The man who predicted the vote fraud



10 million illegal votes!



November 13, 2020

Part 1

J.B. Williams of the North American Law Center discusses evidence of massive fraud in Pennsylvania, including dead people voting through mail-in ballots. Co-author of the book Trumped: The New American Revolution, he predicted in an August 6 column that mail-in voting schemes were ripe for fraud.

In this episode of America's Survival TV, one of two, he talks about actual cases of fraud, including a poll worker arrested for blowing the whistle on the unfolding fraudulent schemes on election day. He said the voter-fraud conspiracy is multi-state and led to as many as 10 million illegal votes in the nationwide election.

Part 2

Williams predicted the vote fraud for Biden and explains how it was carried out – and how the courts, hopefully, will correct the situation. He looks at how the court cases may proceed and for how long. He says the stakes involve a potential civil war. Go to usasurvival.org for updates and click here to support our educational mission.

© Cliff Kincaid