Dr. Fauci unmasks the expert class



'Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts'



August 1, 2020

My brethren, let not many of you become teachers, knowing that we shall receive a stricter judgment. (James 3:1, NKJV)

The nation's coronavirus shaman, Dr. Anthony Fauci, deliberately misled the public about a deadly threat. He doesn't admit to lying, but he lied. In this video, he rewrites recent history about his original rationale against face masks. Early in the pandemic, you'll remember, he and other learned masters told us that face masks wouldn't protect us ignorant proles from the virus. We probably couldn't even put on a mask properly. At that time, Fauci mocked the response he now endorses: everyone "walking around with a mask on."

To use the classic "gotcha" line from the courtroom dramas, Were you lying then, or are you lying now?

Let's hope for his sake that he was telling the truth then, and lying now. Dissembling about the efficacy of face masks early-on would make Dr. Fauci guilty of mass murder. Many people believed the shaman, and some of those who believed surely got infected. Some of the infected got sick, and some of the sick died. But before they died, some of them must have spread the disease to other gullible, unprotected people. Fauci's tree of death keeps branching out, even today. The good doctor – if you believe his story now – makes Osama bin Laden look like an underachiever.

So why aren't Americans calling for the head of Anthony Fauci?

I can't say for sure. I do know that lots of people want to believe that government loves them, and so they think maybe this is just too complicated for them to understand. He wasn't lying – circumstances changed! (Oh, really? Watch those two videos again.) If anyone did take Dr. Fauci seriously today, families of coronavirus victims would be suing him pants-less. The civil and criminal consequences would be dire.

I hope that doesn't happen.

I hope what happens is that people stop believing experts as if they were infallible oracles. We know that experts are often wrong, often disagree, but always think they're right. We know that human beings lie, and that experts are human beings, despite what they may believe about their own divinity. We know that the lure of the spotlight, the deference that goes with being called "the nation's leading authority," is seductive. We know that we know almost nothing about the universe we inhabit. Even the "experts." Fauci has given us one more reason to fall in behind Feynman, who said, "Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts."

I hope we'll finally embrace this real view of science, and tell the witch doctors to go jump in a lake.

I hope that We the People stop allowing the weaponization of science by our government. At any point in time, our current state of scientific knowledge on any given subject is almost certainly wrong. It would be insane to create a "policy" (a way of using force against the innocent) based on our ignorance, but we've been doing that for quite a while now.

Putting yourself forward as an expert is a very serious thing. It is to make yourself accountable to God for the lives and well-being of others. When you tell a credulous and even frightened audience, "You can trust the information I'm giving you because I know what I'm talking about; you can order your life around this truth," you had better be standing on bedrock.

Fibber Fauci is far from unique. It shouldn't shock us that he intentionally deceived us, and now pats himself on the back for caring too much to tell the truth. He's typical of the breed.

Let the Fauci scandal sour you on the value of human expertise. In too many cases, the experts are either lying about what they know, or lying that they know.

