Senate Republicans endorse Bidens Deep State picks



January 25, 2021

In his column "Clintons Brilliant Strategy," Dennis Cuddy suggests that the fate of Donald J. Trump, who is going out of office under questionable circumstances, is a function of Hillary and Bill Clintons revenge. He writes, Bill Clinton and the Democrats correctly believed that with Trumps political inexperience, he could as president easily be set up. Trump was elected, he writes, because the GOP base, comprised mostly of the Tea Party and Christian Right, were tired of promises by the Republican Establishment never being fulfilled. They wanted an outsider  Trump. But this turned out to be Trumps Achilles heel. He didnt understand the forces out to get him.

The strange thing is that Senate Republicans seem eager to embrace these dangerous forces.

Cuddy, an astute observer, notes the Clintons involvement in the World Government movement. This is critical to understanding the direction of the Democratic Party and the medias role in masking our fate.

You can find on my YouTube page a video entitled "Hillary Clinton, Walter Cronkite and World Government," featuring Hillary Clinton and Walter Cronkite at a World Federalist Association meeting in1999. On that occasion, Cronkite, the former CBS Evening News anchorman, received the "Norman Cousins Global Governance Award." Through a closed-circuit hook-up, Hillary praised Cronkite for his promotion of a one-world government.

Cronkites association with the World Federalists had been known for years, but in his speech to the group, he disclosed that he was asked decades ago to be a Washington lobbyist for the group. I chose instead to continue in the world of journalism, Cronkite said.

Bringing the picture up to date, with the election of Joe Biden, Cuddy goes on to point out that Democratic Party control of all branches of government (with the Supreme Court to be expanded and controlled as well) will allow Biden to implement his New World Order. I fought one aspect of this when Biden ran the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and tried to ram through the UNs Law of the Sea Treaty. I was part of a coalition that stopped its passage.

The Norman Cousins Global Governance Award was also given to Clinton Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott, who, as a columnist for Time magazine, had written about a world in which nation-states would disappear and people would become world citizens. On that occasion, President Clinton sent a note to the gathering wishing them future success.

Bidens open endorsement of a New World Order actually came in a Wall Street Journal article titled How I Learned to Love the New World Order. He backed U.S. military intervention in the Balkan war, supported the invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, voted for the war on Iraq in 2003, and, as vice president, backed the U.S. military intervention in Libya. We can expect greater use of U.S. forces for UN peacekeeping missions.

As researcher Trevor Loudon told me in an ASI TV interview and as he documents in his book White House Reds, Biden owes his political career to a group called the Council for a Livable World. It was started by alleged Soviet agent Leo Szilard. The Council was supported by money from Al Gore, Sr., who in turn was funded by Soviet agent Armand Hammer.

All of this will now play a role in Americas future.

The Socialist International calls this a New Horizon for the United States, while columnist Bob Knight points out that, in an editorial, the Communist Party USA said that the Democrats total control may be temporary, so what they have to do in the next two years is crucial.

The World Economic Forum, one of many globalist groups committed to the Great Reset, calls this the new global situation. It says heads of states and governments, and chief executives and leaders from civil society, will convene under the theme of A Crucial Year to Rebuild Trust.

In true Orwellian fashion, that trust will be enforced through censorship and arrests of dissenters.

Rushing to accommodate Biden, Senate Republicans joined Democrats in confirming John Brennan loyalist Avril Haines as director of national intelligence by a vote of 84-10. She will play a crucial role in overseeing the 18 agencies that make up the U.S. Intelligence Community, at a cost of over $62 billion a year. Another $23.1 billion is to be spent on the Military Intelligence Program.

A partisan Democrat and member of the Deep State, Haines was on the advisory council and the governance board for a group called National Security Action, dedicated to Building a strong, unified, progressive opposition to the Trump administrations dangerous policies . On September 10, 2020, it sponsored a forum for rising progressive voices to take on Trump's failed approach and champion a progressive foreign policy vision for 2021 and beyond.

A total of 36 Senate Republicans voted for her nomination. Only 10 Republican Senators voted against her: Blackburn (R-TN), Braun (R-IN), Cruz (R-TX), Ernst (R-IA), Hagerty (R-TN), Hawley (R-MO), Lee (R-UT), Marshall (R-KS), Paul (R-KY), and Risch (R-ID).

Ernest, a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said she had serious concerns over Ms. Haines strong support for the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, which largely benefited Iran.

Interestingly, Haines previous work included serving as a member of the high-level simulation exercise for pandemic preparedness and response sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was held just a few months before the China virus was unleashed on the world.

In addition to being a former Deputy Director of the CIA, she served as a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Geopolitics. This panel was designed to offer intellectual support to the Forums work on the Great Reset initiative, particularly the pillar devoted to promoting global cooperation and revitalizing the multilateral system."

Bidens nominee as director of the CIA, William J. Burns, was a member of the same panel.

Strangely, Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, worked to expedite a vote on someone who is widely expected to push for more power and authority for the United Nations as part of the Great Reset.

It appears that the Deep State has reaffirmed its control of both political parties, a fact that can only generate more hatred by the grassroots of the Republican establishment.

© Cliff Kincaid