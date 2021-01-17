His life, fortune, and sacred honor



January 17, 2021

Its breathtaking, but were on the eve of the communist takeover of the United States of America. It has been a sickening, disgusting takeover, an almost five-year-long criminal coup led by enemies within our nation, hells children who love to make lies, just like their father the devil.

Yes, we lawfully re-elected President Trump in a landslide, and yes, in the dead of night the morning after Election Day, freedom-hating evildoers conspired to pull off the biggest election heist in our nations history. I can imagine the kinds of terror tactics that were used afterward against courts, judges, and political officials, resulting in their refusal, almost to a man, to even hear the overwhelming evidence of massive election fraud that was witnessed and discovered.

We had close to a year-long preview of some of the likely terroristic threats with the feral demoniacs of Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa as they killed, stole, and destroyed. This included the Antifa/BLM infiltrator/provocateurs at the Patriot rally in Washington on January 6th who planned and executed the violent breach of the Capitol building. Yes, they did the violent incursion, not the peaceful Patriots. And, of course, the President had nothing at all to do with it. The communist Democrats and quisling Republicans darned well know it, too.

People in positions of authority who had the power to let the light shine on the evidence and render a proper judgment on the stolen election wanted no part of being targeted by those drunk-on-violence junior anarchists, so they did the wrong thing and let the stolen election stand.

Whatever the true number of voters for President Trump is, we are a large majority of the American people who voted. We know that President Trump has been a God-send, giving us a blessed four-year reprieve on the road to tyranny that our nation has been steadily traveling for many years now. We know the relentless assault against him by the children of hell – the purely insane, vicious attacks, lies, charges, and schemes, all meant to destroy him, his family, and anyone who would dare support him. But we easily see through it all, never wavering in our love, support, and deep appreciation for him.

We know that President Donald J. Trump has been a President of the ages, the best our nation has had since the beginning. His accomplishments and the good things he has done for our nation and allies are excellent and numerous. His policies led to a roaring economy, a grand tax cut, record-breaking low poverty and unemployment rates, American energy independence, and so much more. He ditched countless unAmerican policies of previous administrations. He honored Israel and Jerusalem. He honored the Lord, innocent life, and the freedom of worship. The long list of goodness goes on and likely wouldve continued in his second term.

Then came the planned weaponization of a flu-like virus (one with a near-100 percent recovery rate) to impose despotic control over people and destroy the economy, countless small businesses, and the lives of untold millions everywhere. This was the final phase of the coup against President Trump and the beginning of the ushering in of the global communist order theyre now calling The Great Reset. The darkest, most evil days of our nation and world are flying toward us.

At the start, our countrys Founding Fathers established the United States of America on the righteous foundation of godly principles and under Gods providence. The men who signed the Declaration of Independence truly and fully pledged all they had and all they weretheir lives, fortunes, and sacred honorin pursuit of freedom. They were men of means, and in the subsequent terrible times, they had to make good on their pledge. Many made enormous sacrifices.

Unlike any American President since our founding, President Trump willingly pledged his life, fortune, and sacred honor to the service of this nation that he dearly loves. He has already given so much, and it remains to be seen how much more the reprobate people now in power may try to take from him.

Those of us who call on the name of the Lord must continue to hold up in prayer President Trump and his family, to pray that the Lord will greatly protect them and continue to thwart the demented hate-mongers who plot evil against him; that their wicked designs will be turned back on their own heads; that President Trump will be safe, saved, and free in Gods great, caring hands.

And again, I close with continuing mega-prayers, love, and appreciation for Rush.

© Gina Miller