Cliff Kincaid talks with eyewitness to Detroit election fraud, David Evans [VIDEO]
November 10, 2020
VIDEO America's Survival TV host, Cliff Kincaid, talks with attorney David G. Evans, an eyewitness to election fraud that occurred in Detroit, Michigan. Evans described the evidence, the court cases, and how President Trump can win this election in the end.
Cliff Kincaid
Cliff Kincaid is a veteran journalist and media critic, and is the president of America's Survival, Inc.
