In defense of Sen. Mike Lee

Stephen Stone
As informed Americans are fully aware, the 2022 midterm election is one of the most important in our nations history.
Of course, the "Bi"-cyclist's undisputed tenure as the worst, most damaging president in our history is not itself something voters can opt directly to correctsince Biden himself will not be on the ballot. But his continued opportunity to do mischief is definitely on the ballot. Should the leftist Dems lose their narrow control of both Houses of Congress on Nov. 8, Bidens grip on the levers of power will be substantially diminished and Americas voters will attain a critically important victory over the powerful forces actively seeking to destroy our country.
Make no mistake, that is exactly what is at issue this election.
So VOTE!and vote for the best CONSERVATIVE Republicans you can find.
Two conservatives who deserve your vote
In historically conservative Utahwhich now has a liberal-moderate Republican governorthat means sending deeply conservative Senator Mike Lee back to Washington to help Republicans regain control of the Senate.
It also means allowing Sen. Lees former deputy state directorCommissioner Bill Lee, another staunch conservativeto retain his seat on the Utah County Commission, bearing in mind that Utah County has long been one of the nations most conservative counties, based on voting patterns, despite nonstop progressive attempts to undermine that unique demographic.
Dont be fooled
Dont be fooled by the deceptive tactics of a coalition of moderate Republicans, aggressive Democrats, and Never Trumpers who are working hard to replace Mike Lee with a less divisive (writ: less conservative) senatoror the similar tactics of a group of progressives who want to install a less committed conservative than Bill Lee to the influential Utah County Commission.
Dont let Bidens so-far successful push to weaken and destroy America continue unchecked. STOP THE MAN!and STOP HIS POWERFUL POLITICAL MACHINE THAT CONTROLS CONGRESS!
As Utah goes
As conservative Utah goes, so goes the nationin countless ways. Do your part to hold Biden and his handlers in check by returning Mike Lee to the U.S. Senate, and his colleague Bill Lee to the Utah County Commission.
If you live in Utah, use your vote to make a difference. Right now, our nations future hangs in the balance like never before, and your vote is clearly needed. The primary is June 28, and the general election is November 8. Dont forget to vote.
Suggested readings
Click here for links to articles that illuminate the main issues in the re-election campaigns of Senator Mike Lee and Commissioner Bill Leeand the often-deceptive opposition they face.
And be sure to visit the candidates websites:
Mike Lee: leeforsenate.com/results
Bill Lee: electbilllee.org
A few important facts
- Mike Lee is the senior senator from Utah. If he is defeated by a less conservative candidate, the result will be that Mitt Romneyunquestionably one of the most divisive senators in Washingtonwill become the senior senator and his adversarial influence will increase, to the detriment of Utah, the Republican Party, and the nation.
- In an unprecedented move, Utah Democrats voted at their state convention in April not to support their partys Senate hopeful against Mike LeeKael Westonbut opted instead to put all their support behind former Republican gadfly Evan McMullin, an opportunistic Never Trumper who persuaded the Dems to make such a unusual admission of self-defeat. The little-known McMullin had dropped his lifelong affiliation with the GOP in 2016 to run as an independent that year against Donald Trumpgathering .5% of the vote nationally and 21.5% in his home state of Utah. Should he defeat Mike Lee in November, his main distinction in office will be as de facto Democrat, not as a legitimate conservative who represents Utah values. He would also be the first Democratic Party candidate to win a statewide office in Utah in 22 years.
- Assuming Mike Lee will win handily over Evan McMullin in a November match-up, Mike must first win Utahs June 28 primary, just days away. Facing him in the primary are two moderate Republican womenformer state representative from Bountiful Becky Edwards, polling at about 19%; and former chief of staff of retired Utah governor Gary Herbert Ally Isom, polling at about half that.
If you find this informative election primer helpful, please share it widely. Send it to everyone you know who has connections inor withUtah. And no matter where you live, consider a contribution to one or both of the spotlighted conservative candidates.© Stephen Stone
