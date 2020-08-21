The Anti-American 2020 Democrat vision of America



August 21, 2020

In 2008, candidate Barack Hussein Obama promised to fundamentally transform America. Most Americans assumed he meant uniting the country and bringing Americans closer to our forefathers dreams of peace, harmony, prosperity, and equality. In 2008, most Americans had no idea what candidate Obama actually meant. Now it is 2020, and now we know.

The United States of America was born in revolution to the revolutionary ideology of a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Our forefathers rejected monarchy, oligarchy, aristocracy, theocracy, and statist centralized government in all its forms. They fought to establish a representative constitutional republic that valued individual freedom and equality among men. The moral and ethical structure of American society was rooted in the Judeo-Christian tradition and its Ten Commandments.

In 1776, the world was a very different place. Women were subservient to men. Slavery was practiced worldwide. Islam was not part of the American experience. It took seven weeks to sail from England to America, now it takes seven hours. This is important because all things are best understood in their historical context, especially politics.

According to Britannicas Islamic History From 1683 to the Present: Reform, Dependency, and Recovery, The history of modern Islam has often been explained in terms of the impact of the West. From this perspective the 18th century was a period of degeneration and a prelude to European domination, symbolized by Napoleon Is conquest of Egypt in 1798."

Since its 7th century inception, Islam has been an expansionist socio-political ideology with a universal Islamic caliphate as its objective. Islam is a supremacist theocracy, ruled by the tenets of religious sharia law, with no separation between mosque and state.

A supremacist theocracy is incompatible with a constitutional republic because the two foundational infrastructures are irreconcilable. Supremacist ideologies require conformity and centralized government. Representative republics require tolerance and decentralized government.

In the 21st century, under the anti-American, pro-Muslim leadership of Barack Hussein Obama, Islam experienced resurgence. The U.S. was flooded with Islam, and America was forced to defer to Islamic conventions and norms at the expense of our American constitutional conventions and norms.

Obama invited Islam into every sphere of government, including the military, Homeland Security, and the Department of Education. Obamas demand for political correctness forced Americans to defer to Islams prohibition against criticizing Islam or even mentioning religious jihad. Free speech died in America under Obama.

During Obamas tenure, the Muslim Brotherhood; Frank Marshall Davis, Obamas communist mentor; Saul Alinsky, Obamas socialist community organizing hero; Rev. Jeremiah Wright, Obama's black supremacist religious leader; and George Soros, Obamas radical leftist Democrat benefactor, guided public policy at the expense of the United States Constitution. In Barack Hussein Obama, the leftist/Islamist/globalist axis found its home.

After leaving office, Obama continued to lead the anti-American resistance movement against duly elected President Donald J. Trump, the existential enemy of the leftist/Islamist/globalist axis.

The more the radical leftist Democrats ally themselves with the supremacist attitudes of Islamists and globalists, the more they behave like political supremacists without any tolerance for opposing ideas. Radical leftism is the new religion embraced by the Democrat party and their 2020 platform.

Radical leftism rejects the Judeo-Christian tolerance and egalitarianism of our Founding Fathers. Instead, it embraces the supremacist attitudes of 7th century Islam and the 18th century English monarchy that ignited the American revolution. Radical leftism is practiced with the aristocratic arrogance of the English crown and the religious tyranny of orthodox sharia law. Radical leftisms religious tenets of political correctness, moral relativism, and historical revisionism are sacrosanct. There is no division of church and state in 2020 radical Democrat leftism. Radical leftism exists as a tyrannical secular theocracy.

"The ends justify the means is both the philosophical foundation of tyranny, and the rationalization for the tactics necessary to impose tyranny. Ideological expansionism is the foundation of Islamic expansionism and its intolerant sharia law. Likewise, ideological expansionism is the foundation of radical leftism and its intolerant tenets of political correctness, moral relativism, and historical revisionism.

The Islamic caliphate is Islams dreamworld that promises world peace when the whole world is Muslim. Socialism is radical leftisms 2020 Democrat dreamworld that promises social justice and income equality when Americans are united in one Marxist-Leninist community. Both systems are political orthodoxies that demand absolute compliance and conformity, no different than the English monarchy our Founding Fathers fought against.

Obamas vision of a fundamentally transformed America is a socialized America. What Obama and his fellow radical leftist Democrat useful idiots fail to understand is that socialism is just a stepping stone. Socialism has the centralized government required to impose globalisms ultimate vision of a one-world government and the Great Reset.

Individual FREEDOM is what separates our decentralized constitutional republic from every form of centralized governance including socialism, Islamism, and globalism. The anti-American 2020 Democrat vision of America is precisely what candidate Obama intended when he promised to fundamentally transform America. His divisive pro-Muslim, pro-communist, anti-American policies facilitated the social chaos necessary for seismic change.

The country is currently being convulsed by the radical leftist policies being applied to manage the coronavirus, for our own good of course. Anarchy, looting, burning, and wildly inconsistent policies allowing Black Lives Matter protests, but denying church services, should warn Americans about the tyranny of the new religion of radical leftism.

Our forefathers understood that there is no individual freedom in tyranny – only forced conformity.

This is 2020 – not 2008. If Americans are going to accept Obama's radical leftist Democrat "ends justify the means" religion, they need to understand exactly what those ends are. The 2020 United States presidential election is the battle between globalism and Americanism. It is the fight between planetary central government and American sovereignty.

The dreams of our forefathers are not the dreams of Barack Obamas father. If you value your freedom, do not vote for Obamas Biden/Harris anti-American 2020 Democrat vision of a socialized America. It will inaugurate the New World Order of planetary centralized one-world government, the nightmare that even our Founding Fathers were unable to imagine. The world was a very different place in 1776.

