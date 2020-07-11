Lloyd Marcus
Battle of two songs: Anti-Trump Neil Young vs. black pro-Trump Lloyd Marcus
By Lloyd Marcus
July 11, 2020
Dear Patriots. It is time to step up and push back. Neil Young just unleashed a song ripping Trump, Lookin' for a Leader 2020." (You can listen to the full song here – beginning at the 17:15 mark, after it loads.)
(See also: "Neil Young Just Offered Trump a New Recording of One of His Songs to Play at His Rallies, and It's Savage.")
We who love America must fight back with my song, Trump Train 2020.
The same way I fired up audiences by performing my American Tea Party Anthem at over 500 tea party rallies and events, my high-energy Trump Train 2020 will do the same. It will inspire Americans to jump onboard the Trump Train.
Please help alert the Trump campaign about the Trump Train 2020 song. Ask that I perform it at his rallies. Also, spread the music video far and wide.
Marxists declared war against America. They are pulling out all the stops to defeat Trump in November. If they are successful, we all know our beloved America as founded will be gone forever.
All of us must use our God-given gifts, talents, and intellect to push back to save our country. Help me use my gift for the good of our country by promoting the Trump Train 2020 song.
Thanks and God bless.
Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American
Help Lloyd Spread the Truth
https://www.trumptrainusa2020.com/
http://LloydMarcus.com
God instructed Pharaoh, Let my people go.
God instructs us,Let my people know. Spread truth.
© Lloyd Marcus
The views expressed by RenewAmerica columnists are their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of RenewAmerica or its affiliates.
Lloyd Marcus
The UK Guardian declared prolific writer, singer and songwriter Lloyd Marcus the Tea Party Movement's most prominent African American, seen on Fox News, CNN and more. Rejecting hyphenating, Marcus is renowned for proclaiming, "I am NOT an African-American! I am Lloyd Marcus, AMERICAN!!!"
... (more)
The UK Guardian declared prolific writer, singer and songwriter Lloyd Marcus the Tea Party Movement's most prominent African American, seen on Fox News, CNN and more. Rejecting hyphenating, Marcus is renowned for proclaiming, "I am NOT an African-American! I am Lloyd Marcus, AMERICAN!!!"
Marcus is Chairman of Conservative Campaign Committee PAC. Its mission is to elect conservative candidates across America.
Speaking and performing his original song, "American Tea Party Anthem," Marcus has attended over 400 tea party rallies on 12 national bus tours (Stop Obama Tour, Tea Party Express Tours and the Defeat Obama Renew America Tour). A highlight was the Rally to Stop Obamacare in Washington DC attended by 1.7 million. Marcus' albums can be purchased at www.LloydMarcus.com
Foreword by Michelle Malkin, Marcus authored "Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr."
Remember "We Are The World"? Marcus rallied conservative musicians, singers and bands to record his song, "Taking Back America." The project is titled "Tea Are The World" which also includes 44 songs of every genre. All proceeds from "Tea Are The World" benefit www.AmericasMightyWarriors.org
Subscribe
Receive future articles by Lloyd Marcus: Click here
More by this author
July 11, 2020
Battle of two songs: Anti-Trump Neil Young vs. black pro-Trump Lloyd Marcus
July 10, 2020
GOP left the door open for BLM
July 9, 2020
Black America: Before y'all sign on to BLM...
July 7, 2020
America and police presumed guilty of racism
July 6, 2020
Trump's July 4th birthday gift to America
July 5, 2020
Cancel culture needs to leave John The Duke Wayne alone!
July 1, 2020
The source of BLM's super power
June 30, 2020
It doesn't matter who did or did not own slaves
June 27, 2020
Anarchists and Trump's re-election
June 24, 2020
Stop pandering to leftists' systemic racism big lie
More articles