Voter fraud the ONLY issue in 2020 election

No, its not the economy, stupid. In spite of the bipolar stock market since the China virus hit the world last March, our remarkably resilient economythanks to President Trumpis now on the ascent, with employment rates growing once again and consumer confidence increasingly robust.
And no, its not domestic policy, where, among his unprecedented accomplishments:
- Prison reform is in the process of transforming entire populations of mostly black lifelong recidivist losers into potential lifelong contributors and winners.
- A border wallhotly contested by Democrats who never once protested the invasion of drug cartels, criminals, and disease-ridden illegalshas already yielded a significant reduction in these plagues.
- Hundreds of conservative judges have been appointed and probably three Constitution-respecting Supreme Court judges.
- Democrat mayors in a dozen states are proving their jaw-dropping incompetence by not only failing to stem the tide of rampant arson, theft, and murder by the anarchist groups Black Lives Matter and Antifa, but encouraging these criminals when they refuse the help offered to them by President Trump.
And no, its not foreign policy, in which President Trump is succeeding in:
- Having European nations pay their fair share to NATO.
- Bringing our troops home from Syria and Afghanistan.
- Keeping China off balance through tariffs.
- Not permitting even one international conflict in almost four years.
- Estaglishing a now-flourishing relationship between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a historic Kosovo-Serbia economic deal, and an Israel-Bahrain deal (with Saudi Arabia not far behind), earning President Trump three richly-deserved Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
NONE OF THE ABOVE
Why? Because Democrats simply dont care about policies that benefit America and Americans.
The only thing Democrats have cared about for the past hundred years is winning elections at any cost, the better to inflict their strangulating socialist/communist and now Islamist style of government on the American people.
And in the past four years in particular, all theyve been maniacally obsessed with is deposing or impeaching President Trump, or insuring that he is not reelected, even if the perpetual sore losers of the left have to buy the guns they say they hate in order to wage a Civil War!
Why? Because the business mogul and non-politician Citizen Trump won the last election by exposing:
- The Swamps systemic lawlessness, corruption, and treason.
- The Democrats America-Last policies.
- The bias of the bought-and-paid-for leftist Media Whores of the Fake-News Media for all the world to witness.
- The Democrat racism that has kept blacks with broken families mal-educated, imprisoned, and impoverished for decades on end.
- The horrific trade deals that benefitted foreign nations, but not America.
- The fallacy that no Mideast peace is possible without striking a deal with the exploited-by-their-brethren people who call themselves Palestinians.
- The craven deals that made our country dependent on foreign oil byPOOF!making America completely energy independent.
As I often and regretfully state because of space limitations, the above is the short list.
METHOD TO THEIR MADNESS
Dozens of books have spelled out in scandalous detail how Democrats have stolen elections over the past many decades by enlisting the votes of illegal aliens, absentee voters who simply don't exist, and of course dead voters.
Among the most riveting are:
- John Funds Stealing Elections: How Voter Fraud Threatens Our Democracy.
- Eric Eggers Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election
- Tracy Campbells Deliver the Vote: A History of Election Fraud, an American Political Tradition-1742-2004
Then there is Ballot Harvesting, a scheme exclusively used by Democrats to, ahem, win elections. How does it work? According to CA political commentator Stephan Frank, someonecampaign worker, minor, illegal, etc.goes door to door to help people fill out ballots that strangely favor Democrats, and refuses to collect ballots from anyone they suspect of voting the wrong way. They even pay them to vote the right way.
Intimidation is common and nothing stops them from altering ballots or throwing out ballots for the undesired candidate.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, currently 26 states allow this fraudulence, a practice being aggressively and successfully challenged by Tom Fitton of electionintegrity@judicialwatch.org.
Not to omit the now-defunct ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now)a massive group of over 500,000 members which operated nationwide since 1970, registering voters and helping people sign up for government-financed programs.
ACORN was exposed for its criminal activities in 2009 by James OKeefe, founder of The Veritas Project, resulting in multiple convictions for massive voter fraud in several states, and it closed its doors in 2010, although it is believed that splinter groups formed and are active to this day.
Writer Barbara Kralis maintains that America's election mail-in ballot scam has been a huge problem the last four national elections. Democrats and organized union officials keep miraculously finding lost mail-in ballot boxes (fake ballots) on the days following each of the last four elections, leading to highly suspect Democrat victories.
LET ME COUNT THE WAYS
The following is a tiny sampling of the vote-rigging methods used exclusively by Democrats:
- Project Veritas Exposes Ballot Harvesting Scheme With Alleged Ties to Ilhan Omar (D-MN),
- In Brooklyn NY, 25 percent of mail-in ballots were ruled invalid in June Democrat primary.
- In a NJ special election, nearly 20 percent of ballots were thrown out, and four people were prosecuted for fraud.
- In a FL primary, more than 35,000 mail-in ballots were rejected, and over 100,000 ballots were rejected in CA.
- NC Joins MI and PA in accepting late ballots 9 days after election.
- GA authorities reveal 1,000 people double-voted in primary on June 9th using absentee ballots.
- VA counties see multiple absentee ballots sent to more than 1,000 voters.
- Heres a beauty from Doug Ross@Journal:
In PA, MI, MN, and WI, Democrat activists dressed in black robes have fundamentally rewritten state election laws. Among them are:
- Mail-in ballots can be received up to seven days after the election and still be counted.
- These ballots can be missing postmarks and still be counted.
- The signature on the ballot doesnt even have to match that of the registered voter.
- As a bonus, they have banned the Green Party from the ballot to prevent erosion of the Biden vote.
- All these illegal proclamations directly contravene state law and are a clear violation of the U.S. Constitution.
- More than 534,000 mail ballots were rejected during primaries across 23 states this year nearly a quarter in key battlegrounds for the fall (Townhall).
- In June, Democrats in NY signed into law a plan to give drivers licenses to the states 725,000 illegal aliens, giving them the ability to vote.
- In NC, voters reported receiving two ballots in the mail.
- MN Sued Over Mail-In Ballot Ruling.
- A top PA lawmaker called on the state to immediately expunge the names of 11,198 non-citizens whom the state confirmed are registered to vote despite not being eligible.
- FBI Finds Discarded Military Mail-in Ballots Cast for Trump (see below picture).
- Reports in WI of three trays of mail containing absentee ballots found in a ditch.
- Election Watchdog Finds 350,000 Dead Registrants on Voter Rolls in 42 States.
- GA Investigating 1,000 Cases of Voter Fraud.
- The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) of IN found the following: there may be as many as 350,000 dead people still registered to vote in U.S. elections; NY, TX, MI, FL, and CA accounted for 51 percent of the dead registrants; 40,000 likely duplicate voters may have voted twice; many state registrars have been forbidden to cull their voter rolls by the courts because hysterical Democrats claim some voters might be disenfranchised; NVs largest county sent out more than 200,000 mail-in primary ballots to the wrong addresses, while 84,000 mail-in presidential primary ballots cast in NY City were disqualified.
- Hillary Clinton: Biden Should Not Concede Under Any CircumstancesMmm
does this pathologically sore loser know something We the People dont know?
- Study: 12 Percent of Voters in VA Could be Registered Illegally.
- NV Sent More Than 200,000 Mail-In Primary Ballots to Wrong Addresses.
- IL Sued After Refusing to Disclose Statewide Voter Data (the above six items reported by Joe Schoffstall of The Washington Free Beacon).
- CA Man Finds THOUSANDS of Unopened Ballots in Garbage Dumpster, Workers Quickly Try to Cover Them Up Cover Them Up.
- Again, CA political commentator Stephan Frank reports: Trump IS Right: Post Office Is Discarding, Hiding Absentee Ballots! (Well, whaddaya knowJoe Biden just received the endorsement of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union!).
- Not that proof is needed, but recently a Democrat operative told The NY Posts Jon Levine: You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and hes working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.
Again, space limitations prevent me from listing hundreds upon hundreds more examples of Democrat voter fraud.
PARTNERS IN CRIME
Not satisfied to leave voter fraud in the hands of paid lackeys, ACORN splinter groups, or state governors, the new Masters of the Universe in Big Tech have let their fellow leftists know that theyre all in.
According to a Google whistleblower in Allum Bokharis new book, #DELETED: Big Techs Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal the Election, When voters find out what Big Tech companies have done to meddle in the coming election, theyll be rightly furious at the attempts of Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other tech companies to sway the coming election in Bidens favor.
There is even a one-hour recording of Googles co-founders and executives lamenting Trumps election and vowing not to let it happen again, according to Bokhari.
Democrats Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are closely aligned with groups like Majority Forward (created in 2015) that are funneling millions in secret cash into the 2020 elections, according to FreeBeacon.com. While Democrats have long railed against dark money in politics, they now outpace Republicans in its usage.
Linda Goudsmit, author of The Book of Humanitarian Hoaxes: Killing America with 'Kindness,' sees the upcoming election as another sinister leftist, Islamist, globalist attack on America. We are only weeks away from the election, she said, and the enemies of America are desperate and behaving like cornered animals poised for attack. Their survival is at stake because if POTUS is reelected, he will take down the Deep State and expose them all. They know it and Trump knows it.
Goudsmits point is really the crux of the Democrats desperation these past four years. With a Trump victory, you can be sure that over the next few months, both Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham will be handing out indictments to the many criminals from Barack Obamas Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, Central Intelligence Agency, Homeland Security, State Department, and every other department of our government, including the Military, in which Obama implanted his hate-America agents to commit either sedition or treason in the name of actualizing a genuine coup détat against both a sitting president and America the Beautiful itself
It must be incomprehensible to themthey with all their prestigious college degrees, high IQs, impeccable credentials, fancy job titles, and positions in the highest reaches of the American governmentthat every ploy they used in the past, every arch machination, every exquisitely formulated plan of action all resulted in four years of crashing failures.
Notwithstanding the fake polls showing the presidents faltering opponent ahead, it is clear that the internal polls of the presidents enemies tell them that he will win a second term handily, in fact in the proverbial landslide.
But now, quite suddenly and quite chillingly, President Trump has been in the hospital fighting Covid-19. Is this the Deep States last malevolent attempt to prevent his reelection and to save themselves from Leavenworth? Sounds about right to me. I only hope the president has several private armed guards and a food taster!© Joan Swirsky
The views expressed by RenewAmerica columnists are their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of RenewAmerica or its affiliates.