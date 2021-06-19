James Lambert
Dems are now pushing to legalize LSD in California
FacebookTwitterGoogle+
By James Lambert
June 19, 2021

Several months ago, the California state senate approved a bill that would effectively legalize LSD and some other psychedelics in their state. As proposed by Democrat State Senator Scott Wiener (San Francisco) and his fellow Democrat Senate peers, CA. Senate Bill 57 would additionally create safe injection sites in the cities of Oakland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The bill still needs to pass the states legislature and receive approval from Californias governor in order to become law in the state.

Sadly, Democrats are pushing this legislation while ignoring the harm these types of drugs will do in our society. They ignore the problems that they are encouraging by passing such legislation. Many in the homeless population around the state struggle with drug addiction and alcoholism. Yet many Democrat leaders ignore thishence their move to legalize LSD and psychedelic drugs.

Already we can see the results of this move in the state of Oregon. There is a huge population of homeless people in the northern edge of Portland. Despite this fact, the state recently approved legalizing personal possession of all types of drugs (even heroine). Dont Democrat politicians understand the personal consequences of allowing people to use harmful drugs in their neighborhoods? They should discourage the use of drugs like LSD, not encourage it.

Greg Burt, Director of Capitol Engagement of the California Family Council, recently stated: How is it that California is considering legalizing LSD or lowering criminal penalties for heroin dealers, while at the same time it outlaws single-use plastic bags, curbs the use of plastic straws. Mr. Burt further said: Shouldnt the government protect us from drug cartels notorious for getting rich on the backs of the destroyed lives of every race?

I look back at the time when I was going to college in Oregon. I once had the horrible experience of taking an LSD tablet prior to the time when God dramatically changed my life during my junior year in college. Fortunately, I only took it once but, nevertheless it was a terrible experience. I remember hallucinating a number of times during a three-month period after I took the drug. I am now very thankful to the Lord for rescuing me when I gave my life to Christ in February of 1971.

Democrat party leaders in my state have shown, through Senate Bill 57, that they are not sensitive to the dangers of hard drugs like LSD. This comes at a time when the Biden administration has literally opened the southern border in my state, which has resulted in allowing drug cartel activity to increase. These two dangerous actions will hurt California and millions of our citizens.

Sadly, its just a matter of time before the California Senate bill will be introduced to the California State Assembly. If you live in California, I ask you can contact your local State Assembly member and encourage them to vote against this bill which legalizes LSD. If you do, you will certainly be doing a favor to many citizens in the state. Thank you!

© James Lambert

 
The views expressed by RenewAmerica columnists are their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of RenewAmerica or its affiliates.
(See RenewAmerica's publishing standards.)
Click to enlarge

James Lambert

James Lambert has a broad business background. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Linfield College (McMinnville, Oregon), Lambert pursued a career in banking by working in various management capacities for Crocker Bank, San Diego Trust & Savings Bank and First Interstate Bank (between 1973 and 1995). By 1990 Lambert received his Master in Business Administration from National University (San Diego). For 3 years, Lambert also taught Finance at Mira Costa Community College... (more)

Subscribe

Receive future articles by James Lambert: Click here

More by this author

June 19, 2021
Dems are now pushing to legalize LSD in California

April 15, 2021
Bidens initiatives that have hurt the economy & our borders security

February 17, 2021
Oregon becomes the first state to decriminalize the possession of hard drugs

December 18, 2020
Dictator Gavin Newsome destroying small businesses across the state of California

October 13, 2020
Some logical concerns about this years presidential & congressional elections

August 22, 2020
Destroying the country from within

July 29, 2020
Remembering a wonderful Christian friend and banker: John Nersesian

July 10, 2020
Recent state & city actions demonstrate the dangers of too much government control

July 2, 2020
Musician Lawrence Hills message in his new single needed more than ever right now!

June 10, 2020
Recent state & city actions demonstrate the dangers of too much government control

More articles

 

 Stephen Stone
'The fervent prayer of the righteous'

Siena Hoefling
Protect the Children: Update with VIDEO

Stephen Stone
Flashback: Dems' fake claim that Trump and Utah congressional hopeful Burgess Owens want 'renewed nuclear testing' blows up when examined

Cliff Kincaid
Putin is impressed by the American Gestapo

Pete Riehm
Pandering and pretense are perilous policies

Tom DeWeese
Social Justice, affordable housing, and government tyranny

Kari Lee Fournier
Almighty God versus Satan: Stealth bomber incoming, patriots hold the line

Selwyn Duke
The truth: Biden is supposed to DENY HIMSELF Communion

Michael Bresciani
Americas folly: Gambling the health and safety of our children against our very existence

Rev. Mark H. Creech
The fear of father and the fear of God

Matt C. Abbott
Prominent priest says he wont be charged with assault

Rev. Austin Miles
Would you be the better president?

James Lambert
Dems are now pushing to legalize LSD in California

Bonnie Chernin
Rabbi endorses abortion in his Fathers Day message

Judie Brown
Canceling God
  More columns

Cartoons


Click for full cartoon
More cartoons

RSS feeds

News:
Columns:

Columnists

Matt C. Abbott
Chris Adamo
Russ J. Alan
Bonnie Alba
Chuck Baldwin
Kevin J. Banet
J. Matt Barber
Fr. Tom Bartolomeo
. . .
[See more]

Sister sites







 