In defense of Sen. Mike Lee



Stephen Stone, Founder and President of RenewAmerica



June 21, 2022

As informed Americans are fully aware, the 2022 midterm election is one of the most important in our nations history.

Of course, the "Bi"-cyclist's undisputed tenure as the worst, most damaging president in our history is not itself something voters can opt directly to correctsince Biden himself will not be on the ballot. But his continued opportunity to do mischief is definitely on the ballot. Should the leftist Dems lose their narrow control of both Houses of Congress on Nov. 8, Bidens grip on the levers of power will be substantially diminished and Americas voters will attain a critically important victory over the powerful forces actively seeking to destroy our country.

Make no mistake, that is exactly what is at issue this election.

So VOTE!and vote for the best CONSERVATIVE Republicans you can find.

Two conservatives who deserve your vote

In historically conservative Utahwhich now has a liberal-moderate Republican governorthat means sending deeply conservative Senator Mike Lee back to Washington to help Republicans regain control of the Senate.

It also means allowing Sen. Lees former deputy state directorCommissioner Bill Lee, another staunch conservativeto retain his seat on the Utah County Commission, bearing in mind that Utah County has long been one of the nations most conservative counties, based on voting patterns, despite nonstop progressive attempts to undermine that unique demographic.

Dont be fooled

Dont be fooled by the deceptive tactics of a coalition of moderate Republicans, aggressive Democrats, and Never Trumpers who are working hard to replace Mike Lee with a less divisive (writ: less conservative) senatoror the similar tactics of a group of progressives who want to install a less committed conservative than Bill Lee to the influential Utah County Commission.

Dont let Bidens so-far successful push to weaken and destroy America continue unchecked. STOP THE MAN!and STOP HIS POWERFUL POLITICAL MACHINE THAT CONTROLS CONGRESS!

As Utah goes

As conservative Utah goes, so goes the nationin countless ways. Do your part to hold Biden and his handlers in check by returning Mike Lee to the U.S. Senate, and his colleague Bill Lee to the Utah County Commission.

If you live in Utah, use your vote to make a difference. Right now, our nations future hangs in the balance like never before, and your vote is clearly needed. The primary is June 28, and the general election is November 8. Dont forget to vote.

