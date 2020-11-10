Cliff Kincaid
Cliff Kincaid talks with eyewitness to Detroit election fraud, David Evans [VIDEO]
FacebookTwitterGoogle+
By Cliff Kincaid
November 10, 2020

America's Survival TV host, Cliff Kincaid, talks with attorney David G. Evans, an eyewitness to election fraud that occurred in Detroit, Michigan. Evans described the evidence, the court cases, and how President Trump can win this election in the end.

© Cliff Kincaid

 
The views expressed by RenewAmerica columnists are their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of RenewAmerica or its affiliates.
(See RenewAmerica's publishing standards.)
Click to enlarge

Cliff Kincaid

Cliff Kincaid is a veteran journalist and media critic, and is the president of America's Survival, Inc.

Subscribe

Receive future articles by Cliff Kincaid: Click here

More by this author

 

 Stephen Stone
'The fervent prayer of the righteous'

Siena Hoefling
Protect the Children: Update with VIDEO

Stephen Stone
Busted: Dems' fake claim that Trump and Utah congressional hopeful Burgess Owens want 'renewed nuclear testing' blows up when examined

Steve A. Stone
Death watch 2020Has Fox News cut its throat?

Cliff Kincaid
Cliff Kincaid talks with eyewitness to Detroit election fraud, David Evans [VIDEO]

Rev. Mark H. Creech
The parable of the wicked husband

Timothy Buchanan
A veterans lament

Judie Brown
Calling all transformers

Cliff Kincaid
Americas Venezuela-style election farce

Joan Swirsky
The real reason Regressives are pretending Biden won

Larry Klayman
Get ready for revolution!

Cliff Kincaid
America is worse than communist Venezuela

Victor Sharpe
After the 2016 and 2020 elections, which way will America now go?

Judie Brown
USCCB proves Catholic teaching is not its priority

Timothy Buchanan
Cheating to defeat
  More columns

Cartoons


Click for full cartoon
More cartoons

RSS feeds

News:
Columns:

Columnists

Matt C. Abbott
Chris Adamo
Russ J. Alan
Bonnie Alba
Jamie Freeze Baird
Chuck Baldwin
Kevin J. Banet
J. Matt Barber
. . .
[See more]

Sister sites







 