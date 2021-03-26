The China Virus deception campaign



March 26, 2021

China Joe Biden calls Russian President Putin a killer but cant bring himself to say the same thing about China President Xi, who is in charge of a controversial biological warfare lab in Wuhan that has been linked to 2.75 million dead.

Hes a smart, smart guy, Biden said at his news conference. Were not looking for confrontation, he added.

During the history of the world, at critical turning points, there have been massive deception operations. Think about the Trojan Horse. Or consider how D-Day was designed to convince the Nazis that the main Allied landings would be in the Pas-de-Calais and not in Normandy. The latest and most successful deception operation is the China virus campaign. We are the victims and cant even call it the China virus.

On the other hand, we can call the variants by their country names, such as the South African variant, the British variant, and the Brazilian variant.

Simply stated, the Communist Chinese and their supporters (the patriotic united front) want people to think their government had nothing to do with the release of this virus. It was just an accident, they say, that it happened in Wuhan, a center of Chinas declared biowarfare/biodefence capacity. They have even blamed American troops for the disaster.

President Trump understood from the start that the China virus was a national security threat.

As the world attempts to recover from the China virus, the communists are committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. They are in the same position as Hitler when he thought he was on the road to world domination. The world didnt take him seriously as he began mass extermination campaigns.

Almost exactly a year ago, in my column A Frankenstein monster devouring the world, I noted the curious timing of the virus, saying, President Trump was moving in the direction of America-first policies before the Chinese unleashed their virus on the world.

In that column I examined Chinese work in the area of scientific and genetic experiments, including biowarfare. They seem to be undertaking all of the controversial experiments the Nazis were doing in the name of the Fatherland. The Chinese, in their Constitution of the Peoples Republic of China, call it the Motherland.

Aware of the dangers and understanding things about the disease that only he, as president, would know, Trump launched Operation Warp Speed to develop vaccines. He could not, of course, declare war on China. We were not prepared for that and he had the immediate task of protecting our people from this bioweapon.

Before Trump was out of office, his administration noted that Operation Warp Speed was an unprecedented drive to develop and make available an effective vaccine by January 2021 and that Pfizer and Moderna developed two vaccines in just nine months, five times faster than the fastest prior vaccine development in American history.

This amazing success demonstrated how, when government bureaucracies are cut down to size and regulations reduced, the private sector can act quickly.

Trump did what he had to do  tap Americas scientific expertise in a partnership to save lives. He had no other alternative.

Little did he know that much of the opposition would come from some of his own supporters and that they would turn on him.

One person wrote to me, saying, We're dealing with a MONSTER VACCINE, not a monster virus. The Chinese Communists unleashed a killer on the world and yet these people are saying they fear Trumps Operation Warp Speed more than the China virus attack on our people.

Some people write to me with even more outlandish assertions, insisting that Trump is guilty of genocide for authorizing new vaccines and ushering in the end times.

Journalist Alex Berenson, a critic of some government policies during Covid-19, such as masks and lockdowns, has concluded after analyzing the data that the theory behind the mRNA vaccines has merit and that the vaccines do work. Many questions remain, he says, but the mRNA hypothesis has now been shown to work in the most dramatic possible way.

He adds this: Vaccine advocates see a scientific leap forward that work not just against the coronavirus but influenza, other viruses, and even cancer.

While I am not a professional vaccine advocate and have had doubts about them in the past, I have come to the same conclusion as Berenson.

Conservatives are being told, however, that Trump is guilty of genocide. One conservative columnist claimed the very successful Pfizer vaccine program in Israel amounted to a holocaust against the Jews. The reverse is true. Indeed, right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hoped that the results from what was described as a world-beating Covid vaccination campaign would help him in the elections there. That nation has fully vaccinated 50.2% of its population.

China Joe Biden has a different approach than Trump, while exploiting Operation Warp speed to his political advantage. His top people recently met with Chinese Communist officials and failed to raise the issue of the China virus at all. Is this because Biden fears the Chinese, or because his people are being paid off by them?

In terms of sheer numbers of people killed, the China virus is an instrument of mass murder. Citing official numbers, the anti-communist Epoch Times on Wednesday provided the latest U.S. casualties:

U.S. Confirmed Cases: 30,587,629

U.S. Deaths: 556,111

U.S. Recovered: 22,851,070

The Epoch Times has no doubt this is a China virus, but goes further, calling it the CCP Virus, referring to Chinese Communist Party. The publication declares, The name holds the CCP accountable for its wanton disregard of human life and consequent spawning of a pandemic that has put untold numbers in countries around the world at risk, while creating widespread fear and devastating the economies of nations trying to cope with this disease.

Nevertheless, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler blamed the Atlanta shootings on people referring to the Chinese origin of the China virus. We are told anti-Asian racism and not Chinas biological warfare campaign is the real problem. Racism is always an evil, but its the racism of the Chinese regime, as they campaign to expand the Motherland, that is also of utmost concern. Many more lives are being lost because of the murderous mindset of the Chinese communists. They have made it clear, after taking Hong Kong, the next target is Taiwan. They say so in their party constitution.

While private biotech companies have come to our assistance, as a result of directives from Trump through Operation Warp Speed, there are many serious questions remaining abut how U.S. government agencies, including the Pentagon, were collaborating with the Chinese.

One of my Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) at one of the agencies has been stalled. But the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) has also filed an FOIA with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectiousness Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health seeking all documents in its possession and that of NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci regarding grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan.

Going further, Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for National Institutes of Health (NIH) records of communications, contracts, and agreements with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China

There are also honest liberals who have been looking into the issue.

For example, the U.S. Right to Know organization has been examining how, where and why the virus first infected humans, as well as information about leaks and other mishaps at biosafety labs and the risks of gain-of-function research, which aims to increase the lethality or infectivity of potential pandemic pathogens. The group has already found evidence that some of the people in U.S. government-funded organizations have been trying to divert attention away from a laboratory origin of the virus because they had been working with Chinese scientists at the Wuhan lab.

Independent left-wing journalist Sam Husseini has written an article about how various experts have been remarkably evasive about the source of the disease and whether it came from a lab.

But with so many conservatives questioning the life-saving vaccines, and Democratic Party progressives refusing to confront China over the origin of the virus, we are still at the mercy of this deadly killer. The Chinese are sitting on top of the world and laughing as they destroy us.

© Cliff Kincaid