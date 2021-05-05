A friend of Corapi speaks

May 5, 2021

Previously in this column, Ive featured the work of Catholic author, radio host and evangelist Jesse Romero (see here and here). Romero, who has an excellent reputation in Catholic circles, graciously provided me with the following update on Father John Corapi (lightly edited by me):

I was told by the superior general of his order (SOLT), Father Peter Marsalek, back in 2016 as we were driving from the airport to speak at a Catholic parish that Father Corapi had reconciled with his order. Hes living the life of a monk in a monastery and has medical problems. He will never speak in public againby his choice and his superiors choice as well.

Im a friend of Father Corapi. He told me he wanted to end his life as a monk and hes now living out his express desires. This is where he saw himself in his senior years: full-time prayer and penance.

There are some who say, What a hypocrite; he didnt live what he preached. The Holy Bible makes it very clear that none of us are perfect. We are all sinners in need of Gods mercy.

Psalm 130:3-4, If thou, O Lord, wilt mark iniquities: Lord, who shall stand it. For with thee there is merciful forgiveness: and by reason of thy law, I have waited for thee, O Lord. My soul hath relied on his word.

In other words, if God judged all our actions based on strict justice, we would all be going to hell. But God is merciful to those who repent. Father Corapi has repented and lives the life of a monk, praying and doing penance for his sins and the sins of the world.

Virgin most powerful, pray for him.