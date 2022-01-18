RenewAmerica writer Tabitha Korol Zuckerman passes away January 14



January 18, 2022

RenewAmerica staff

It is with deep sadness that we report that gifted writer Tabitha Korol Zuckerman of Beachwood, Ohio, passed away on January 14, 2022. Tabitha was born April 16, 1937, and was the beloved wife of the late Sheldon Zuckerman, who preceded her in death by three weeks. She was the loving mother of Kendra (Dan) Mallock and the late Shana Rowan Blessing, and the devoted grandmother of Graeme Goetz, Madeline Goetz, and Ilana Mallock.

Services for Tabitha and Sheldon Zuckerman will be held Wednesday, January 19, at 2 pm at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Interment will be at the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence.

Friends who wish may contribute to the ZOA (https://zoa.org) or the JNF (Jewish National Fund). Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it on Wednesday, January 19, at 2 pm, by going to BKBMC.COM. Click on obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Tabitha Zuckerman, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, and click on join live stream.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berkowitzkuminbookatzfunerals.com for the Zuckerman family.