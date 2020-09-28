Amy Coney Barrett and the zealots

Selwyn Duke
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is in the grip of dogmas. So goes a criticism made, ironically, by the most dogmatic of people. In fact, the gripe reflects a certain dogma-born prejudice. Oh, I dont speak of the anti-Catholic, anti-religious, anti-pro-life, and anti-conservative varieties, though theyre also present. Nor do I refer to how a Muslim nominee would never be subjected to such scorn. Rather, the prejudice here is seldom recognized and something even good people may exhibit.
The dogma lives loudly in you, Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) told Barrett in 2017 during the latters nomination hearing for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. My answer to the senator would have begun with a simple but sage statement:
In truth, there are only two kinds of people; those who accept dogma and know it, and those who accept dogma and dont know it.
This was written by potentate of profundity G.K. Chesterton in 1923, and he was, of course, correct (and still is). One of Feinsteins apparent dogmas, for instance, is a common one: that only religious people have dogmas.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary lists dogmas very first definition as a: something held as an established opinion and, boy, the Lefts minions arent short on established opinions. They take as self-evident, for example, that racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia are wrong.
Moreover, the Lefts latest dogmatic model labeled wokeness with typical idiocracy-level sophistication upholds many additional dogmas: white privilege, Critical Race Theory dictates, that police unfairly target blacks, abortion a is civil right, etc. The Left also dogmatically punishes heretics with a societal enforcement mechanism called cancel culture.
Some may respond that, unlike religious dogmas, the aforementioned have not been officialized. But this is a false argument. First, many leftists dogmas are part of the Democratic Partys and other liberal organizations' platforms/guiding principles. More significantly, however, a beliefs correctness or incorrectness isnt altered by its organizational adoption.
Its nature is what it is, and, in fact, beliefs are always embraced informally (at least by some) before theyre ever declared official organizational positions. Why, Catholic beliefs, some of which so trouble the left-wing dogmatists, were themselves held as true by many faithful Catholics long before being declared dogma (e.g., the Trinity, not established as official Church doctrine until the Council of Nicea in 325).
Furthermore, it is personal, passionately held dogma thats far more relevant to an individuals job performance than dogma officially declared by an organization with which he or she may have some association.
Consider Catholic Justice Sonya Sotomayor. Since her judicial opinions certainly arent constrained by constitutional dictates, ask yourself what appears to most inform them. Catholic teaching? or what we currently call leftism? Because something does.
The point is that everyone has a world view a philosophical foundation that shapes their positions on everything else.
For example, if you believe man is divinely created and infused with a soul upon conception, youll almost assuredly be pro-life. But if youre an atheist, declared or de facto, and consider man just a soulless organic robot comprising some pounds of chemicals and water, you may subscribe to the baby-as-unviable-tissue-mass thesis. Both these positions reflect dogmas. But the dogmas are only recognized as such with respect to the pro-life position because they happen to be dogmas the culture-shaping pseudo-elites, ever blind to their own dogmas, dont like.
Either way, though, youll vote to overturn Roe v. Wade if youre true to the Constitution because it does not guarantee a right to abortion. This is where it gets interesting, however.
Its clear that so-called religious justices such as Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia who certainly believe theres a higher law than the Constitution and are thus supposedly enslaved by dogma, are nonetheless far more likely to adhere to our founding document than their more secular colleagues.
This isnt merely because, as Ive explained, the Constitution is by its nature a conservative document. Its not even just because religious justices apparently take oaths more seriously, especially those concluding with So help me God.
Its also, first, that since they recognize ours as an ordered universe of moral absolutes, theyre oriented toward absolutes and are more likely to accept legal absolutes as just that like them or not. Second, having the humility born of worshipping God and accepting that theyre not Him, theyre less apt to deify themselves and play God.
This constitutional adherence, by the way, is precisely what leftists dont want despite their claims to the contrary. They instead want like-minded justices who view the Constitution as, to quote Thomas Jefferson, a mere thing of wax which they may twist and shape in to any form they please.
Speaking of which, it is these liberal/secular judges who upon nomination to a higher court should be grilled mercilessly. They should be asked: With what dogma do you justify, wholly contrary to the framers intent, treating the Constitution as a living document?
The most fundamental answer is one they wouldnt offer even if they were introspective enough to grasp it. To wit: They reject Truth (absolute by definition) and thus are relativists and, ultimately, such people too often make everything relative to themselves (My will be done!). Hence the judicial thing-of-wax rationalization called pragmatism.
Speaking of illusions, theres another common prejudice here, one related to that concerning dogmas. Its the idea, implicit in Feinsteins Barrett criticism, that authentic religiosity should be a disqualifying factor. Its also reflected in the commonly believed separation of church and state (which is not in the Constitution) dogma, which places religion at the back of the bus. But consider:
If the ideas in question really are handed down by God, the Creator of the Universe and Author of All, dont we have an obligation to infuse our public square and schools with them? To this the secularists will say, Well, thats your belief in sky fairies. But those ideas are just man-made.
Yet if so, why discriminate against them? Why say that ideas we happen to call secular may be in the public square but those we happen to call religious may not be? If theyre all man-made, wherein lies the relevant difference?
The truth hiding in plain sight is that in the most important sense, the religious/secular distinction is a false distinction. Note here that the current predominant usage of secular dates back only to the mid-19th century. In fact, once upon a time in the West the religious vs. secular dichotomy would have made no sense to people at all. Our remote ancestors viewed the relevant distinction as being, most simply put, the true vs. the untrue.
Now, you may take issue with, lets say, medieval mans conception of Truth, but the logic is airtight. Consider: If Marxism is essentially false, whats most significant that we call it secular or that its untrue? If God is real, whats most significant that belief in Him is labeled religious or that it is true?
Oh, and for those assuming theres some greater correlation between so-called secularism and whats true, the birth of Nazism, fascism, Marxism, and other sordid and sundry isms says otherwise.
There is only the true and the untrue anything obscuring this reality is dark unreality.
And the truth about Amy Coney Barrett is, quite possibly, not that the Democrats are afraid shell impose Catholicism. Theyre perhaps afraid that because she honors God, shell also honor her oath and impose constitutionalism.© Selwyn Duke
The views expressed by RenewAmerica columnists are their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of RenewAmerica or its affiliates.