully taught.
And when Americans see the growing number of elected anti-Semitic Democrat hatersIhlan Omar (MN), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Ayanna Pressley (MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Cori Bush (MO), Jamaal Bowman (NY), the list gets longer every dayit is equally obvious that these DNA haters were very carefully taught and had imbibed their toxic hatred with mothers milk.
For a refresher, please see the documentation Ive supplied of the alarmingly large number of vicious Jew haters and Israel loathersthe DNA anti-Semiteswho Biden & Co. have put into the highest positions of the U.S. Governmentlook em up!
Again, it is crystal clear that Biden and his appointees and the Squalid Squad who follow the Democrat racist line were all carefully taught!
AN EERY ECHO
If youve either lived through or studied Nazi Germany in the 1930s and 1940s, it is clear that a resurgence of the same kind of Jew hatred is now rearing its head in 2021. Of course, it started thousands of years ago, but it reappeared dramatically in 2009, when the Race-Baiter-in-Chief, Barack Obama, utilized his community-organizer, rabble-rouser tactics in the Oval Office, fomenting racial divisiveness, fabricating conflicts where none existed, and using his bully pulpitwith the collaboration of the bought-and-paid-for leftwing mediato manufacture hate crimes that were once, quite accurately, considered indisputable criminal acts.
All of Obamas fancy footwork depended on the gullibility of the American public and its desire to see the first Black presidentokay, half-black-half lily whitesucceed.
This magical thinking has been used before, for instance when the proponents of Socialism-cum-Communism ultimately realized that this tyrannical system of government failed horribly in every country its been practiced throughout history, but still fantasized that they can do it better.
Similarly, and in spite of centuries of failureseven Hitler failed at extinguishing the Jewsthe Jew haters think theyve finally figured out a way to rid the world of the people who make them green with envy because of their accomplishments and successes and disproportionate contributions to the world.
In this centurylargely as a result of global communication through the technology that puts fanatical haters in touch with each otherthe Jew haters have made some disturbing inroads.
We now have a true pandemic of virulent anti-Semitism not only throughout the world, but right here in America, including on most college and university campuses, where massive Arab endowments have dictated anti-Semitic curricula and politicswhich accounts for so many craven professors and administrators caving to the money and actually colluding with the Jew-hating students to vilify Jews and Israel.
Yesright here in America we have a genuine pandemic of virulent anti-semitism, where the corrupt media turn a blind eye to the carefully taught racists and indefensibly ignore the innocent (often elderly) Jews who are attacked in the streets or have their synagogues lit on fire, or are murdered in cold blood and thrown off a third-story balcony, as was 65-year-old retired doctor and mother and grandmother Sarah Halimi, in France.
But who does the degenerate media applaud?
- The woke-infatuated corporations
- The paid-by-China national sports teams
- The leftist media whores
- Even the publishing industry
- And the Jew-hating thugs from Black Lives Matter and Antifawhose year-long riots have destroyed the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, etc.all run horrifically by Democrats.
All of them carefully taught!
JOES RACISM
Again, because of space limitations, I will simply list some of the recent horrors that fall directly on the heads of Joe Biden and his racist handlers and appointees for both their promotion of Jew hatred and abject failure to condemnand to stemthe tsunami of anti-Semitism now emblematic of his racist regime. This is a very small sample:
- Biden funds Palestinian terrorists.
- Biden to prioritize ending Israeli demolitions of terrorists homes.
- Bidens Nominees Ties to Anti-Israel Group.
- Biden's Jewish Foreign Policy Boss, Avril Haines, Calls for Anti-Israel DNC Platform.
- Biden actually considers reopening PLO offices while their affiliate glorifies its bloody terror attacks as acts of heroism."
- Biden actually considers giving up the store to the murderous mullahs."
- Bidens new Israel Ambassador backed Muslim Brotherhood and cursed at Israeli officials."
- Biden Rescinds US Recognition of Israeli Sovereignty, Says Golan Isnt Part of Israel."
- Biden freezes Trump's Abraham Fund, established to strengthen Israeli-Arab ties.
- Biden Rushing To Reenter the Genocidal Iran Nuke Deal by August.
- Biden Small Business Administration (SBA) Pick Serves on the Board of Anti-Israel Group.
I rest my case.
WHY JEWS DRIVE THE HATERS CRAZY
Jews like me who know Jewish history also know that we have been through this before and not only prevailed, but flourished, just as we will through this upheaval. Yet, the fight goes on with those carefully taught Jew haters who spend their days and nights and social occasions and professional timeeven holidaysobsessing about those damn Jews.
How could it be, they wonder, that in a world of nearly eight billion people, this miniscule peopleonly 15 million!could gain prominence in every country in which they land (even when they arrive with no money and not knowing the language), and inevitably manage to do amazing, world-changing things. For instanceagain, this is the very, very short list!
- Finance the American Revolution
- Cure the scourge of polio
- Invent the Intel computer chip
- Develop the pacemaker
- Found the GPS system WAZE
- Found Google
- Deliver Insulin in a capsule
- Enable paraplegics to walk
- Help blind people to see
Too many to name, too little space. Heres another small taste: 10 Inventions by Jewish People that Changed the World and here: An Informal List of Jewish Inventions, Innovations and Radical Ideas.
These astounding contributions provide immense benefits to all those carefully taught Jew haters who have never figured out how to rid themselves and the world of the people who make them feel so bad about themselves, so inadequate, so un-chosen, so jealous!
HYPOCRISY ON STEROIDS
Strangely, it is liberal Jews, and there are many of themsee my article: Suicidal Jewswho vote for the Jew-hating Democrats and raise not one objection when these floridly racist politicians are thunderously silent as their colleagues spew their anti-Semitic bile and then proceed to enact policies that are viciously antagonistic to Israel, the most egregious being their fanatical mission to allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons a state whose mullahs have declared for decades that their intention is to wipe Israel off the map and kill every last Jew in the world.
This is because the values leftist Jews and Democrat pols share override their interest in anti-Semitic American professors, violent Jew-hating racist groups like Black Lives Matter, or genocidal mullahsvalues like saving the whales, the colossal hoax of global warming, and slaughtering infants in the womb right up to the moment of birth, ala New York Democrats, and equally if not more grotesque, infanticide after the baby has been born, ala the depraved Democrat Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.
These are the people who have been bleating my body, my choice for decades when it comes to abortion, while today they support the Biden regimes call for mandatory injections of the experimental, non-FDA-approved, clinically controversial and even dangerous Covid-19 vaccines that stand for the opposite: my bodynot my choice!
WHAT TO DO?
If you have a thought, an opinion, a grievance, or a disagreement with this or that policy emanating from the White House, take one minuteliterally 60 secondsto call:
The White House hotline: 1-855-948-2311
Comments: 1-202-456-1111
Switchboard: 1-202-456-1414
Or send an e-mail to: Contact Us | The White House
You can do this every day! The White House accumulates Yes and No piles and often bases policiesor shouldon the will of the American people.
*****
Here is a listing and map of what the U.S. Senate election will look like in 2022.
Here is a listing and map of what the U.S. House of Representatives election will look like in 2022.
Keeping in mind that the Democrat Party is now the official party of racism and hatred of Jews and Israel, it is imperative that you vote for whoever is running against a Democrat and whoever is running against Republicans in Name Only (RINOs)for instance Lisa Murkowski (AK), Liz Cheney (WY), Anthony Gonzalez (OH), Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT), Pat Toomey (PA), et al.
And dont send any of them a red cent!
*****
It is now clear that Jewish organizations which once strongly advocated for Jewish issues and fought anti-Semitism aggressively no longer do so unless they involve politically correct issues that wont inspire the vindictive wrathand financial supportof Jewish Democrats.
Writer Seth Mandel elaborates on the rot inside American-Jewish organizations, as well as the Jews who are complicit in Jew hatred.
Those organizations include, among others: the UJA-Federation; the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) whose head, Jonathan Greenblatt, is a former employee of George Soros, the Clintons, and Barack Obama; the American Jewish Committee (AJC); the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC); the Hillel chapters on college campuses and the Reform movement.
So dont count on these organizations and dont send them another dollar!
*****
Martin Niemöller, a German theologian and Lutheran pastor during Hitlers reign of terror, is famous for words that resonate to this day:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for meand there was no one left to speak for me.
It is not only Jews whose freedoms are threatened by the scourge of the racist regime now occupying the White House, it is every freedom-loving, non-racist American in this countrythe vast majority! Never has the political action of We the People been more urgent. Time to act!© Joan Swirsky
