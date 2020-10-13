A judge filled with love for humanity



A Christian wife and mother with pro-family views, federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an example of how light can survive the darkness of Americas descent into demonic corruption so deep that it includes the dismemberment of live babies to harvest their body parts. As long as America can produce women who love their families and children, there is hope. President Trumps nomination of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court is enough to consider his legacy one of true conservatism. Its now up to the Senate to confirm her.

Introducing Judge Barrett to the nation, Trump said, Her family is a core part of who Amy is. She opened her home and her heart and adopted two beautiful children from Haiti. Her incredible bond with her youngest child, a son with Down syndrome, is a true inspiration. If confirmed, Justice Barrett will make history as the first mother of school-age children ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Thats good. To her children, Emma, Vivian, Tess, John Peter, Liam, Juliet, and Benjamin, thank you for sharing your incredible mom with our country. Thank you very much. Amy Coney Barrett will decide cases based on the text of the Constitution as written.

There is no right to abortion in that constitution.

In response, we have seen the re-emergence of what columnist Marc H. Rudov once called the fascist feminists. These feminists detest women who assume roles as successful wives and mothers or defend the unborn.

The media, always determined to maximize damage to Trump and/or his nominees, have run stories suggesting Barrett is too religious. They cite her membership in a Christian group where women were called handmaidens. Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, referred to herself as the handmaid of the Lord, also translated as servant of the Lord.

As the trusted voice of far-left fascist feminism in the nations capital, the Washington Post ran a story in 2016 about Trumps decision to pick Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate that said, Trump had a problem with women voters. Pence could make it even worse. What was Pences problem? Well, he has endorsed controversial legislation on abortion and Planned Parenthood. That means he wanted to limit or eliminate government funding for both.

Post reporter Katie Zezima neglected to mention that Planned Parenthood, the nations largest abortion provider, was founded by Margaret Sanger, a revolutionary socialist and anti-Christian activist. Zezima reported Democrats wasted no time pouncing on Pence, whom they described as extreme, anti-woman and anti-gay. Anti-woman? Pence favors the right to life of unborn women. He supports traditional marriage and human life.

The fascist feminists, like the United Nations, regard abortion, the act of destroying an unborn child, a human right.

At the debate with Senator Kamala Harris, Pence said, Im pro-life. I dont apologize for it. He added, I couldnt be more proud to serve as vice president to a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.

Harris has no children of her own but says of her two stepchildren, They are my endless source of love and pure joy. Yet, as California Attorney General, with backing from Planned Parenthood, she prosecuted the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) for exposing trafficking in aborted baby parts. Videos showed Planned Parenthood executives discussing how much money they charge for each human baby body part from their abortion victims.

Kamala Harris colluded with Planned Parenthood to attack CMP's speech and silence our reporting about fetal trafficking, says David Daleiden of CMP. A video from Catholic Vote exposes how armed agents invaded Daleidens home to seize his cameras, computers, and videos.

This is not to say that the Trump administration has done everything possible on the pro-life issue, or that this is a partisan issue.

Chanting Hey Hey Ho Ho Fetal Dismemberment Has Got to Go, Democrats for Life of America (DFLA) joined other pro-lifers in front of the Office of the U.S. Attorney General on October 8 to protest the DOJs silence and lack of action on the documented trafficking of fetal parts. The DFLA said, Attorney General Bill Barr has been sitting on evidence of Planned Parenthoods wrongdoing for far too long. This delay effectively advances the work of suppressing pro-life activism that Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris set out to do when she illegally seized CMPs footage. In the meantime, the DOJ has instead prosecuted marginalized Native Americans for selling eagle body parts.

One of the groups participating in the protest is called Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust.

Thats appropriate, since Ronald Reagan once said, Ive noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born. The death toll from abortion has surpassed 63 million.

One of those survivors, Nick Sandmann, is best known for having been smeared by CNN, the Washington Post, and other media, for wearing a Make America Great Again cap on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. Many forget he was there because he had been participating in the annual March for Life. His pro-life activism had a role in motivating the media hate toward him.

The media are filled with hate. Amy Coney Barrett is filled with love. She is an example for America and one of the great hopes for the survival of our nation.

© Cliff Kincaid