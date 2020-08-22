Ric Grenell and Log Cabin Republicans threaten GOP platform on sexuality



August 22, 2020

The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted this week to keep the 2016 platform, in part due to the intransigence of Democrat governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina. He refused the RNC the opportunity to convene before this years Republican national convention. This is customarily when platform issues are reviewed and updates are made.

However, the truth is the 2016 platform is just fine the way it is. In fact, it is great the way it is. This is the platform that put Donald Trump in the White House. The platform that gave control of the White House and all of Congress to the Republican Party in 2016 aint broke. Theres no need to fix it. (There are some anachronisms in it, references to policies of the previous administration, but these can easily and quickly be updated.)

Donald Trump won on this platform in 2016, and he can win on this platform in 2020. In fact, radically reworking this platform is the only thing that could threaten an electoral win on November 3.

The main danger comes from the relentless effort of the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that advocates fiercely for the normalization of homosexuality. After celebrating the Supreme Court decision in Bostock that inexcusably redefined the word sex in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to give special rights to transgenders, the LCR said, While we celebrate today, we know that the real work needs to continue in Congress passing bipartisan legislation that will update the Civil Rights Act and remove any ambiguity that sexual orientation and gender identity are protected.

In other words, the LCR is just getting warmed up, and is aiming to co-opt the administration and the entire Republican Party into affirming aberrant sexuality and allowing businesses and institutions that believe in normative sexuality to be punished. The LCR intends to make a big push for this on Monday, the first day of the convention, in concert with Ric Grenell, the openly homosexual former ambassador to Germany who for some reason now serves as a senior advisor to the Republican National Committee.

Grenells position on sexual aberrance is so out of phase with sexual reality and time-honored American values that he was forced out of Mitt Romneys campaign in 2012. Grenell was wrong then, and he is still wrong today.

His view of sexuality is flatly at variance with the values of the RNC, as expressed in the 2016 platform. That platform announced firm opposition to the effort of groups like the Log Cabin Republicans and individuals like Ric Grenell to impose a social and cultural revolution upon the American people by wrongly redefining sex discrimination to include sexual orientation. 

The 2016 platform correctly observes that activists like Grenell and the LCR are are determined to reshape our schools  and our entire society  to fit the mold of an ideology alien to Americas history and traditions. Not only is non-normative sexuality fundamentally anti-American, the deviancy agenda will force girls to allow boys into their restrooms and shower rooms, and unfairly force females to compete against biological males in athletic competitions. It will force Catholic hospitals to surgically mutilate individuals as part of a so-called gender transition or go out of business, which would cripple our entire nations health care system.

This cannot be allowed to happen under the Republican banner. The Republican Party stated unambiguously in the 2016 platform that the foundation of civil society and the cornerstone of the family is natural marriage, the union of one man and one woman, and adds, Every child deserves a married mom and dad. That conviction was right then and it is still right today, and is in keeping with the traditional values of the Republican Party, which has always supported the institution of one-man, one-woman marriage.

There is reportedly a move afoot to develop an abbreviated platform during the convention. This could open the door for considerable mischief as positions that affirm unbiblical views of sexuality and family could be smuggled into this abbreviated platform, and could mean that conservative Republicans might wake up one morning this week and discover that somebody has stolen their party.

Ordinary conservatives must make their voices heard right now, immediately, or we run the risk of having no political party in America that will represent sexual normalcy and the family in public policy.

The author may be contacted at bfischer@ <NOSPAM> afa.net

Follow me on Facebook at Focal Point and on Twitter @bryanjfischer

Host of Focal Point on American Family Radio, 1:05 pm CT, M-F www.afr.net

© Bryan Fischer