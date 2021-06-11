Pride for thee but not for me



June 11, 2021

I turned on my computer today and found a beautiful scene with a rainbow and a message about Pride Month. It apparently came from Microsoft, which is offering a special browser for Pride 2021. The Xbox gaming system offers Pride Gear. Last night, I was watching a show on the National Geographic cable channel and a big Pride message was displayed. Happy Pride Month, Cliff! was a message I received from the Democratic Attorneys General Association (DAGA).

(The rainbow was traditionally a symbol of God's covenant with human beings, not with Sodom and Gomorrah.)

Im not gay, but can you imagine the outrage if I had received a Happy White Pride Month, Cliff! message. I am white. And male to boot.

If youre white, the only way you get to be proud of yourself is if youre LGBTQIA.

While gays are entitled to pride, morally straight white people are not. This is America 2021.

It is reported that 400 companies, nearly 100 womens rights and gender justice organizations, and more than 120 faith groups have lined up in support of the so-called Equality Act, a Democratic Party priority and pay-off to the LGBTQ lobby to further expand their special rights.

The 436 member companies of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act are said to have a combined $6.9 trillion in revenue, employing over 14.7 million people in the United States. They include Apple, Facebook, and Twitter, elements of the Big Tech censorship machine.

Meanwhile, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted, "Happy Pride Month! for the LGBTQIA community.

For lesbians, its time for pride and alcohol. Michelle Levander, Director of the Center for Health Journalism at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism, reports the good news"inclusive spaces such as lesbian bars are once again opening up.

Started by a communist, Harry Hay, the homosexual movement emerged into public view after the 1969 homosexual riots at a seedy Mafia-run bar in New York City known as the Stonewall Inn.

Even lockdowns and isolation during the pandemic were not bad things, says Levander. She reports, Lockdown gave some people time and space to consider their own identities without external social pressures. One woman embraced her lesbian identity during the pandemic, while some people who are transgender have found it easier to be out and about while everyone is masked. 

But white people may need to wear masks indefinitely to hide their white faces.

Coming up, the Lesbians Who Tech summit will feature topics like Fighting for Racial Justice. It declares, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies is the largest LGBTQ technology community in the world  committed to visibility, intersectionality, and changing the face of technology. We are 70,000 LGBTQ women, people of color, non-binary and trans leaders, and allies in tech in 100+ cities worldwide.

To celebrate gay pride, the Center for American Progress highlights a queer Muslim woman of color, while Nickelodeon, owned by ViacomCBS, is featuring its first openly transgender teenage actor to star in a kids series.

The Democratic DAGA group says, This June and beyond, we honor the LBGTQ+ community and this countrys hard-fought (and still continuing!) march toward full equality. Here at DAGA, our position has always been: Love is love is love is love.

And STDs are STDs are STDs.

While not anxious to highlight these facts, one can nevertheless consult the CDC website and find the following:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) have been rising among gay and bisexual men, with increases in syphilis being seen across the country. In 2014, gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men accounted for 83% of primary and secondary syphilis cases where sex of sex partner was known in the United States. Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men often get other STDs, including chlamydia and gonorrhea infections. HPV (Human papillomavirus), the most common STD in the United States, is also a concern for gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men.

Facts are facts are facts.

To understand how far weve come, recall that Robert R. Reilly, author of the highly controversial (and suppressed) book Making Gay Okay, says the capitulation of the Republicans to the homosexual lobby was highlighted back during the presidency of George W. Bush. General Peter Pace was hung out to dry for expressing his view that homosexuality is immoral.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ken Mehlman took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal on November 21, 2012, to make the conservative case for backing gay marriage. This was done when a pro-gay group called Young Conservatives for the Freedom to Marry emerged, with such notables as Megan McCain, who plays the conservative on the show The View, as members. Her husband, Ben Domenech, resigned as a blogger for the Washington Post after being exposed as a plagiarist. He has since been rehabilitated and regularly appears on Fox News.

I gave a presentation, How the Republican Party is Going Gay, back in 2015, as part of a conference titled Crimes against Nature and the Constitution: Cultural Marxism and America's Moral Collapse. We saw it coming. Among the topics was Fox News funding of the homosexual lobby and secret gays in the conservative media.

There is some fighting back. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Must Go is the title over a Laurie Higgins piece. She writes, To have the head of the Republican Party celebrate the egregious sins of homosexuality and cross-sex impersonation should shock and outrage Republicans.

In a provocative Chronicles Magazine article, author Stephen Baskerville writes that conservative leaders have forfeited the moral high ground by not confronting the sexual militants who dance on the grave of family destruction.

While embracing gay pride, the Republican Party in Congress resists white pride, demonstrating their priorities. Rep. Steve King of Iowa was eventually forced out of Congress by current House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy because King was outspoken in support of saving Western civilization and opposing open borders and multiculturalism.

Of course, one reason Western civilization is held in such contempt is that it placed a priority on traditional values.

While former Rep. King is persona non grata in the GOP, the transgender by the name of Caitlyn Jenner is running as a Republican candidate for Governor of California and gets favorable publicity on Fox News.

© Cliff Kincaid