Welcome to a Communist America



March 12, 2021

The centralization of the means of communications in the hands of the statea key plank of the Communist Manifestois already being implemented in the United States under the one-party state now in power. Many conservatives are being censored under this regime, but I thought you might want to know how it works in practice, from someone whose YouTube channel has been censored twice. What do they fear? What are they trying to hide? My case provides some interesting answers.

The video that was censored included an extended discussion of Attorney General Merrick Garlands involvement in a court case brought by the Obama administration to drop terrorism charges against a communist by the name of Elizabeth Anna Duke. She was a member of a Weather Underground spin-off that specialized in terrorism and fake IDs.

In a practical example of how censorship has real-life consequences, only 30 Senate Republicans voted against Garlands confirmation. Most conservative media wouldnt even touch the issue. Too many conservative sites have become sensational click-bait outlets that offer no original investigative reporting. I had the Duke story based on interviews with such key figures as legal analyst Montgomery Blair Sibley and Paul Kamenar of the National Legal and Policy Center.

My ASI TV programs have consistently addressed issues of public importance. But if you address corruption in government that permits communist terrorists to escape justice, thats not permitted under YouTubes guidelines.

The collapse of a free media, together with the failure of the Republicans to function as a true opposition party, means that the slide into socialism will continue. With passage of a $1.9 trillion bailout bill with very little China virus aid, we are also on the road to higher inflation and national bankruptcy. Republicans will continue to clamor for donations, saying if we only give them another chance (through the same questionable election process that stole the presidency from Donald J. Trump), they will somehow take back the Senate and the House in 2022.

Who are they kidding?

Meanwhile, in another sign of business as usual with the murderous Communist Chinese regime, which unleased the China virus on the world, Biden Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska, with Peoples Republic of China (PRC) Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi. We are told that Blinken and Sullivan will discuss a range of issues with the PRC.

Sullivan was appointed and his post does not require Senate confirmation. But Blinken was confirmed. Only 22 senate Republicans voted against him, despite lingering questions about his receipt of Chinese money when he ran the Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

I wish I had some good news to report. But China is in charge, well on its way to world domination. We have to prepare accordingly.

The historical context is important here. As the communists see it, America is in the process of transitioning from capitalism to socialism. What has changed over time is that China has become the leader of the world communist movement, replacing the Soviet Union/Russia. Eventually, according to the Marxist theory of history, America will become a communist state and then be integrated into the China-dominated New World Order.

I see nothing on the horizon to stop this ultimate goal.

Along the way, we may be able to score some victories, such as stopping Senate passage of the UNs Law of the Sea Treaty. These battles are worth fighting. The Democrats still dont have 67 votes in the Senate to pass the measure.

But Big Tech monopolies will continue playing their role by serving the statethe Biden regimeby censoring any content which casts doubt on the legitimacy of that regime. Thats how I violated YouTubes community guidelines. My interview with well-known conservative author Jack Cashill was not exclusively about the fraudulent nature of the 2020 election. But we did have a lengthy discussion of how Barack Hussein Obama was elected using a stolen Social Security number. That led to analyzing why Merrick Garland rubber-stamped the dropping of terrorism charges against a terrorist whose associates may have been involved in providing that fake ID.

YouTube doesnt permit you to challenge the legitimacy of the current one-party state, or raise legitimate questions about Obamas background and history.

Ironically, Elizabeth Anna Duke was charged with, among other things, bombing the Capitol in 1983. Garland found no problem with a magistrate who arbitrarily dropped the charges against her at the request of Obamas Justice Department.

Under the Biden/Harris regime, apprehending communist terrorists is not a priorityin the same way theres no indication that this government wants to do anything to challenge the advance of the Communist Chinese.

This is a process of slow-motion treachery, carefully concealed from the American people by Big Tech and Big Media censorship.

After I recorded the video and put it on my USA Survival channel, YouTube decided several days later that I had somehow violated its policy against questioning the election of Biden/Harris. I was guilty of violating their spam, deceptive practices, and scams policy. This was a strike against my channel, in the words of the masters of the YouTube community. For a week, I will not be able to post any videos. The strike remains for three months. They threatened to take me down entirely if I continued running afoul of their guidelines.

To be specific, I was found guilty, without due process, of advancing false claims about widespread fraud, errors, or glitches in the election that would have changed the outcome. Of course these are not false claims, and they were not even a major part of the video. Most of our time was devoted to how whether Obama was possibly assisted in using a stolen Social Security number by members of the Weather Underground.

In a sense, I guess we should be grateful that YouTube singled me out. This allows us to understand the vulnerabilities of the regime. This is why one branch of the one-party government is so concerned about its own legitimacy that it has erected a border wall, consisting of fencing and razor wire, around the Capitol.

My channel is still functioning, except for the two videos that have been terminated. The first had to do with a guest who advocated that President Trump invoke the insurrection act to remain in power and defeat the actual insurrectionthe Red Chinese-inspired effort to defeat Trump through election fraud and the China virus.

As you undoubtedly know, some YouTube channels have been completely taken down. Fearing this is their ultimate objective, I now have to scramble to find the resources necessary to transfer my videos to another platform where freedom of speech will be protected. This is not an easy task. If I am able to accomplish this, I will lose over nine thousand subscribers to my channel through YouTube. I will have to start all over again from scratch. I can only do so through public support.

Now is the time for conservative businessmen to commit their resources to supporting conservative media like my own. Now is the time for small donors to fund those organizations willing to tell the truth about our fate.

