Hide the children!

April 4, 2022

Most Americans are wondering why cant we just let kids be kids? Children are intrinsically curious, innocent, and loving; they view the world with wide eyed wonder and boundless affection for everyone. To the chagrin of radical LGBTQ leftists, that affection is naturally and purely platonic, so their brazen campaigns demanding schools instruct sexuality to very young children demonstrate the depth of their depravity. By teaching children about deviant sexual relationships, these perverts are literally insisting schools introduce an erotic component to our childrens instinctive unconditional affection.

Americans are stunned with the speed that everything in society has become about sexuality. How did we get to a point where everything in daily life must be viewed through the prism of sexuality? And a perverted prism at that!

About half a century ago, homosexuality was almost universally considered immoral and taboo; homosexuality has always existed, but it was not socially acceptable. The entertainment industry started very slowly introducing homosexual characters until they were tolerated decades later; and then they started adding homosexual themes until they became common and seemingly innocuous. In just the last decade, gay marriage not only became legal, it became mainstream; but quickly on its heels transgenderism eclipsed homosexuality.

Transgender nonsense is destroying female sports, but its also endangering our children because leftists insist children must understand deluded perversions even though they are incapable of grasping any sexuality. The militant transgender lobby swears they are only seeking acceptance, but in reality they are opening the door for pedophilia. This rapidly moving slide into societal perversion shows the fundamental problem with tolerating deviancy – as summed up in the following words of 18th century poet Alexander Pope (note that the word "mien" in his first line means expression or demeanor):

Deviancy or perversion, like any sin, is on a spectrum. Tell a little lie and a bigger lie becomes easier. Morality is basically a fence to keep immorality out of society. Before the 1960s, adultery was considered immoral and unacceptable; now our society barely condemns it, and we generally tolerate or even accept it. With adultery acceptable, homosexuality was next, wanting to cross the societal fence into acceptance. Once we moved the morality fence for homosexuality, transgenderism jumped over right after them; and now pedophilia is at the gates clamoring to be let in.

Americans are aghast. Blue states and the federal government are pushing LGBTQ dogma into every aspect of public life, but thankfully Florida passed the Parental Rights Act that merely prohibits public schools from teaching any sexuality to children from Kindergarten to Third Grade simply because its age inappropriate. The majority of Americans including Democrats agree with this common decency and common sense approach and support it. But the militant LGBTQ lobby is apoplectic! And the vanguard of the LGBTQ disdain and resistance is coming from the largest childrens entertainment company in the world  Disney!

The fact that the company that has been entertaining and instructing our children for almost a century is leading the LGBTQ conquest of our children should unnerve every American! But it should not surprise anyone. Disney has been sexualizing children for at least 30 years by putting children in adult situations and portraying them as sexually mature; they thought it was cute even though often provocative. Also note that about 30 years ago Disney flipped the script portraying adults has hopelessly flawed and immature and the children became savvy and mature tolerating their bumbling parents.

The shift was subtle, but no more. In the recent remake of Beauty and the beast, Disney made Gastons sidekick, LeFou, gay. Last year, Disney dropped gender from their parks; no more boys and girls, everyone is now a dreamer. Disneys newest movie, Better Nate than ever, about a 15 year old theater student is filled with gay implications and innuendo; and the young boys appearance at the premier in drag is disturbing. Now Disney is in your face and will include a gay kiss in the animated Lightyear, a spin off from Toy Story.

Despite public revulsion, this assault on our children and their innocence is ramping up. Disneys president of General Entertainment Content, Karey Burke, has vowed to make Disney entertainment more inclusive by making 50% of Disney characters LGBTQ or racial minorities. Disney is no longer providing entertainment; they are pursuing extreme indoctrination. Harboring an inordinate LGBTQ bias, Disney has also committed to repealing Floridas Parental Rights Act. Disney doesnt care about the parents; they literally want our children.

Disney can no longer be trusted; Disney has essentially become a child predator. This is beyond boycott: parents must avoid Disney like its pornography. Disney has become the posterchild for LGBTQ militancy, but this penchant for perversion has become pervasive throughout our pop culture. We must understand that the LGBTQ craze is unabated, raw idolatry.

Idolatry can be anything from alcohol, drugs, fame, money, or sex. It is anything that people put at the center of their lives to the detriment of everything else. It is simply separation from God when one focuses on their own desires and lusts. LGBTQ orthodoxy distorts the concept of being human by insisting our essence springs solely from our sexuality. An individuals being or essence is in the soul, not our sexuality.

We define ourselves by our relationships with others in family, work, or society. We are good people because we are good citizens, good workers, or good parents. Sexuality, like physical characteristics or intelligence, is just personal traits. Regardless of those traits, we find peace and purpose through our relationship with God, not by who we covet sexually. America must shore up our moral standards or we will be shocked by what comes next.

Put to death therefore what is earthly in you: sexual immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and covetousness, which is idolatry (Colossians 3:5).

Pete Riehm is the host of Common Sense Radio heard 8 pm every Thursday on FMTalk106.5 or streaming at fmtalk1065.com. Email him at peteriehm@ <NOSPAM> bellsouth.net or on MEWE @PeteRiehm or read all his columns at http://www.renewamerica.com/.

© Pete Riehm