Gifts, gratitude, and God



December 1, 2021

These are crazy days in America. The Czars of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic are changing how we live, work, and even breathe. Remember Fauci using the holiday season to promote the vaccines?

Nonetheless, many millions of people traveled near and far last week to celebrate Thanksgiving. But how many of us took time to be truly thankful? Did we take even a few moments to reflect on all the blessings God has given us? Oh, there are too many for most of us to fathom, the most important being the mere fact we are alive.

Some of you may have wondered why my articles have not been posting at Renew America. No, I have not stopped writing. Instead, what was supposed to be a three-week visit to Indiana turned into a six-week nightmare there. I unfortunately contracted COVID-19. While I am a healthy, fit boomer, I learned this virus is no respecter of personsalthough it is usually more severe on people with comorbidities.

While it is uncomfortable to write about my personal trials on this platform, it is my belief there are people who need to know that the survival rate is extremely highexcept in the comorbid group, for whom this virus can be brutal. While it often unleashes a raging storm within the body, we can have peace amidst that storm. And while Anthony Fauci and his fellow fearmongers want us trembling at the very thought of this virus, God tells us in His Word to Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God (Is. 41:10).

Within a week of arriving in Indiana, I became sick, the first sign being an exceedingly high temperature lingering a week, despite every effort to reduce it. Although already having been placed on the recommended antibiotic at the onset of this illness, pneumonia set in. (This I recognized from being hospitalized for pneumonia on three previous occasions.)

The decision was made to go to the hospital. While my doctor offered little help during the initial phase of this illness, she did recommend avoiding the hospital if possible. Dr. Pierre Kory, one of the top critical care and lung specialists in America concurs. That advice speaks volumes about this whole subject. My battle began in the E.R. in both natural and spiritual realms.

While I chose to go to a smaller, acute-care hospital as opposed to one in a health care conglomerate, the doctors still gave the impression that life and death were determined by them, not God. I had to fight with multiple doctors for my pulmonologist to be on the team. There were several reasons for requesting him: He had been my doctor during previous hospitalizations and knew my history. He was a founding doctor of this hospital and on staff. Most important, he is a Christian, and I needed that extra assurance he trusted God, not just medicine. There was no reason for my not being allowed access to this doctor unless COVID is also a spiritual battle. Hmm

For Christians, it is important to remember that our enemy, Satan, wants to destroy us and make us deny our faith. Know also that most doctors are going to put their trust in medicine/man, not God. (For some, it is also about power.) Obviously, there are exceptions, like my pulmonologist. However, I discovered that even he still placed more trust/faith in vaccines than in our God-given immune system. He insisted I must take the COVID jab, to which I responded it would only happen when God clearly showed me to do so.

Know that you do not relinquish your rights/beliefs upon entering a hospital, and you are entitled to your opinion about your care. When I spoke my beliefs/concerns about certain medications and procedures, I was informed that the treatments to be used were what was available. One drug, the antiviral remdesivir, is known to cause kidney and liver problems, and fluid accumulation in the lungs. Since I already had bi-lateral pneumonia, I wasnt excited about further damage to my lungs.

Nonetheless, I was given this drug. I had pain around my kidneys for a few weeks after being released from the hospital. For the record, the World Health Organization stated this drug should not be used on COVID-19 patients, after it was released for emergency use. (Think experimental.) https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/remdesivir-shouldn-t-be-used-hospitalized-covid-19-patients-who-n1248320.

Of course, COVID patients are quite sick while hospitalized, and it takes effort to fight. In my case, I had to let this one challenge pass. It probably is not a good idea to make the doctors mad! (I do not necessarily trust them.) However, when things are out of our control, we can always take the matters to God, praying for His divine protection and intervention.

My traumatic vacation included 11 days in the hospital, ten spent in the Intensive Care Unit, where nurses/doctors monitor patients 24/7. For COVID-19 patients, one of the most serious problems is getting adequate oxygen, the worst way being through ventilating a patient, which thankfully I avoided, although it was touch and go at times. My nurses explained all procedures and my role so I could get healthy.

Frankly, I have no memory of at least a couple of days, and blurred memory of many others. This illness causes a sort of mind fog that, in my case, continued several weeks after release. I do remember that the doctors seldom offered any hope for me to survive. I was constantly being told that if my oxygen levels did not improve, I would be placed on a ventilator, words that often sounded like threats. Frankly, this would not surprise me because the hospitalist lectured me the first day about not getting the so-called vaccination, and my skepticism about some treatments/drugs. He intimated that this illness was my fault simply because I rejected the vaccine, then insisted that my understanding of COVID-19 and treatments was flawed because I was getting my information from wrong sources. (Had I mentioned the drug ivermectin, he probably would have gone apoplectic!)

What I discovered is that the so-called Patient's Bill of Rights seemed null and void when dealing with COVID-19. Even asking questions about treatment was called arguing with the doctors. Everything has changed.

From the beginning, even when doctors / administrators were in a tug-of-war about admitting mealthough I was acutely ill with nearly a 105° temperature-I was praying that God would make a way where there seemed no way. Friends, COVID-19 affects us physically and spiritually.

God strategically placed Christians around me in the hospital from the first moments. My friends were interceding for me in prayer and were also enlisting scores of others to pray. While I was coherent, my goal was to be in an attitude of prayer, spoken or silent, and even in my dreams. Whether conscious or not, I would hear my spirit crying out to God in the middle of the night.

So, for those facing either this virus or any other health challenge, including those that require hospitalization, it is important to remember that our God who created us can heal our bodies, even if health care professionals and medicine are a part of His healing plans. Additionally, God alone determines when our days on this earth will end. The Bible says, Is there not an appointed time to man upon earth? are not his days also like the days of an hireling? (Job 7:1 KJV).

Scripture shows us that various figures were allowed to rest once their work was completed here on earth. Moses is such an example. Therefore, we should be confident knowing that we will live until we have completed our assignments on this earth. God alone has that information.

For most people acquiring COVID-19, it will not cause the level of distress I experienced. Again, while being a healthy person, I was allowed to go through this. And yes, after hearing about possible negative outcomes for me, and of patients dying in the next room, I began to wonder if I would live. My faith was indeed tested.

Those of us who know the Lord Jesus must cling to Him! When we are alone in a sterile hospital room, Jesus is ALL we have. Throughout Scripture we are told to fear not or be not afraid. Then in Psalms we are told, Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me (Ps. 23:4 KJV). It felt like I was going through that valley.

But what we do when we are not in such dire circumstances is also important. Should we not regularly have an attitude of gratitude for all the Lord has done for us? Scripture teaches, In every situation [no matter what the circumstances] be thankful and continually give thanks to God; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus (1 Th. 5:18 AMP). In every situation

In conclusion, we have entered the season of thanksgiving starting with Thanksgiving Day, allowing us time to reflect on Gods goodness and provision. The season culminates with Christmas, when we celebrate Gods mercy through the gift of Jesus Christ, by whom we are granted the gift of forgiveness of our sins, and eternal life, when we trust in Him, and follow His teachings.

From this discussion of my COVID nightmare, hopefully some of you, my readers, will be better equipped going through your own struggles.

This is one of my favorite scriptures which I often use in ministering. May it bring you peace:

Do not be anxious or worried about anything, but in everything [every circumstance and situation] by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, continue to make your [specific] requests known to God, and the peace of God [that peace which reassures the heart, that peace] which transcends all understanding, [that peace which] stands guard over your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus [is yours] (Php. 4:6-7 AMP). Amen.

Remember Gods gifts, be grateful, and trust God! To anyone willing to hear .

