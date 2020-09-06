The curious connection between Americas foreign wars and the enemies within



September 6, 2020

Lets understand why a liberal magazine known as the Atlantic would release an anonymously-sourced, unsubstantiated story about President Trump allegedly making offensive comments about wounded and fallen soldiers. It has everything to do with misdirection. The magazine knows that Joe Bidens record on war and peace is scandalous. That means the media have to talk about something else.

Before the story was issued, a liberal outlet released an article, Joe Biden, don't let Donald Trump run as the antiwar candidate! The left was afraid that Trump would run in the last days of the campaign as an anti-war peace candidate and that Bidens record of support for wars in Iraq, Serbia, Syria, and Libya, would catch up with him.

Under these circumstances, the only option, as we have seen numerous times over the last three years, is to smear Trump with a made-up story. They hope news consumers will be misled and confused.

One possible charge that could stick against Trump is that he may have referred to former Senator and GOP presidential candidate John McCain as a loser. Trump has said something similar about Mitt Romney. They are both losers, in his view, because they both lost winnable races against Barack Hussein Obama. Hence, both McCain, the 2008 candidate, and Romney, the 2012 candidate, are losers. By contrast, Trump is a winner, having defeated Obamas former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

McCain not only lost to Obama but then turned around and distributed the phony Russia dossier to hurt Trump. The whole story was told by Allan Ryskind in his Washington Times column "Did Sen. McCain 'collude' with Russia?" The long-time Human Events editor noted that McCain secured opposition research on Mr. Trump from Putin-friendly sources and didnt seem to care that current and ex-Russian intelligence officials and the FSB (formerly the KGB), provided some of the documents most damning contents.

Lets be completely honest. The media never admired McCain for his Vietnam War service and years being held as a POW by the communists. They admired him because he was a maverick who frequently took the liberal line. His use of the dossier played right into their hands, perhaps deliberately so.

If the media will peddle a phony dossier based on Russian sources about Trump, there is nothing they wont say or do. They dont care about our troops, or the fact American soldiers have been sacrificed by the Bush-Clinton-Obama-Biden Administrations in wars in Iraq, Serbia, Syria, and Libya. What the media care about is destroying Trump.

The war in Afghanistan, launched after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has raged for nearly 19 years, making it the longest war in American history. More than 2,400 U.S. service members have died in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in late 2001 to topple the Taliban, which was protecting al Qaeda, while more than 20,000 American soldiers have been wounded in action.

President Trump has been withdrawing U.S. forces in Afghanistan and wants them down to as little as 4,000 by the November 3 election. Hes also pulling them out of Iraq, a war Biden vigorously supported and then lied about.

If Trump can be faulted for anything, its the failure to clear house at the FBI, which failed to solve the anthrax mailings which occurred after the 9/11 terrorist attacks staged by al Qaeda.

Retired Foreign Service officer and intelligence analyst Kenneth J. Dillon did extensive research on the case and concluded that then-FBI director Robert Mueller was responsible for the suicide of the alleged but wrongly accused mailer, Bruce Ivins, as well as for the subsequent cover-up.

Thats the same Robert Mueller who ran the Russia probe based on the phony dossier.

Dillons research indicates that Ivins prepared the anthrax to test vaccines, but the anthrax was sent to various civilian labs, including one infiltrated by an al Qaeda operative. The anthrax was transferred to another al Qaeda operative, Abderraouf Jdey, and used in the attacks. There was a very lax attitude in the pre-9/11 era relating to the handling of anthrax, Dillon says.

Dillon adds that, The news media have not reported key aspects of the al Qaeda theory of the case, but there have been articles on the putative possession of anthrax by the intending September 11, 2001, hijackers while they were in Florida and on al Qaedas biowarfare projects in Afghanistan.

In his research, Dillon explains that the FBI not only failed to stop 9/11, but the anthrax attacks as well, and there arose compelling reasons for the Bush administration (and subsequent administrations) to avoid a reinvestigation of the events of 2001 and specifically what had gone on inside the U.S. government in the run-up to the 9/11 attacks. In other words, there was a massive cover-up.

None of this should be that surprising. There were cover-ups before this, including such scandals as the FBI/ATF armed assaults on Randy Weaver's home and family at Ruby Ridge, Idaho, and the Waco religious compound in Texas (both are covered in a very good Netflix series).

One can argue that the post-9/11 anthrax terrorist attacks were the result of a real inside job, involving stolen anthrax from a U.S. lab, and a cover-up was launched, stemming from the influence of what we today call the Deep State, led then by the same Robert Mueller called upon to cover-up malfeasance by the FBI in the Russia-gate matter. It was another scandal that made government experts look foolish or worse.

Continuing to send troops to Afghanistan, supposedly to root out terrorists, when the federal government cant solve the mystery of the anthrax attacks, even though they can be traced to al Qaeda operatives on U.S. soil, makes no sense.

Trump is wise to quickly dismiss the fake news attacks, continue his policies of bringing the troops home, and concentrate on the real enemies that occupy positions of power in both the Deep State and the military-industrial complex.

As news consumers, we have an obligation to see through the propaganda and understand that the anti-Trump attacks are coming from people who have a lot to hide. They are the national security experts who have failed to protect our nation and send our young people off to never-ending and no-win wars.

© Cliff Kincaid