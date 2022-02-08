Legendary C.S. Lewis has answer for two reformers who say Constitution is outmoded in the face of pandemics [VIDEO]

Two scholars with obvious leftist leanings argued in a Feb. 6 op-ed at The Hill that Like it or not, the government needs greater power to fight pandemics.
On the premise is that the U.S. is not organized to face the danger [of a global pandemic] because the Constitution does not prepare a complex globalized society to control pandemics, they said, We need to rethink the constraints on national leadership.
To wit: The un-American reign of authoritarians like Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be more fully unleashednot handicapped by quaint checks and balancesfor the good of society, they implicitly urge.
The best rebuttal to such an affront to America comes from the renowned C.S. Lewis, as presented in the outstanding video That Hideous Strength: C.S. Lewis's Prophetic Warning against the Abuse of Science.