Stephen Stone
In defense of Sen. Mike Lee
Stephen Stone, Founder and President of RenewAmerica
By Stephen Stone
June 21, 2022

As informed Americans are fully aware, the 2022 midterm election is one of the most important in our nations history.

Of course, the "Bi"-cyclist's undisputed tenure as the worst, most damaging president in our history is not itself something voters can opt directly to correctsince Biden himself will not be on the ballot. But his continued opportunity to do mischief is definitely on the ballot. Should the leftist Dems lose their narrow control of both Houses of Congress on Nov. 8, Bidens grip on the levers of power will be substantially diminished and Americas voters will attain a critically important victory over the powerful forces actively seeking to destroy our country.

Make no mistake, that is exactly what is at issue this election.

So VOTE!and vote for the best CONSERVATIVE Republicans you can find.

Two conservatives who deserve your vote

In historically conservative Utahwhich now has a liberal-moderate Republican governorthat means sending deeply conservative Senator Mike Lee back to Washington to help Republicans regain control of the Senate.

It also means allowing Sen. Lees former deputy state directorCommissioner Bill Lee, another staunch conservativeto retain his seat on the Utah County Commission, bearing in mind that Utah County has long been one of the nations most conservative counties, based on voting patterns, despite nonstop progressive attempts to undermine that unique demographic.

Dont be fooled

Dont be fooled by the deceptive tactics of a coalition of moderate Republicans, aggressive Democrats, and Never Trumpers who are working hard to replace Mike Lee with a less divisive (writ: less conservative) senatoror the similar tactics of a group of progressives who want to install a less committed conservative than Bill Lee to the influential Utah County Commission.

Dont let Bidens so-far successful push to weaken and destroy America continue unchecked. STOP THE MAN!and STOP HIS POWERFUL POLITICAL MACHINE THAT CONTROLS CONGRESS!

As Utah goes

As conservative Utah goes, so goes the nationin countless ways. Do your part to hold Biden and his handlers in check by returning Mike Lee to the U.S. Senate, and his colleague Bill Lee to the Utah County Commission.

If you live in Utah, use your vote to make a difference. Right now, our nations future hangs in the balance like never before, and your vote is clearly needed. The primary is June 28, and the general election is November 8. Dont forget to vote.

Suggested readings

Click here for links to articles that illuminate the main issues in the re-election campaigns of Senator Mike Lee and Commissioner Bill Leeand the often-deceptive opposition they face.

And be sure to visit the candidates websites:

A few important facts

  • Mike Lee is the senior senator from Utah. If he is defeated by a less conservative candidate, the result will be that Mitt Romneyunquestionably one of the most divisive senators in Washingtonwill become the senior senator and his adversarial influence will increase, to the detriment of Utah, the Republican Party, and the nation.

  • In an unprecedented move, Utah Democrats voted at their state convention in April not to support their partys Senate hopeful against Mike LeeKael Westonbut opted instead to put all their support behind former Republican gadfly Evan McMullin, an opportunistic Never Trumper who persuaded the Dems to make such a unusual admission of self-defeat. The little-known McMullin had dropped his lifelong affiliation with the GOP in 2016 to run as an independent that year against Donald Trumpgathering .5% of the vote nationally and 21.5% in his home state of Utah. Should he defeat Mike Lee in November, his main distinction in office will be as de facto Democrat, not as a legitimate conservative who represents Utah values. He would also be the first Democratic Party candidate to win a statewide office in Utah in 22 years.

  • Assuming Mike Lee will win handily over Evan McMullin in a November match-up, Mike must first win Utahs June 28 primary, just days away. Facing him in the primary are two moderate Republican womenformer state representative from Bountiful Becky Edwards, polling at about 19%; and former chief of staff of retired Utah governor Gary Herbert Ally Isom, polling at about half that.

    If you find this informative election primer helpful, please share it widely. Send it to everyone you know who has connections inor withUtah. And no matter where you live, consider a contribution to one or both of the spotlighted conservative candidates.

    RenewAmerica, which was founded in 2002, is a not-for-profit enterprise that exists solely to educate, inform, strengthen, and mobilize grassroots Americans in the cause of preserving our republic. It is registered with the State of Utah as a non-profit corporation with the sole right to use the name RenewAmerica in the world of commerce and communication in connection with that state.

    © Stephen Stone

 
Stephen Stone

Stephen Stone is the President and Editor of RenewAmerica – a conservative media site dedicated to restoring respect for America's founding principles.

This purpose includes not only respect for the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, as written, but for the Creator and His laws.

From the time he was a teenager, Stephen has considered himself a born-again Christian, in the biblical tradition. Since then, he has devoted his life to pursuing life's questions and challenges through seeking to know the mind and will of God, and through seeking the sanctifying influence of His Spirit.

As a result, Steve has become somewhat of a religious philosopher – one committed to approaching the truth of any subject by the clear standards of God's Word.

His religious testimony can be found in "What does it mean to be converted to Jesus Christ," a position statement he wrote for RenewAmerica.

