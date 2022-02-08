Legendary C.S. Lewis has answer for two reformers who say Constitution is outmoded in the face of pandemics [VIDEO]



February 8, 2022

RenewAmerica staff

Two scholars with obvious leftist leanings argued in a Feb. 6 op-ed at The Hill that Like it or not, the government needs greater power to fight pandemics.

On the premise is that the U.S. is not organized to face the danger [of a global pandemic] because the Constitution does not prepare a complex globalized society to control pandemics, they said, We need to rethink the constraints on national leadership.

To wit: The un-American reign of authoritarians like Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be more fully unleashednot handicapped by quaint checks and balancesfor the good of society, they implicitly urge.

The best rebuttal to such an affront to America comes from the renowned C.S. Lewis, as presented in the outstanding video That Hideous Strength: C.S. Lewis's Prophetic Warning against the Abuse of Science.