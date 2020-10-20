Are there enough Christians to save America?



October 20, 2020

Deaths from the China virus number more than 1 million worldwide. Deaths from abortion worldwide number 1 billion. Interestingly, the China virus problem has been used in many states to shut down churches and keep abortion clinics open as essential businesses. In effect, the China virus serves as a cover for mass murder and Christian persecution.

In response, a movement called "Let Us Worship" is calling for civil disobedience against governmental authorities in the United States that are suppressing Christian gatherings. It is led by Christian activist Sean Feucht, who says I burn to see abortion and Roe v. Wade overturned, and quotes Mother Teresa as saying, Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use any violence to get what they want.

In regard to abortion, which has claimed 63 million lives in America since Roe v. Wade, the comparison with the China virus is made not to minimize the suffering and lives lost by one evil or another. Rather, the comparison is designed to highlight how the threat of the China virus has diverted our attention from what Thomas W. Jacobson, Executive Director of the Global Life Campaign, has called the greatest genocide in history.

Many Christian leaders are reluctant to talk about abortion, he says, but it is the number one cause of death in the United States and worldwide.

It is a great tragedy that more than 1 million people have died worldwide this year from the coronavirus pandemic, Jacobson says. It is also a great tragedy that about 1 million babies are aborted by choice every month (and this only includes the reported ones).

He adds, Look at the massive global efforts every nation is undertaking to protect our lives  the lives of the born. Should we not undertake an equally great effort to protect babies in the womb and end abortion?

Taking a religious view, he says, Covid-19 is a global plague like those recorded or prophesied in the Bible. This year is 2020, the 100th anniversary of the first government authorizing abortion [the Russian communist regime], and more than 1 billion babies have been sacrificed in one century. I do not know for certain, but if Covid-19 is the beginning of Gods judgments for the slaughter of innocent babies, then either this pandemic or additional plagues or catastrophes may continue, one after another, until we humble ourselves, repent of our sins, and stop murdering babies.

The Global Life Campaign is trying to provide copies of its Abortion Worldwide Report: 1 Century, 100 Nations, 1 Billion Babies, to leaders and people of influence in the United States. These include 130 church denomination headquarters, 40 selected clergy and churches, 60 Christian leaders and ministries, 45 Christian colleges and universities, and 55 pro-life/family organizations.

It is sad that an effort has to be undertaken to provide this report to religious leaders and churches. But Jacobson cites the case of two Baptist denominations, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) and the American Baptist Church USA (ABC). He notes, The SBC stands firmly for the sanctity of human life and against abortion. But the ABC thinks abortion can be morally acceptable.

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is a member of the ABC. Presidential candidate Joe Biden claims to be a Catholic. Both are pro-abortion.

Jacobson's review of 14 church denominations found the following:

Church denominations standing for the sanctity of human life and opposing abortion include the Anglican Church, Assemblies of God, Catholic Church, Church of God, Church of God in Christ, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Lutheran ChurchMissouri Synod, North American Lutheran Church, and Southern Baptist Convention.

Church denominations supporting abortion include the American Baptist Church USA, Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), and United Methodist Church.

But the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court gives Jacobson hope. Based on her faith, character, integrity, and commitment to the original intent of the Framers of the United States Constitution, President Donald Trump made an exceptionally wise choice in nominating Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, he says. By her life, family, instruction, legal career, and judicial decisions, she represents the most honorable aspects of our nation.

Former Trump Campaign Deputy Chairman Rick Gates says Trumps appointment of Barrett has galvanized voters on both sides of the political aisle. But he goes on to say, The current Trump Administration is going to be assessed on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the state of the economy.

But how many of those voters know about the death toll from abortion and the differences between the two major political parties on the issue? How many know that abortion has taken far more lives than the China virus? Whats more, how many understand that China leads the world in the number of abortions performedand that the total number from that communist nation alone is now more than 401 million?

Some observers say that if Trump emphasizes his pro-life stand, contrasting that with the Biden/Harris ticket, he could turn the tide. There are more than 80 million Catholics in the U.S. and Barrett is one of them.

All he has to do is quote Bishop Rick Stika of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, who says that abortion is the preeminent issue for the Catholic Church and that Democratic candidate Joe Biden supports ending the Hyde Amendment [limiting federal funding of abortion], is against parental choice for education, and wishes to make abortion the law of the land. Putting the issue in direct and stark terms, he added, If a person supports or promotes abortion, it is no different than supporting slavery. It is the ultimate abuse against human dignity and the human rights of the baby. It is the ultimate act of child abuse.

A similar message has come from Father Ed Meeks of Christ the King Catholic Church, who says America is staring into the abyss on November 3 and that Catholic Joe Biden betrays Catholic teachings on the sanctity of life and marriage.

In a new video, The Silence That Kills, an Operation Rescue video calls for protests against Catholic Bishops who do not denounce Joe Biden by name.

Non-Catholics are also speaking out. Black Baptist Minister E.W. Jackson Sr., founder of the S.T.A.N.D. Foundation, sponsors regular conference calls with experts on election issues to bypass Big Tech censorship and bring the truth to millions of Christians. He asks, Will Christians vote in large enough numbers to counteract ballot harvesting, mail-in balloting, and other practices that make vote fraud easier?

At the March for Life in Washington earlier this year, President Trump said, They are coming after me because I am fighting for you. He was the first sitting president to appear at the massive pro-life event.

