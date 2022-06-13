Hear O IsraelHow do I hate thee?



June 13, 2022

King Solomon said, There is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9).

The sun rises, and the sun goes down all streams run to the sea what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.

In his prescience, King Solomon no doubt knew that one of the things that would remain the same was the obdurate persistenceover thousands of yearsof maniacal Jew-hatred and a fanatical loathing of Israel.

If it werent so serious, and deadly, it would be almost comical, considering that the massive, heavily armed, immensely populated, and hugely influential empires that tried to annihilate the Jewsthe Babylonians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Assyrians, et al.have been extinct for centuries, while the teeny, tiny world of Judaism flourishes to this day.

And that is not to omit the Crusades and the Inquisition and the forced conversions and the 20th century Holocaust in which Hitlers willing executionersall over Europesucceeded in mass-murdering a full half of the worlds Jewry. Here is a partial picture of Jewish history and persecution that makes the vibrancy of modern Jewish life even more amazing!

But not so amazing that today, in the putatively evolved 21st century, the historical scourge of viciously rampant Jew-hatred not only gallops across the globe but also flourishes in hundreds if not thousands of colleges and universities in our own country!

According to The Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry, hatred of Jews is on a significant rise. Their 2021 survey reports:

In the US, which has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, the number of anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded in both New York and Los Angeles was almost twice that of the previous year,

In France, the number of recorded anti-Semitic incidents increased by nearly 75% compared with 2020,

In Canada, a leading Jewish group reported a 40-year record in anti-Semitic physical violence in one monthAugust,

In the UK, the number of recorded physical assaults against Jews increased by 78% compared with 2020,

In Germany, anti-Semitic incidents recorded by police were up 29% compared with 2020,

In Australia, there was the sharpest rise in recorded anti-Semitic incidents, with 88 in May alone.

In Ukraine (Jewish population: 43,000), acts of vandalism against Jews increased 162.5% from 2019.

In fact, according to the annual Report on Hate Crimes released by the Uniform Crime Reporting Program of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it is Jewswho are among the worlds tiniest populations, with 15 million people in a world of nearly eight billionwho experience the most bias, hatred, assaults, blatant racism, and hate crimes.

Yet, we Jews continue to thrive not only in our ancestral home in the State of Israel but around the world, contributing disproportionately, as we always have, to the worlds welfarein science, the arts, medicine, technology, athletics, media, and other areas. Still, the worlds Jew-haters and Israel-loathers continue to marinate in their DNA hatred and envy of the Jews who, of course, they should be admiring and emulating. Stupid is forever!

WHO COULD IMAGINE?

It is inconceivable in Americaa country that welcomes the stranger, strives mightily for equality, and allows minorities to succeed far beyond their expectationsthat many of our leaders have been outright racists themselves, with a particularly irrational hatred toward Jews.

Going back to Franklin Delano Rooseveltwhose Jew hatred has been exhaustively documented by professor, columnist, and author Rafael Medoff, among othersto the Ayatollah-infatuated Jimmy Carter, who had and continues to have a special animus toward Jews and Israel, according to rabbi and author Shmuley Boteach, and not to omit the seething Jew hatred of Barack Obama, as spelled out here, here, here, and here, the list has no end.

But who could imagine that in the so-called evolved culture of 2022, we would find that among the most maniacally anti-Semitic people in the worldand among the most powerfulare those in the Biden regime who currently occupy the White House?

Very unfortunately, many of them are apostate Jews you know, the species that has replaced Judaism with their own fetishistic, cult-like religion of Social Justicea cult that worships at the altar of political correctness, multiculturalism, moral relativism, and a convoluted and racist construct called intersectionality.

And all of them are Democrats, including a huge number of elected members of the U.S. Congress! We have all witnessed the ferocious Jew hatred and abhorrence of Israel vomited out on a regular basis by the growing number of racist Democrats in the U.S. Congress, aka the Squad of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Jamaal Bowman (NY), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN)the list gets longer every day.

Here is their latest Resolution, which calls the founding of Israel a catastrophe. And here, political activist Paul Schnee describes The Treachery of the Squad.

Of course, if any member of Congress dared to criticize the color, style, or primitive nature of a...

—or a—

all hell would break loose. But vilify, insult, lie about, slander, or proffer a blood libel about Jews, a thunderous silence!

WHY ARE SO MANY JEWS DEMOCRATS?

Clearly it is not solely because their parents and grandparents were Democratsbut because they appear to genuinely like high taxes, open borders, a weak military, no-bail laws, the rampant thuggery of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and especially abortions up to birth (now legal in 29 states) and even infanticide after live births. We know this because this is what they consistentlydecade after decade after decadecampaign for, teach their children, contribute money to, and vote for.

But there are other theories. Writer M. B. Mathews says this phenomenon is hard to fathom. But a rabbi in New Jerseyhe reportssays that Jews vote Democrat because its in their DNA.

The late English journalist Malcolm Muggeridge, Mathews writes, said: I am not certain that college attendance is the only cause of Jewish liberalism, but it is probably the most likely culprit. Many colleges are festering pustules of regressive socialist/Marxist thinking. Our Jewish youngsters are being groomed intellectually to be perversely liberal.

And editor, writer, and conservative political commentator Norman Podhoretz has posited that To most American Jews liberalism is the very essence of being a Jew . [I]t is a religion in its own right, complete with its own catechism and its own dogmas and, Tertullian-like, obdurately resistant to facts .

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

But dont believe me. Here, in alphabetical order, are the direct quotes and credentials and behavior of some of Joe Bidens hand-picked Jew-hating and Israel-loathing appointees, which are not limited to the Oval Office, but also include officials in the State Department, the National Security Council, the Defense Department, and U.S. intelligence agencies. It is as if the arch-criterion for employment in this regime is a loathing of Jews and detestation of Israel. Otherwise, dont apply!

I have written about this before, but I repeat it here because I believe that repetition aids learning. Only space limitations prevent me from listing all these miscreants and presenting the entire sordid picture of these career anti-Semitic racists.

I could write a doctoral thesis on Joe Bidens animus toward Israel, going back decades. Here are just a few headlines, out of thousands.

Biden Is No Friend of Israel

Biden to visit Jerusalem to tell the world: Zion belongs to Muslims

Biden State Dept "Strongly Opposes" New Jewish Homes in Israel

Biden Institutes Rules Forbidding U.S. Soldiers from Non-Official Travel to Israel

Why Is the Biden Administration Determined to Help Terrorist Iran Get a Bomb?

Unfortunately, because of space limitations, this is the very, very short list of names! But you can see some of Bidens other Jew-hating, Israel-detesting appointments here.

All of themI repeat, all of themare obsessedto the point of utter capitulation to all the Draconian demands of Iranwith sealing the malevolent Iran deal in order to put nuclear weapons into the hands of the one nation on earth that has vowed for the last 50 years literally to destroy every last vestige of the State of Israel, to wipe the only Jewish state in the world and its inhabitants off the map of human history.

I could recite other colossal failures of the current regime, but everyone in America knows and recognizes and feels the horrors that a very compromised and diminished Joe Biden and his communist handlers have inflicted on this nation and on their own personal lives.

WHAT TO DO?

There are only two solutions to this regimes rampant racism.

The first is for you, and every sane citizen, to write to your representatives in the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate EVERY DAY to insist on voter IDs and scrupulously monitored midterm elections.

If these elected officials dont answer you, or they send a waffling response, know that they are in on the fix, no doubt for the hefty payments theyre receivingpaying off their mortgages, financing their children through college, etc.from the leftwing billionaires who control all Democrat behavior.

Heres how to contact all 535 members of United States Congress. CALL, EMAIL, TWEET them every day! This will take you 10 minutes.

Simply prepare a two-or-three-line message that expresses your ideasfor example: Mr. President I insist that you mandate Voter ID cards for ALL voters in ALL elections, starting with the midterms in November 2022.

In influencing elected officials, numbers count! Lets send them an avalanche of phone calls and a Mt. Everest of e-mails!

And second, vote in the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022and encourage everyone you know to cast their vote for decency and common sense in this all-important, history-changing, anti-fascist election.

When We the American People put our hearts and minds and efforts into any mission, we can accomplish anything!

