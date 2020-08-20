Cashills Unmasking Obama book is a warning



August 20, 2020

The lack of coverage in 2008 of the embarrassing facts in Barack Obamas background, especially his deep personal relationship with a Communist mentor by the name of Frank Marshall Davis, stands as a sensational example of how dishonest the national media can be when they are determined to elect somebody. Jack Cashills new book, Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency, accurately describes Davis as a bisexual Stalinist pornographer with a taste for underage sex partners. If this is news to you, consider yourself a victim of the major media organizations that worked diligently to cover up the truth about our 44th president.

How could the facts about such a notorious presidential mentor be concealed from the American people? Cashill has the story, and I am right in the middle of it. But this scandal is only one of many that Cashill documents and dissects. It is a timely reminder of how scandalous Obamas eight years in office actually were, raising the question of why he thought he could safely surface again in publicat the 2020 Democratic National Conventionto promote the Joe Biden candidacy.

Indeed, we are going through something similar this presidential year, as the major media work to elect Obamas former vice president, Joe Biden, and sink Donald J. Trumps bid for a second presidential term. Obamas August 19 address at the Democratic National Convention, on behalf of Biden, was the clearest indication yet that Obama is working for a third presidential term. He wants vindication for his failed presidency and wants to use Biden as a front for the ultimate capture of state power for revolutionary purposes.

In addition to saving political face, Obama represents those here and abroad determined to reduce America to the status of a third-rate power, unable or unwilling to stop Red Chinas advance.

President Trump has said that he wouldnt have won in 2016 had it not been for Obamas failed presidency. Cashills book is important to understanding why the American people were so desperate for an alternative such as Trump. People were fooled by Obama, his lies, agents, and apologists, but they eventually came to understand there was something sinister, even un-American, in the Obama presidency. This was the result not only of Obamas failed policies, but the facts about his real agenda that slowly but surely came to the publics attention through alternative media, described as samizdat by Cashill. This is a reference to the unofficial and frowned-upon journalism that served as a channel for freedom fighters in the old Soviet Union. Indeed, he dedicates the book to his fellow Lilliputians, who dared to take on the Gulliver-type powers that be.

It gets to the pointand we have arrived at this point today in the United Stateswhere the official outlets for the establishment are not believed anymore, and people are desperate and hungry for alternative voices. Hence, the major media and the Big Tech censors will want to destroy the Cashill book and, if that is not successful, censor any mention of it.

This book is an important lesson in the history of journalism and a case study of how the media lie to advance a political agenda. In effect, Cashill has analyzed in detail the nature of fake news that targeted the Trump presidency for destruction after the leftist media failed to elect Hillary Clinton.

While much of the book is a straightforward historical account of the effort to tell the truth about Obama, Cashill emphasizes the ongoing nature of the American samizdat, the forces which fought bravely to expose the Marxist revolutionary forces behind Obamas fundamental transformation of America. Cashill was very much part of this, as he relates in the beginning how a Trump adviser at one point called him about the role of former communist terrorist and professor Bill Ayers in writing Obamas 1995 memoir, Dreams from My Father. It was a claim picked up by Trump himself. Trump understood there was something fishy about Obama, Hillary, and the entire crew.

While Trump was attacked for bringing out surprising facts about Obamas personal background, Cashill explains in detail how Obamas political enemies – truth tellers in the conservative media and public interest groups – were arrested, harassed, threatened, or subpoenaed by various federal agencies and unknown others. This reflects support for the Obama presidency in what has become known as the Deep State or permanent bureaucracy. Others, such as myself, were labeled as extremists by private organizations that had ties to federal agencies. The aim in my case was to isolate me from other responsible conservative organizations and dry up my sources of funding.

Of course, this paralleled the effort by U.S. intelligence agencies and globalist organizations to destroy Trump himself once he became president.

The phrase unknown others is relevant today, as we continue to see the same forces behind Obama re-emerge to put Biden in the Oval Office and take out Trump, once and for all. New names and organizations, many traced back to billionaire George Soros, seem to surface on a regular basis.

In terms of unraveling the major cover-ups of the Obama presidency, while identifying those who worked against great odds to expose Obamas lies, Cashills monumental work is heavily documented and should be required reading in journalism classes. Of course, that wont happen as long as our major colleges and universities remain as Marxist Madrassas providing cannon fodder for Obamas Marxist revolution.

Whatever the future holds, the forces of samizdat in America will soldier on, determined to expose and hold responsible those who are working to create a Marxist America.

© Cliff Kincaid