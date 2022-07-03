We are living through a Communist revolution



July 3, 2022

Recognizing that communism didnt end with the fall of the Berlin Wall, former President Trump said in a speech,  we will fight the onslaught of radicalism, socialism, and indeed it all leads to communism once and for all.

Not only does Trump understand that communism is not dead, he perceives that this foreign and alien ideology is in control of the Democratic Party.

Flying the flag on July 4th cant turn back the clock.

As we take pride in America, we have to recognize what has America becomeand what is it becoming. For answers to these questions, read the Communist Manifesto and take note of the fact that literally dozens of communist groups operate on American soil, in open violation of the Communist Control Act, which is still on the books. (It was introduced by a Democrat, Senator Hubert Humphrey, and signed by a Republican president, Dwight Eisenhower.)

As I note in The Sword of Revolution and The Communist Apocalypse, the Marxists see the U.S. as a society based on slavery that has since become the leading capitalist nation and must therefore be transformed into socialism on the road to communism. Hence, we currently see Marxists and their fellow travelers refer to slavery as the basis for American capitalism and the need for reparations.

This is what Democrats call progressive ideology.

Looking at this through Marxist eyes, the U.S. developed beyond an economic system based on slavery to be in the current stage between capitalism and socialism, what is called the highest stage of capitalism. This is when the Marxists capture the major organs of finance capital, major corporations, and the means of communication.

The centralization of the means of communication in the hands of the state, a key plank of the Communist Manifesto, is being implemented in the United States under the one-party state now in power. We are literally living through a world revolution, which is why I started the publication "World Revolution Report to open the eyes of Americans to our fate as a country.

This fact was impressed upon me personally when, on the eve of July 4th, my anti-communist videos, some 500, were banned by YouTube, which is part of Google. They were eliminated from the platform all at once. I know other conservatives have been censored in this way, but my videos represented decades of anti-communist study and research. My channel was anti-communist from start to finish.

This development, which means thousands of my subscribers no longer have access to these videos as well, further represents the consolidation of a communist dictatorship in America, with control by the Marxist elites over the key means of communication.

We can debate whether the elites believe in Marxism or not. What is clear that they view Marxist strategy and tactics as political winners. The World Revolution is happening.

I believe I was targeted not for videos that questioned Bidens election as president but for those about the illegitimate presidency of Barack Hussein Obama.

My crime in the eyes of Big Media was challenging the legitimacy of the current one-party statethe China Joe administrationand still raising legitimate questions about Barack Hussein Obamas background and history. On this basis, my videos on related topics, such as Cultural Marxism, were removed.

To understand our predicament, consider that Obamas August 19, 2020, address at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Biden was the clearest indication that Obama was working for a third presidential term. He wanted to use Biden as a front for the ultimate capture of state power for revolutionary purposes. Its Obama, not Biden, running the show.

Whats interesting, according to filmmaker and researcher Joel Gilbert, is that Obama wants to replace Biden in 2024 with his wife, Michelle. It would be a clever Marxist move.

Some on the Fox News Channel assure us that the cavalry is coming, meaning the Republicans will take back Congress in November. But many Fox News personalities refuse to discuss shenanigans in the 2020 presidential election and openly promote the homosexual lifestyle and movement that has led to the problem of transgenderism in schools.

Fox News viewers have never been told that the founder of the modern gay rights movement, Harry Hay, wore dresses, got involved in the occult, and advocated for the rights of the North American Man-Boy Love Association. My group got his FBI file through a Freedom of Information Act request.

All major institutions of society, unfortunatelyincluding the conservative establishment and the churchesare tainted by fakes, fraudsters, and know-nothings.

Channels like Fox and Big Media Tech monopolies such as Google serve the state, the Biden regime, by censoring any content which casts doubt on the legitimacy of that regime. Thats how I violated YouTubes community guidelines.

But one censored video, my interview with well-known conservative author Jack Cashill, was not exclusively about the fraudulent nature of the 2020 election. We had a lengthy discussion of how Barack Hussein Obama was elected using a stolen Social Security number.

YouTube does not permit discussions like this. That particular video was cited for violating YouTubes policy against misinformation.

What has changed over time, as the World Revolution continues gobbling up country after country, is that China has become the leader of the world communist movement, replacing the Soviet Union/Russia. Eventually, according to the Marxist theory of history, America will become a communist state and then be integrated into the China-dominated New World Order.

However, Russia is still playing a major role, as we have seen in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine and Biden's no-win response, dragging on for five months now.

On Foxthe conservative channelone of the only independent voices who refuses to follow the establishment Republican line is Tucker Carlson. However, he has completely misjudged Russias intentions and features left-wingers such as Glenn Greenwald.

Resisting censorship, conservatives must identify the communists and their fellow travelers for what they are. Calling this woke capitalism or cancel culture wont suffice. And denouncing McCarthyism only confuses people about the need for congressional internal security committees to expose and identify communists.

Lt. Gen. Ion Mihai Pacepa, the highest-ranking official ever to defect from the former Soviet bloc, provided a statement for one of my conferences on the significance of the Obama presidency, saying, I walked in Marxist moccasins for many years, and I can see how President Obama could have bought into the siren call of Marxism .

That siren call has been accepted by so many in the United States that some might say the end is nearor fast approaching.

The cavalry, if it comes, must understand the nature of the World Revolution we find ourselves in. The solution lies in the strategy of dialectical reversal, used by President Ronald Reagan when he fought the communists in Hollywood and then on the world stage. On domestic matters, this former pro-abortion politician had a reversal of his own, becoming a strong pro-life advocate and commenting, Abraham Lincoln recognized that we could not survive as a free land when some men could decide that others were not fit to be free and should therefore be slaves. Likewise, we cannot survive as a free nation when some men decide that others are not fit to live and should be abandoned to abortion or infanticide.

In a comment that symbolized dialectical reversal of the terms of the abortion debate, Reagan famously remarked, Ive noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.

Legal abortion, like many of the other evils in society, originated in Soviet Russia.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of Americas Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org

© Cliff Kincaid