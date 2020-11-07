Stop CIA interference in our elections



November 7, 2020

A few so-called conservatives are in the process of surrendering to a Joe Biden victory. GOP consultant Karl Rove is touting his own Journal column, Biden Had No Election Coattails, which accepts liberal claims that Biden actually won. Hes willing to throw President Trump overboard because he thinks the Democrats will let the Republicans control the Senate.

But common sense tells you that these Senators owe their victories to Trumps coattails, and that the voter fraud organization that Biden talked about openly is sabotaging Trumps re-election victory. Of course, that was supposed to be another Biden gaffe and what he was supposed to say was that the Democrats had a plan to prevent fraud and count every vote, no matter how fraudulent. It was gobbledygook. The slip revealed the real agenda of the Deep State. The same forces dedicated to the destruction of Trump want to install Biden in the White House.

It just doesnt make sense to believe that Republicans won Senate and congressional races thanks to Trump but that Trump himself lost. What it suggests is a willingness by the Deep State to let Republicans have some election crumbs while the King of the Republicans, Trump, is dethroned. Intelligence agencies such as the CIA that specialize in manipulating foreign elections have to be assumed to be interfering in the 2020 presidential election. They have always had it in for Trump, the Washington outsider.

None of this will, of course, will be a topic of concern for CIA-manipulated newspapers such as the Washington Post, whose owner, Amazons Jeff Bezos, does business with the CIA. Left-wingers know this, but have remained mostly quiet as the billionaires links to the CIA grow and their joint intelligence-gathering activities have become more and more concentrated on Americans daily lives.

The problem all along for Trump wasnt Russian interference, but CIA interference. And it turns out that the CIA used Russian disinformation to try to get Trump, in the form of the Russian dossier supplied by the late Senator John McCain to the FBI, the CIAs accomplice in crime. Rove comes from the John McCain/Mitt Romney wing of the GOP. These are the Republican losers who couldnt even call Barack Hussein Obama a Marxist. No wonder Karl Rove is prepared to roll over.

Before Karl Rove accepts the CIA candidate, Joe Biden, as president, he should take a hard and honest look at what we already know about the plot to topple Trump. Rove knows the truth. He can read. He has been a Fox News paid contributor for years and must have been paying attention as news anchors such as Lou Dobbs and Tucker Carlson have been documenting subversion by the Deep State. He knows the Robert Mueller probe into Russia-gate was a bust and that the real scandal is Obamagate.

Everybody also knows, including Rove, that the voter fraud machine depends on mail-in ballots that cant be traced. They are being manufactured out of thin air and hauled into states like Michigan and Wisconsin to steal the election away from Trump. Rove simply says, mail-ins have tended to boost the Democrats.

Rove adds, Some hanky-panky always goes on, and there are already reports of poll watchers in Philadelphia not being allowed to do their jobs. But stealing hundreds of thousands of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isnt going to happen.

How does he know? And speaking of James Bond, other maneuvers include manipulation by U.S. intelligence agencies to siphon votes away from Trump. Broadcaster Brannon Howse had done several interviews about this topic.

I used to think, when I arrived in Washington, D.C. 40 years ago, that the CIA was on our side and only meddled in foreign countries on behalf of the American people and American interests. I quickly learned that federal agencies, including those involved in intelligence and law enforcement activities, were corrupt, and that their corruption was evident in the domestic affairs of the United States. Names and terms like Ruby Ridge and Waco are examples of what can be done on American soil. The CIA was even brought into the crash of TWA 800 to discredit eyewitnesses to a missile attack.

The growing number of reports of CIA interference in the 2020 elections have to be thoroughly investigated immediately.

We know that a number of former CIA officials put their names on a letter claiming that somehow the Hunter Biden laptop from hell was linked to Russia. There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what hes accusing me of is a Russian plant, Biden said at the presidential debate about what Trump said was in the laptop. Biden went on to say,  [F]ive former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what hes saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend, Rudy Giuliani.

Biden lied, of course, because the former officials had no such evidence, and they admitted it. But the fact that they would nevertheless sign such a letter represents unwarranted interference by the intelligence establishment in Americas domestic affairs.

Trumps good friend Giuliani, who destroyed New York's Mafia families, is also on the matter of election fraud, which may lead to CIA headquarters in Langley. At the very least, we know Langley is involved in facilitating the Russia-gate attack on Trump. Its logical to assume they dont want their fingerprints revealed. Hence, they have to get rid of Trump and install Biden. Its that simple.

For his part, assuming he seizes power from Trump, Bidens handlers have declared they intend to rely on such figures as former CIA director Michael Morell, former Obama national security adviser Tom Donilon, former Obama deputy national security adviser Avril Haines, former Deputy NSA Director Chris Inglis, and former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Robert Cardillo.

Remember that former CIA officials Michael Morell, Michael Hayden, and Philip Mudd all denounced Trump before he took office. Former CIA operations officer Evan McMullin even ran against him as an independent presidential candidate.

Why are we the American people tolerating open CIA interference in our national elections?

It should not be a partisan issue. Trump is fighting to restore government of, by, and for the American people. The lines are drawn. Its a fight to the finish to determine if Americas constitutional system can survive.

*For updates, go to www.usasurvival.org

© Cliff Kincaid