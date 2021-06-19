Dems are now pushing to legalize LSD in California



June 19, 2021

Several months ago, the California state senate approved a bill that would effectively legalize LSD and some other psychedelics in their state. As proposed by Democrat State Senator Scott Wiener (San Francisco) and his fellow Democrat Senate peers, CA. Senate Bill 57 would additionally create safe injection sites in the cities of Oakland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The bill still needs to pass the states legislature and receive approval from Californias governor in order to become law in the state.

Sadly, Democrats are pushing this legislation while ignoring the harm these types of drugs will do in our society. They ignore the problems that they are encouraging by passing such legislation. Many in the homeless population around the state struggle with drug addiction and alcoholism. Yet many Democrat leaders ignore this hence their move to legalize LSD and psychedelic drugs.

Already we can see the results of this move in the state of Oregon. There is a huge population of homeless people in the northern edge of Portland. Despite this fact, the state recently approved legalizing personal possession of all types of drugs (even heroine). Dont Democrat politicians understand the personal consequences of allowing people to use harmful drugs in their neighborhoods? They should discourage the use of drugs like LSD, not encourage it.

Greg Burt, Director of Capitol Engagement of the California Family Council, recently stated: How is it that California is considering legalizing LSD or lowering criminal penalties for heroin dealers, while at the same time it outlaws single-use plastic bags, curbs the use of plastic straws . Mr. Burt further said: Shouldnt the government protect us from drug cartels notorious for getting rich on the backs of the destroyed lives of every race?

I look back at the time when I was going to college in Oregon. I once had the horrible experience of taking an LSD tablet prior to the time when God dramatically changed my life during my junior year in college. Fortunately, I only took it once but, nevertheless it was a terrible experience. I remember hallucinating a number of times during a three-month period after I took the drug. I am now very thankful to the Lord for rescuing me when I gave my life to Christ in February of 1971.

Democrat party leaders in my state have shown, through Senate Bill 57, that they are not sensitive to the dangers of hard drugs like LSD. This comes at a time when the Biden administration has literally opened the southern border in my state, which has resulted in allowing drug cartel activity to increase. These two dangerous actions will hurt California and millions of our citizens.

Sadly, its just a matter of time before the California Senate bill will be introduced to the California State Assembly. If you live in California, I ask you can contact your local State Assembly member and encourage them to vote against this bill which legalizes LSD. If you do, you will certainly be doing a favor to many citizens in the state. Thank you!

© James Lambert