The stupid party gets stupider



May 11, 2021

Just when you thought the Republicans were getting their act together by dumping Liz Cheney, we find out they are replacing her with a tool of the gay lobby. Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council says the Cheney replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik, has supported legislation like the Equality Act, which normalizes a radical sexual ideology to the detriment of families, children, and people of faith.

Stefanik, of New York, joined House Democrats to vote for the Equality Act in 2019.

It was big news over the weekend that Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was backing her. Now it turns out that Stefanik, who is expected to be elected as the new chair of the House Republican Conference on Wednesday, was a cheerleader for the gay rights lobby.

But thats not all. Perkins adds, She has also voted against religious freedom protections, against defunding Planned Parenthood in Medicaid, and against religious freedom protections for pregnancy resource centers.

Former President Trump endorses her replacing Liz Cheney. Unlike Liz, Stefanik opposed impeachment of Trump. Yet, an analysis of their overall records shows that Cheney voted 92.9 percent of the time with Trump and Stefanik only voted 77.7 percent of the time with the president's positions.

So, in replacing Cheney with Stefanik, House Republicans are getting a leader who is less conservative overall.

But Trump seems to be calling the shots, denouncing Cheney as a warmonger for supporting foreign wars and saying Stefanik is a gifted communicator who can help Republicans take back the House.

The Federalist comments, however, that Stefanik is more moderate than Cheney overall.

This appears to be the new face of the GOP  more like the Democrats on cultural and social issues.

Perkins, showing some spine, worries that milquetoast conservatism could signal a shift away from a two-decade long trend toward more solidly conservative congressional leaders. He wants leaderswho do not equivocate on core conservative values [and will] instill voters with the hope that things don't have to stay like they are – they can in fact be changed.

But Republicans cant do this while pandering to the gay rights lobby, as Trump did. Trumps former acting Director of National Intelligence, Ric Grenell, is an open gay who promoted alternative lifestyles in the Intelligence Community. He was even directed by Trump to wage a diplomatic war on foreign countries resisting acceptance of homosexuality.

If you saw the recent CIA promotional video featuring a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, you can see where the Grenell-type of thinking has taken the nation. With our diverse work force, we are easy pickings for the foreign intelligence services of China and Russia who want to recruit or blackmail unstable individuals.

Under both Trump and Obama, the CIA celebrated Transgender Pride. Nothing really changed under Trump.

It hasnt always been this way. Back in 1950, the U.S. government discouraged sex perverts from joining intelligence agencies, calling them security risks. You can read a report on the subject.

Arthur Guy Mathews, author of the 1957 book Is Homosexuality a Menace? A Revealing Examination of Sex Deviation, said homosexuality was Stalins atom bomb to destroy America.

It is difficult to say which bomb has been more damaging  the China virus or the bomb of sexual perversion. Both inflict massive damage.

The China virus has reportedly killed 3.2 million. But the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) says the total number of COVID-19 deaths has actually been 6.93 million.

Before the China virus, there was HIV/AIDS, a continuing danger which has killed32.7 million people. In the U.S., it mostly affects men who have sex with

men  homosexual males.

Historian Paul Johnson, who studied why nations fail, says one reason is the acceptance of homosexuality.

His book The Quest for God laments that Western society made a huge mistake by decriminalizing homosexuality and thinking that acceptance of the lifestyle on a basic level would satisfy its practitioners. He wrote, Decriminalization made it possible for homosexuals to organize openly into a powerful lobby, and it thus became a mere platform from which further demands were launched. It became, he says, a monster in our midst, powerful and clamoring, flexing its muscles, threatening, vengeful and vindictive towards anyone who challenges its outrageous claims, and bent on making fundamentaland to most of us horrifyingchanges to civilized patterns of sexual behavior.

Along the way, here in America, the Cultural Marxists have captured the Boy Scouts and the CIA. Whats more, much of the conservative movement has sold out to the radical sexual ideology as well. Grenell is a featured speaker at Conservative Political Action Conference gatherings.

And its getting worse. Before Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner decided to run as a Republican for governor of California, using the Sean Hannity show as a soap box, the popular choice among Gateway Pundit pro-gay conservatives was the aforementioned homosexual activist Ric Grenell.

What a choice  the gay or the trans. Just like the difference between the bad choices of Cheney and Stefanik.

Count me among those with anxiety disorder, wondering when this country and its leaders will ever fight back against Cultural Marxism.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of Americas Survival, Inc.

© Cliff Kincaid